Kcm Investment Advisors Llc Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Trane Technologies PLC, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Roper Technologies Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc Buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Trane Technologies PLC, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Roper Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Rafael, CA, based Investment company Kcm Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Trane Technologies PLC, Union Pacific Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp, Target Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kcm Investment Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Kcm Investment Advisors Llc owns 362 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kcm+investment+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,146,492 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  2. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 779,274 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 372,708 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,061 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.89%
  5. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 134,778 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,417,280 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $54.47, with an estimated average price of $49.65. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 22,324 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.54. The stock is now traded at around $99.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $48.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 22,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17. The stock is now traded at around $93.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vistra Corp (VST)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in Vistra Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.43 and $23.83, with an estimated average price of $19.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 49.28%. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.74. The stock is now traded at around $181.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 98,959 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 40.98%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $225.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 362.29%. The purchase prices were between $249.92 and $317.59, with an estimated average price of $288.49. The stock is now traded at around $310.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,711 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 34,041 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 25.51%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.92. The stock is now traded at around $116.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 66,983 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 303.01%. The purchase prices were between $144.37 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $150.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1390.71 and $1511.09, with an estimated average price of $1437.84.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Zoetis Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57.

Sold Out: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $27.87, with an estimated average price of $26.05.

Sold Out: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in General Mills Inc. The sale prices were between $54.37 and $62.49, with an estimated average price of $57.69.

Sold Out: Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG)

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The sale prices were between $113.11 and $128.43, with an estimated average price of $120.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC. Also check out:

1. KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KCM INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider