Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Fidus Investment Corp, The Michaels Inc

- New Purchases: IEF, DVY, ICLN, BB, MSOS, WIX, IAC, SEAC, ANGI, IDN, TDC, PLNT, WHR, PLTR, K, CAN, LUMN, CCIV, O, LEG, IPOE, ABNB, SQBG, RSI, NCLH, PBW, J, NTAP, NMIH, QGEN, VNOM, LAC, NLS, QRVO, VSTO, Z, GPS, PINS, MJ, TFC, ACB, FINX, 9MW, NWL, VERO, TLRY, TLRY, DELL, WTFC, GEVO, FITB, NAKD, FVRR, CLOV, CCX, CCX, IIVI, LNN, SQ, ERIC, FSR,
- Added Positions: VTI, AMD, AAPL, LMT, MMM, CLX, HD, MSFT, AVY, NOC, TGT, UPS, DG, TSCO, ACN, GWW, LOW, COST, GLD, SHW, EMR, NVR, VZ, FDX, ORLY, ZBRA, CDW, TJX, STX, PPG, PEP, KMB, BR, AOS, HII, RKT, HSY, EXPD, DOV, HYG, ALLE, HUM, CHRW, IGF, CL, PRU, DOW, AEP, PSX, IEFA, PFF, CRM, PFE, BBY, CAH, SMG, XLRE, VSS, BHP, VLO, BA, WBA, LYB, VNQI, HOLX, MPC, AMT, AVGO, WDC, ADM, GPC, NGG, IBM, ORCL, MS, GILD, OTIS, STOR, LRCX, BMY, EMB, EFA, GEM, OZK, IYJ, CCL, EL, SNY, DEO, PENN, DXC, PGR, INTU, CALX, LEN, GRMN, RC, AMLP, AIZ, AZN, HAS, DKNG, FIS, MU, CARR, SYY, SNOW, MMP, ET, ABBV, LB, QCOM, ICE, IYW, TWTR, MBB, COP, PUK, HPQ, SABR, WMB, SYF, CGC, BABA, DAL, NRG, MO, NVO, RELX, CCI,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, JBHT, FDUS, MIK, BAC, BX, MINT, GOOGL, GME, NEE, JPM, BSX, VTV, CSCO, TMO, PYPL, INTC, LLY, VUG, T, RTX, ATVI, ABT, VIAC, DXJ, JNJ, KO, EWT, EWU, SBAC, CB, IQV, BRK.B, CMCSA, SWK, KKR, EFAV, MDLZ, MCD, WFC, CVX, EWY, EWH, UNH, DE, TDOC, BLK, EWC, EWI, EWP, EWJ, SHY, FE, IYR, SLB, CVS, XLC, VB, VO, XLF, CTVA, DUK, VBR, VOT, EUFN, V, AAL, EOG, DIM, ANSS, FM, EEMA, XLB, DFE, XLI, R, RSG, VOE, HIG, DHR, EWG, IDV, DEM, EDEN, EWA, FXI, DIS, GPN, XLK, RDS.A, NAT, OXY, MAR, VNQ, SPTL, WAL, STT, MDT, PAYX, EUM, TTEK, EUO, TIP, GXC, HON, HYLB, BP, IVR, XLV, KEY, BTI, XLP, AON, SCHG, SPSB, NEM, BJ, KDP, AMP, NXPI, HOG, AMCR, EFG, WAB, EBND, VMBS, IWM, RYAAY, VPL, SYNA, HOMB, ADMP, VTRS, VBK, SJNK, BLMN, GUNR, DHI, NVS, KMI, CE, TU, TSM, IWO, ATR, ROK, GE, MTUM, XLY, EXPE, SWKS, SHYG, CTAS, CRL, IP, VEA, KSS, MTB, TFI, CAT, AMAT, ADI, CNI, IUSG, XOP, TLT, IEUR, CFG, AMED, USIG, SPYG, PM, CDNS, XOM, DVN, UNVR, SAP, KHC, GSK, PGX,
- Sold Out: VGT, CYTH, FTCH, UAL, DDOG, IJH, WM, SY, ETN, ANH, EV, 65HA, PSTH, NOV, PTON, NXTC, ZM, VHT, GTXMQ, VFC, 0RR1, DOCU, VXX, ADP, MRVL, NLOK,
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 767,792 shares, 28.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
- JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 541,948 shares, 24.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 62,102 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
- Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 186,258 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,506 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.679600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $220.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.37%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 495.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 2246.46%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 147.87%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $389.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $324.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 684.13%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.
