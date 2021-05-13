Logo
Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Fidus Investment Corp, The Michaels Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Hexagon Capital Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Tesla Inc, Fidus Investment Corp, The Michaels Inc, Bank of America Corp, Blackstone Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC owns 783 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hexagon+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC
  1. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 767,792 shares, 28.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
  2. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) - 541,948 shares, 24.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.79%
  3. Facebook Inc (FB) - 62,102 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  4. Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) - 186,258 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,506 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.64%
New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.86 and $119.75, with an estimated average price of $116.37. The stock is now traded at around $113.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 15,139 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85. The stock is now traded at around $120.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.679600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 16,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BlackBerry Ltd (BB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in BlackBerry Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.58 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $11.25. The stock is now traded at around $7.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 41,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $46.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wix.com Ltd (WIX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Wix.com Ltd. The purchase prices were between $241.28 and $353.09, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $220.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.37%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $211.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 12,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 495.37%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 3M Co (MMM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 2246.46%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02. The stock is now traded at around $202.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,323 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 147.87%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $389.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 58.62%. The purchase prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66. The stock is now traded at around $324.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 684.13%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23. The stock is now traded at around $208.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $338.8 and $379.93, with an estimated average price of $359.2.

Sold Out: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Datadog Inc. The sale prices were between $77.04 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $96.68.

Sold Out: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Farfetch Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.94 and $62.45, with an estimated average price of $48.75.

Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (CYTH)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $7.96 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $10.23.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11.



