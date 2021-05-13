Logo
Walthausen & Co., LLC Buys Commercial Metals Co, Signet Jewelers, Tennant Co, Sells Miller Industries, Community Bank System Inc, Cohu Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Malta, NY, based Investment company Walthausen & Co., LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Commercial Metals Co, Signet Jewelers, Tennant Co, EPR Properties, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells Miller Industries, Community Bank System Inc, Cohu Inc, Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walthausen & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Walthausen & Co., LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Walthausen & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walthausen+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Walthausen & Co., LLC
  1. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 674,587 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  2. Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) - 277,948 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.04%
  3. Camden National Corp (CAC) - 159,061 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%
  4. Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) - 284,636 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.41%
  5. Accuray Inc (ARAY) - 1,404,130 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.86%
New Purchase: Commercial Metals Co (CMC)

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 166,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 70,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tennant Co (TNC)

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Tennant Co. The purchase prices were between $67.75 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $75.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 47,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EPR Properties (EPR)

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 77,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 178,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Concentrix Corp (CNXC)

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $150.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 23,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mercer International Inc (MERC)

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Mercer International Inc by 81.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 463,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: VSE Corp (VSEC)

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in VSE Corp by 139.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 127,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 58.10%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 322,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Accuray Inc (ARAY)

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Accuray Inc by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.89, with an estimated average price of $5.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,404,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO)

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp by 56.32%. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 369,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 39.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 109,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Cohu Inc. The sale prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16.

Sold Out: Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN)

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.93 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.02.

Sold Out: Stepan Co (SCL)

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Stepan Co. The sale prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88.

Sold Out: CVB Financial Corp (CVBF)

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in CVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.43 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $21.73.

Sold Out: Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK)

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53.

Sold Out: GATX Corp (GATX)

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in GATX Corp. The sale prices were between $82.26 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $93.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Walthausen & Co., LLC. Also check out:

