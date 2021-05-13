Walthausen & Co., LLC Buys Commercial Metals Co, Signet Jewelers, Tennant Co, Sells Miller Industries, Community Bank System Inc, Cohu Inc

New Purchases: CMC, SIG, TNC, EPR, CLF, SKY, CNXC, WBS, MCS, GIII, HWKN,

Malta, NY, based Investment company Walthausen & Co., LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Commercial Metals Co, Signet Jewelers, Tennant Co, EPR Properties, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, sells Miller Industries, Community Bank System Inc, Cohu Inc, Bryn Mawr Bank Corp, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walthausen & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q1, Walthausen & Co., LLC owns 140 stocks with a total value of $472 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD) - 674,587 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (TGH) - 277,948 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.04% Camden National Corp (CAC) - 159,061 shares, 1.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19% Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) - 284,636 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.41% Accuray Inc (ARAY) - 1,404,130 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.86%

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Commercial Metals Co. The purchase prices were between $19.69 and $31.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72. The stock is now traded at around $31.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 166,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.65 and $61.35, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $58.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 70,480 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Tennant Co. The purchase prices were between $67.75 and $82.32, with an estimated average price of $75.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 47,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in EPR Properties. The purchase prices were between $30.93 and $50.49, with an estimated average price of $42.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 77,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.485000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 178,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC initiated holding in Concentrix Corp. The purchase prices were between $99.69 and $149.72, with an estimated average price of $121.02. The stock is now traded at around $150.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 23,810 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Mercer International Inc by 81.45%. The purchase prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 463,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in VSE Corp by 139.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $43.82, with an estimated average price of $38.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 127,290 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 58.10%. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $15.62, with an estimated average price of $13.44. The stock is now traded at around $13.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 322,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Accuray Inc by 33.86%. The purchase prices were between $4.25 and $5.89, with an estimated average price of $5.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,404,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Perdoceo Education Corp by 56.32%. The purchase prices were between $11.43 and $13.86, with an estimated average price of $12.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 369,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 39.55%. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $69.41, with an estimated average price of $55.29. The stock is now traded at around $47.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 109,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Cohu Inc. The sale prices were between $38.23 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $44.16.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Silgan Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.93 and $43.42, with an estimated average price of $39.02.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Stepan Co. The sale prices were between $112.68 and $131.06, with an estimated average price of $123.88.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in CVB Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $19.43 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $21.73.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $49.11 and $82.82, with an estimated average price of $69.53.

Walthausen & Co., LLC sold out a holding in GATX Corp. The sale prices were between $82.26 and $100.98, with an estimated average price of $93.26.