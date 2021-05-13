nVent Receives Highest Honor at Fifth Annual Dow Safety Excellence Awards





nVent Electric plc ( NYSE:NVT, Financial) (nVent), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the nVent Thermal Management Houston team earned the Dow Diamond Awardthe highest possible honorat the fifth Annual Dow Safety Excellence Awards ceremony. Additionally, nVent earned best in class in the technical group for the third consecutive year.









Last year, as we adjusted to uncertainty due to COVID-19, we prioritized the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners, taking numerous actions to keep people safe while working in our facilities and at customer sites, said Brad Faulconer, president of Thermal Management for nVent. We are proud of our Houston team for their hard work, dedication and continued commitment to safety as they adapted to unprecedented circumstances. This recognition reflects the continual efforts of every Houston team member acting as a steward of safety at nVent. The safety of our people is at the forefront of everything we do and we are honored to earn this award.









Dow, a global leader in materials science, distributes the Safety Excellence Awards yearly to its Houston area contractors that excel in a number of safety measures while working onsite at Dow locations. Award criteria include safety performance, following incident self-reporting processes and advancing safety culture. Dow selected nVent from several contractors in the technical group, where nominees earn bronze, silver, gold or best in class awards. The best in class recipients from each group comprise the nominee pool for the Dow Diamond Award.









This is nVents first year winning the Dow Diamond Award. It competed against 16 other recipients to earn this honor. Images from the awards ceremony are available on the nVent+Blog.









About nVent









nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.









nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.





