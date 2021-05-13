National Asset Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Twilio Inc, Insulet Corp, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund

New York, NY, based Investment company National Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, sells Twilio Inc, Insulet Corp, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, National Asset Management, Inc. owns 1245 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,223 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.90% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 271,963 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,472 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.84% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,173 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.73% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 145,175 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 220,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $175.48 and $193.03, with an estimated average price of $184.51. The stock is now traded at around $200.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.708700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 139,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.060800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 88,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 94.90%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 897,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.73%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 128,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 271,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 150.48%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 95,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3160.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 95.08%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin Covey Co. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $26.16.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Twilio Inc by 88.15%. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $282.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 4,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 95.12%. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 5,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 91.81%. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 5,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.84%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 133,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.36%. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $380.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 20,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 26.66%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 65,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.