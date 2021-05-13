National Asset Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Twilio Inc, Insulet Corp, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund

- New Purchases: IUSB, CAPE, FBND, PII, IEI, BBN, TDIV, OLN, AEM, SONY, RJA, IIVI, AUY, MT, FXR, LYB, SCHO, ATNX, GSY, IWY, BGS, DJP, INMD, IPGP, IYE, RGR, CNQ, VSTO, UHAL, AX, IBUY, CDR, TBT, BLL, ADM, NEOG, OMI, MSA, CQQQ, IWB, LCNB, MOS, PRGO, GOLD, BHK, BSCM, LAKE, NWL, TAK, WY, BRFS, ABNB, DAR, FSM, IYF, KRNT, MMP, NVO, UAA, ANTM, BKR, CNOB, IDA, IPHI, CODI, ISTB, JBL, LPX, MCO, MAXR, QRVO, RPM, SWBI, CPER, MLM, PALL, CFG, CCEP, CPNG, RDY, EXP, ENTG, PPLT, ARES, BG, CHD, FITB, FAN, GT, BTO, CERN, CSGP, DXCM, AG, DFS, IPAY, CINF, RDVY, GNK, NVTA, GLP, CHIQ, PHO, CGW, PHG, KBR, M44, MXIM, NICE, QS, RIO, NWBI, PXD, PAA, PGRE, BOND, RNDB, SNV, TGS, TEN, VMC, WSM, UAL, VCR, IWV, K, LAD, O, SCCO, TPL, WMS, AB, AIG, ABG, MYN, BAM, AEIS, AMC, ABCB, BLOK, AWI, ATCO, BECN, BSX, BIP, BURL, BFLY, CATC, CCV.U, CLII, CLOV, CMP, COO, CROX, SPXL, ETSY, EXPE, EXPD, TLRY, TLRY, TEAM, MYJ, BRKS, SGOL, AGCO, ALLE, ARI, AROC, ANET, ARW, MUJ, BXMT, CNTY, ONEQ, FEYE, FDT, FPF, FSR, GMRE, SDIV, GDOT, HPE, HXL, HTH, INCY, INGR, DBC, PRPB, CDK, CBRL, DORM, EQX, JETS, EVER, FPAC, FPAC, FNF, KMX, CNC, DELL, DM, EBAY, CTSH, NUGT, DS, FDUS, GRMN, HUM, XSLV, PWB, PRF, IWS, FNKO, FINX, GDDY, GSBD, HEI.A, HEI, HTGC, HGEN, NTLA, XMLV, HI, HOLX, BSCL, PID, IXUS, IUSG, WOOD, USRT, LW, MCFE, MKC, MCHP, MNR, IYH, JEF, KSU, IVOL, LEN, MNST, MPLX, KWEB, LOGI, MTDR, NWSA, NRG, NUV, NXP, ODFL, OKE, PDCE, CORP, DGX, UTG, RDS.B, SBSW, SLG, AOS, SJM, IPOE, JHB, JPI, OPGN, ORMP, PNR, QRHC, RWT, SENS, SBNY, OPEN, OGI, OSTK, PTNQ, PK, REGL, REGN, SPGI, XLRE, SOS, SHM, SPYD, BANX, WD5A, TYL, VTEB, UCCP, WPM, SPSB, XHB, LGLV, TA, VTWO, WSO, WELL, DEM, EZM, DTD, STT, SU, TFX, TM, TREX, TRMB, OLED, WRAP, XP, VGSH, VDE, VIPS, VIH, WIX, ESGD, LGIH, TAP, NUEM, JCO, PMF, PMX, PLNT, SSO, TQQQ, UVXY, FNDX, SIMO, DWX, TRGP, CGBD, HQL, U, VVOS, FREE, AXTI, 2TX, CX, DDF, AREC, BBDC, GSV, AUMN, CCAC, CMRE, LITB, MTBC, NGD, LYG, RIDE, SNR, NG, JFR, PTN, PLM, SIRI, OPRA, 4GSN, UAMY, EAD, SYPR, ZIOP, VLDR, OIA, ITRM, NOVN, NXTD, SNDL,
- Added Positions: AAPL, IVV, MSFT, QQQ, AMZN, GOOGL, TIP, PG, QCOM, STIP, GOOG, SCHB, EFV, XOM, FB, GNRC, HDV, NVDA, PGX, DIS, IJH, JNJ, LRCX, GM, NOW, HD, JPM, GOVT, GLD, BABA, IAU, SUSA, ICVT, ABBV, LULU, XLF, FAX, AGG, XLV, V, VYM, BRK.B, GLW, NEM, VZ, WMB, AVGO, FSLY, IBM, IVE, ADP, STZ, IHI, WMT, ICLN, KMI, SCHA, TMO, ESGU, IWF, LLY, SPY, ARKK, ENB, RSP, DGRO, LIN, MA, PYPL, SHOP, MINT, MPC, FTCS, IDXX, FDX, DVY, PFE, SCHP, ADBE, BA, IP, MTUM, KL, NKE, UNP, MOAT, SCHD, VIG, ASML, T, CVS, QCLN, MRK, CRM, UNH, SCHX, MO, AMT, BX, ECL, INTC, PKW, LIT, IGV, NEE, SPYV, VTI, SDY, AMGN, BMY, DOCU, DE, EW, LMT, PEP, CWB, RTX, MMM, AMD, GS, DD, DUK, IJR, LHX, LOW, NIO, NVS, NXPI, PANW, PAYX, PINS, VGK, VIAC, TGT, IXN, VGT, KO, CCI, FCX, HON, CSCO, EPD, FMB, FNX, FVD, F, GE, IRM, ILMN, EEM, NFLX, MCD, PLTR, PNC, STX, PM, SCHM, SQ, VOO, WOR, PSI, KMB, PAAS, DIA, SBUX, AXP, ARKW, CAT, EMR, FPE, FDN, CRWD, EPAM, FTSL, CSX, CMI, DEO, ISRG, FPX, GILD, TAN, MDT, IJS, IVW, MSCI, OKTA, ROST, RGEN, ROP, XLU, SPG, ORCL, OR, XLE, SHW, MDY, UBER, URI, SMH, VT, WPC, TJX, MEDS, UPS, DNL, ZS, ESGE, EFG, STNE, VO, VBK, VWO, VCIT, APH, NLY, AZO, BDX, BAC, RA, ARKG, C, CTXS, EQIX, ARCC, CGC, AMP, CHTR, FISV, GD, BOTZ, CVX, HACK, CMG, D, HBAN, SLV, FLOT, FVRR, RYT, QUAL, VLUE, IBB, MELI, MDLZ, ITB, LUMN, KHC, MU, PSX, SO, SCHG, XLY, XLI, PSTH, NOBL, SPLK, SYY, TTD, VRTX, WFC, TMUS, VCSH, WDAY, VBR, VONV, XYL, RPG, PFF, KR, MRNA, PLUG, XLK, TSM, VOT, VHT, ACN, ALC, AAL, BUD, AVLR, BDJ, AWK, APTV, AZN, BK, BIIB, BR, CNI, CAH, CI, CLX, ED, ETN, ETY, EMQQ, ALGN, AEP, AMAT, CSQ, AZPN, SAN, CHWY, GSK, GH, ITW, CKPT, UTF, CMCSA, CLM, DOW, EVV, EXG, FIVG, CL, DHR, CIK, DAL, ET, ES, EXAS, IAC, IIPR, INO, SPHD, EMLP, GPC, IEMG, QYLD, EFAV, EWJ, SHY, EMB, MUB, IWD, IJK, IYT, EL, ITA, LYFT, MMC, MRVL, MTCH, NOC, IYW, KLR, NOMD, NCLH, NUAN, OHI, PFL, PBI, ROKU, SLB, SWKS, PFN, APTS, PLD, SMG, XLB, OTIS, RCL, SCHF, SCHZ, SWK, SUN, TDG, ULTA, USB, VONG, MGK, VRSK, WST, SPIP, SRLN, STOR, UL, VFC, VB, VXUS, ZBH, SPOT, TTWO, THQ, TPX, TSLA, VV, VOE, MGC, MGV, VFH, VTRS, WM, YUM, ZBRA, ZDGE, PSJ, PBW, SLQD, ITOT, IDV, IGIB, EFA, IWR, SHV, JMIA, KLAC, MAR, XLP, LUV, DGT, STWD, TRV, VNQ, VEU, VPL, AOD, ALT, AFIN, AMWL, AINV, AVY, BKNG, BOXL, CCD, AGNC, AKAM, ABR, BMRN, CII, BRG, BP, CCL, CB, CLF, COUP, CREE, DLR, EOI, ETG, EDIT, ALL, ATXI, BIDU, VXX, BOE, BLK, SAM, CHW, APPN, APLE, APAM, BAX, HYT, BGY, COF, RACE, FRC, FTA, FLT, GPM, INSG, CHGG, CIEN, CTAS, DKS, DG, ETV, EXK, EXC, FHLC, FE, CG, CARR, STK, ERJ, ROBO, FTEC, GLV, CAG, CRSP, FXH, FIXD, FSD, FDD, FBIO, FSK, GIS, GL, GPL, HASI, VTA, IQV, ACWV, XT, IXJ, JKE, DSI, FTSM, HDB, HZNP, IBIO, IMGN, VVR, GDV, GAB, GBIL, IEP, BKLN, VRP, IGF, IUSV, IWO, MKTX, MCK, MTD, MCR, NRZ, KYN, USA, MDC, MITK, EDD, NNDM, NEP, IWM, IYG, JBLU, JCI, KEY, MGA, MBIO, NXST, PDI, PJT, PLYA, CSM, UWM, PWR, RF, ROK, NUE, JQC, BXMX, OCSL, HYS, RVNC, RDS.A, SCHE, SCHH, ORCC, GHY, DOC, PPL, PEG, PMM, SVM, SNA, PSK, SYF, TEL, TFC, VIOO, VSS, VIS, VPU, SJNK, SLY, XME, PHYS, SYK, VDC, VXRT, VOD, WHF, DES, WYNN, TD, RIG, GDX, VIOG, VXF, VICI, WBA, W, DHS, PEY, ICF, IJJ, USIG, HEQ, MTB, MPW, MIME, NSC, NVAX, NVG, NXJ, JPS, OPK, PENN, PCI, SMDV, SSTK, EDIV, XBI, EDF, TSCO, X, VIGI, IGD, DON, YUMC, ZNGA,
- Reduced Positions: TWLO, IAGG, MDYG, USMV, COST, LQD, VEEV, SHYG, VEA, BNDX, BSV, TDOC, IGSB, XLC, FTNT, MBB, VUG, TLT, FBT, IEFA, LMND, PAYC, VMBS, ABT, JD, BIV, ATVI, GLTR, FV, APPS, SIZE, WORK, RNG, TXN, BLV, TER, ADI, APO, AMCR, ICE, DKNG, SNOW, APD, AMED, ADSK, ABMD, ANSS, LMBS, DDOG, EFX, MJ, HAS, IONS, PTF, PTLC, PGR, SNPS, TEX, ZTS, SPLV, AFL, A, ALXN, BNTX, CBRE, ALB, AGI, QTEC, GPN, HPQ, INTU, COP, CTVA, EMN, CPRT, WPF, FTV, HYG, FCEL, HL, HMHC, IEF, IGOV, MGM, NOK, POOL, SNY, PPG, RNET, RSG, THBR, UBS, TSN, CFA, WEC, XEL, XLNX, ZM, SPTS, IWN, LYV, TWTR, BND, XXII, AEF, AXU, AMLP, ATAX, AQMS, BCX, ADMP, AL, BYND, CDE, HYLB, DLB, DSL, ABEV, USAS, MVF, BC, CDNS, FIS, GNL, GGG, HIG, INFO, NET, FDL, CME, CLNY, DPG, EVT, RQI, ECC, CIBR, GNT, GDRX, PGF, FCT, GWW, GWPH, GGN, GRWG, USHY, REM, IWP, AGZ, OEF, KEYS, LH, LI, MEDP, MS, SUB, IYR, MAIN, MHK, NTES, NEAR, LOAN, MET, NMZ, ORI, NYCB, OMER, OXLC, VIXY, RIOT, SCHW, SEDG, PRU, SBAC, SILV, SITE, PMT, SONO, JNK, SPTN, SUI, TLRY, TLRY, TOT, MTN, RUN, TT, HYD, VONE, WDC, SRNE, XAR, SIVB, TDY, TGTX, VLO, DGRW, XFLT, IYY, VNLA, KKR, NRO, NMFC, JRO, PAGS, 4Q01, ST, BLD, SPCE, IGA, WKHS, YETI,
- Sold Out: PODD, DPZ, FC, PTON, DOV, MAS, BIO, FXD, PTH, BBY, IPV, ATHM, NIE, PKG, RJF, SYNH, SRCL, GWRE, TROW, JPST, MASI, JKK, HLI, PH, SF, REGI, TRI, WWD, PNQI, BTG, ABC, NFJ, ACV, NCZ, COLD, BELFB, BRK.A, XRAY, DRI, FSLR, BKI, IFV, HCA, SCM, TTC, TRU, STKL, SMAR, RGA, CCMP, TPVG, ARE, CMS, GATX, OCSI, CDW, SPXU, XRT, SOAC, BCS, VECO, NHLD, EV, HAL, M, FEM, PD, PE, BLDP, PBR, AMCI, SDGR, STE, VTR, BXP, BGB, KPTI, NTNX, WTRH, PWFL, LLNW, AMRS, ENIC, FPI,
National Asset Management, Inc.
These are the top 5 holdings of National Asset Management, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,223 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.90%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 271,963 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.36%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,472 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.84%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,173 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.73%
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 145,175 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 220,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $175.48 and $193.03, with an estimated average price of $184.51. The stock is now traded at around $200.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.708700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 139,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.060800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 88,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 94.90%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 897,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.73%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 128,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 271,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 150.48%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 95,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3160.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 95.08%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16.Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.Sold Out: Franklin Covey Co (FC)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin Covey Co. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $26.16.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.Reduced: Twilio Inc (TWLO)
National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Twilio Inc by 88.15%. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $282.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 4,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)
National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 95.12%. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 5,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)
National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 91.81%. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 5,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.84%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 133,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.36%. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $380.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 20,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 26.66%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 65,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.
