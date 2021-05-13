Logo
National Asset Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, Sells Twilio Inc, Insulet Corp, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company National Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Microsoft Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Amazon.com Inc, sells Twilio Inc, Insulet Corp, BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, Domino's Pizza Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, National Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, National Asset Management, Inc. owns 1245 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of National Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/national+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of National Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,223 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.90%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 271,963 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.36%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,472 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.84%
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 128,173 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.73%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 145,175 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 220,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $175.48 and $193.03, with an estimated average price of $184.51. The stock is now traded at around $200.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 42,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.708700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 139,465 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 39,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.81 and $132.77, with an estimated average price of $131.39. The stock is now traded at around $130.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,128 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

National Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $51.8. The stock is now traded at around $55.060800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 88,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 94.90%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 897,223 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.73%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 128,173 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 44.36%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $243.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 271,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 150.48%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 95,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.84%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3160.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,472 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

National Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 95.08%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 12,895 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Insulet Corp (PODD)

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Insulet Corp. The sale prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16.

Sold Out: Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ)

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Domino's Pizza Inc. The sale prices were between $330.24 and $390.54, with an estimated average price of $369.29.

Sold Out: Franklin Covey Co (FC)

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Franklin Covey Co. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $28.36, with an estimated average price of $26.16.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.

Sold Out: Masco Corp (MAS)

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Masco Corp. The sale prices were between $52.84 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $55.82.

Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)

National Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25.

Reduced: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Twilio Inc by 88.15%. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $282.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 4,028 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 95.12%. The sale prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $54.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 5,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG)

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 91.81%. The sale prices were between $68.26 and $76.79, with an estimated average price of $73.78. The stock is now traded at around $74.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 5,820 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.84%. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 133,248 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.36%. The sale prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $380.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 20,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

National Asset Management, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 26.66%. The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. National Asset Management, Inc. still held 65,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.



