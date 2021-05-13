Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Sells State Street Corporation

- New Purchases: USHY, USB, WASH,
- Added Positions: GLDM, AVA, PFE, IBM, KMB, KMI, VLO, CVX, MDT, NVS, VZ, TXN, PG, MRK, JNJ, T, CL, INTC, HD, HSY, PSX, ADP, FTS, CVS, SO, CAT, UPS, CSCO, ITW, UNP, TROW, SBUX, EQR, PNC, MCD, WBA, VDC, EVR, SLV, APD, FXF, PEP, VIG,
- Reduced Positions: NSC, PHG, SNY, EMR, AMJ, VCIT,
- Sold Out: STT,
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 830,315 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,727,754 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 172,035 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 130,630 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 79,226 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 830,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 165,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 91,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (FXF)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. added to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $96.12 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $100.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)
Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39.
