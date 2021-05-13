Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Sells State Street Corporation

New Purchases: USHY, USB, WASH,

Newport, RI, based Investment company Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, U.S. Bancorp, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, PepsiCo Inc, sells State Street Corporation during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard C. Young & CO., LTD.. As of 2021Q1, Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. owns 71 stocks with a total value of $745 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 830,315 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. New Position SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 1,727,754 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14% SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 172,035 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) - 130,630 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 79,226 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.37 and $41.08, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $41.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.73%. The holding were 830,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $61.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 165,442 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.45 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 91,886 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. added to a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 20.29%. The purchase prices were between $96.12 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $100.41. The stock is now traded at around $100.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 21.67%. The purchase prices were between $128.83 and $144.81, with an estimated average price of $137.16. The stock is now traded at around $146.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,752 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Richard C. Young & CO., LTD. sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $70 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $77.39.