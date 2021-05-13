Logo
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys JPMorgan Chase, ConocoPhillips, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, American Tower Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Ligonier, PA, based Investment company Covington Investment Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, ConocoPhillips, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, American Tower Corp, 3M Co, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covington Investment Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $406 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covington+investment+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,484 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,907 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,113 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 78,167 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
  5. Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 109,414 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 41,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 88,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 13,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $196.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 66,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 55.01%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.

Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.

Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

