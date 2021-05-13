Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys JPMorgan Chase, ConocoPhillips, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, American Tower Corp

- New Purchases: JPM, COP, NSC, CVX,
- Added Positions: PNC, APD, SPGI, MSFT, FISV, AMZN, AAPL, VCIT, GOOG, TMO, TSM, V, WSO, TXN, DIS, RTX, HON, JNJ, ACN, BF.B, ABT, ATVI, VYM, ILMN, BLK, NEE, COST, VUG, ITW, HRC, VBK, PEP, SBUX, VO, WMT, BDX, NKE, DUK, VZ, PG, ECL, KO, CTVA, TD, LHX, PH,
- Reduced Positions: BR, UNH, CRM, CCI, GD,
- Sold Out: AMT, MMM, CSCO, OTIS, VAR,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,484 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,907 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 159,113 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.62%
- Visa Inc (V) - 78,167 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.16%
- Fiserv Inc (FISV) - 109,414 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.94%
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 41,129 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 88,577 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $286.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 13,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 23,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 50.71%. The purchase prices were between $143.52 and $181.41, with an estimated average price of $164.89. The stock is now traded at around $196.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 66,539 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 55.01%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.66. The stock is now traded at around $300.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 34,761 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in American Tower Corp. The sale prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $179.02.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $62.24 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $65.35.Sold Out: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)
Covington Investment Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.
