Mutual Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

IJJ, DINT, SCHM, HYLB, WMB, TPR, VWOB, IVZ, LUMN, SIVB, VIAC, DISCA, RWX, ANGL, REM, EFV, VSS, ABNB, PINS, IWR, IGLB, SRLN, PCY, PTVE, PUMP, BTI, BWX, XEL, ASHR, AOR, CABO, TPL, LBRT, MELI, COP, PXD, DPZ, FXO, EA, IEO, HRI, HWM, GSIE, M44, SNOW, ACWV, BIL, VYMI, KBE, RSP, SPSM, ABM, TGTX, AFL, RIOT, BCE, AX, CNC, CAG, DVN, ESS, BUSE, IDXX, JCOM, KR, SR, LRCX, NUE, DGX, SAL, BGS, SWKS, OMC, UNM, TEF, GCI, ATRC, VIXY, ICFI, EMD, VRTX, ETN, ORAN, TRV, SIGA, EPAM, MITK, NMR, UAMY, GNW, GPL, Added Positions: ITOT, IWM, IJS, MDY, IJT, ISTB, VNLA, FBND, AMZN, NFLX, QUAL, SHY, ICLN, SCHF, SCHG, LULU, AAPL, SCHA, VB, SCHP, VTV, XLE, XLF, SCHE, VO, VZ, GOVT, GSLC, VMBS, OHI, ARKW, SPHD, AMD, IRM, ESGU, IEI, VCIT, ARKK, EEM, FMHI, IEMG, MXI, TAN, VYM, CVX, XOM, IIPR, AGG, EMB, MTUM, XLY, T, IBM, UPS, FB, EFG, SCHZ, STIP, XLI, MO, SJM, TGT, TXN, MYF, AVGO, TSLA, PLTR, AOA, FREL, IEFA, LGLV, MBB, PGX, QYLD, SCHO, SGOL, SHM, AMGN, BRK.B, CVS, CMI, DLR, D, EMR, GS, KMB, MCD, MRK, NEM, PPL, PFE, PRU, WPC, WBA, NAD, TDOC, BND, EFAV, QCLN, SCHV, SDY, SPEM, SPTL, SPTS, USMV, VLUE, VTEB, VTI, VTIP, XBI, XLRE, AB, ABC, BAC, CAH, CMCSA, DUK, LLY, EPD, FAST, FCX, GE, GIS, GSBC, INTC, IP, JPM, JNJ, NYCB, CRM, SRE, SO, USB, UNH, WFC, TEI, CEF, IQI, BSD, MA, PM, KMI, PSX, ABBV, TWTR, PYPL, AOM, DGRW, DVY, FPE, FTEC, HYG, IWB, IYW, MGC, RYT, SCHD, SCZ, SLYV, SPSB, SPYG, TIPX, USRT, VOOG, NLY, ADM, ARCC, AZO, COST, CCI, DE, DRE, ENB, EXC, NEE, HAS, HON, HBAN, ITW, MDLZ, TELL, MKC, MCK, MS, NVDA, NOC, BKNG, O, ROK, SHW, SYY, TROW, TSN, VLO, VTR, WM, ZION, ET, CHI, NZF, NAC, ETO, ETV, DFS, VMW, FNV, EURN, STWD, APTS, VER, MN, CGC, JD, SHOP, APPF, RDFN, MDB, DOW, ZM, FSLY, CRNC, OTIS, FSKR, CIBR, DSI, DWX, ESGE, FEP, FHLC, FTA, FTSL, FXH, IHI, IJH, IMTM, IPAY, KRE, PFF, RDVY, SCHC, SCHX, SLV, SUSA, SYLD, TLT, VCSH, VXX, XLB,

BNDX, QQQ, VOO, IAU, SPY, IJK, IVW, IVV, VEA, PBW, FTC, LQD, SPIB, FDX, TSE, CSM, MSFT, FDIS, VDC, XLV, VWO, VXF, ACWI, SPTM, ORCL, ASIX, IEF, SPDW, ALLY, ADNT, GDX, MUB, VEU, DXC, FLR, HOFT, NVO, AAWW, DAN, BLV, SPLG, VIG, XLP, MMM, MTOR, CSCO, GOOGL, GPI, HUN, NKE, PVH, RTX, WMT, RYI, TMHC, BIV, LMBS, MINT, TFC, BZH, CLS, DBI, FL, GD, GBX, HFC, MHO, MDT, PEP, QCOM, WNC, BABA, DELL, BSV, IWN, JKE, SPHB, TIP, VXUS, ACN, AMAT, GILD, MTW, UL, WHR, KKR, CPRI, MGP, BOND, IGSB, IAGG, IGV, NEAR, PZA, SPAB, TOTL, VOE, XLK, ALK, AXP, LB, MAR, PG, SLB, STRL, DIS, V, LYB, USX, ARKG, BKLN, IEUR, IVE, IWP, JKG, PDBC, RODM, RPG, SHYG, SIZE, SMH, SPYD, VBK, VNQ, XLC, ADBE, A, AMT, AMP, AZN, ADP, BBY, BA, BMY, DEO, EL, F, HPQ, HD, ICE, KFY, LOW, MSTR, NVS, OLN, RIO, LUV, SBUX, TJX, HTD, BX, DG, GM, PCI, ZTS, HPE, FLGT, NIO, IFFT, UBER, CARR, FIXD, FLOT, FTSM, FUTY, FVD, GSY, ICF, IJR, ITA, IWD, IWF, IWO, IYH, IYY, PGF, SHV, SLYG, SUB, VBR, VGT, VOT, VOX, VUG, XLG, XLU, CB, AES, ABT, AKAM, AEE, IEP, BP, BIDU, SAN, BK, CCL, CAT, SCHW, CI, C, ED, STZ, CPRT, DJCO, DHR, DD, EMN, EIX, FFIN, FISV, GPC, GSK, LHX, HSY, HUM, IPG, INTU, JCI, LYV, LMT, MED, MU, VTRS, NOK, NSC, ODFL, ORI, OKE, PNC, PGR, PSA, RJF, RF, RSG, ROST, SYK, TSM, TMO, TOT, UNP, ANTM, LMNR, USA, BKT, JRS, MCN, ETW, TMUS, TWO, BUD, NMFC, PSXP, VEEV, NBEV, CCD, SQ, TTD, ROKU, DOCU, SNDL, PTON, NEEPQ, IGIB, CWI, DBC, EFA, FDN, FLRN, FV, FXL, GLD, GLDM, HYLS, IBB, IDU, IDV, IUSG, IUSV, IYC, IYK, MOAT, OEF, ONEQ, PCEF, RWO, SOXX, SPLV, TDIV, TFI, USO, VCR, VHT, VNQI, VPU, Sold Out: BAB, PWR, ALGN, GPS, IYR, IYM, GT, CHRW, CTSH, JKD, BIIB, FXZ, SPMD, VAR, HYMB, IYE, FNDX, IFF, EXPD, BDX, CBSH, MKTX, IPAC, IEZ, ABB, ASML, ALXN, FXI, ERUS, BYND, OKTA, SNAP, COUP, EOG, AXSM, Z, ECL, QTEC, NXPI, BLNK, SMMU, SPYV, WYNN, SAP, AIR, UVXY, HDGE, IEA, LILAK, ALEX, EXG, ETY, MOD, CIK,

Investment company Mutual Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mutual Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mutual Advisors, LLC owns 711 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 494,887 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,972 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,256 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 245,191 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,328 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53%

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.160600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 64,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Davis Select International ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 149,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 99,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 678.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 83,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 252.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $214.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 41,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 242.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 86,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 2157.78%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $487.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 608.43%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $124.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 243,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.