Mutual Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mutual Advisors, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mutual Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mutual Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Mutual Advisors, LLC owns 711 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mutual Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mutual+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mutual Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 494,887 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 102,972 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 151,256 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.89%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 245,191 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,328 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.49 and $104.95, with an estimated average price of $95.13. The stock is now traded at around $107.160600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 64,921 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Davis Select International ETF (DINT)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Davis Select International ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $24.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 149,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $67 and $76.77, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.04 and $50, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 49,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.1 and $24.56, with an estimated average price of $22.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 99,097 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Mutual Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.61 and $46.33, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $45.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 53,666 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 678.00%. The purchase prices were between $84.84 and $92.27, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $94.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 83,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 252.29%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $214.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 41,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 242.15%. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $102.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 86,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 2157.78%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $487.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 13,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 608.43%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $124.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,679 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)

Mutual Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 79.85%. The purchase prices were between $51.13 and $51.51, with an estimated average price of $51.34. The stock is now traded at around $51.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 243,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.7 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $32.69.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71.

Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $19.22 and $32.25, with an estimated average price of $24.83.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $81.87 and $92.74, with an estimated average price of $87.36.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM)

Mutual Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $110.78 and $126.89, with an estimated average price of $119.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mutual Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Mutual Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mutual Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mutual Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mutual Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider