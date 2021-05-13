Brandywine Trust Co Buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Sells National Energy Services Reunited Corp

Added Positions: CPB, CRWD, SPY,

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Brandywine Trust Co Current Portfolio ) buys CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, sells National Energy Services Reunited Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Trust Co. As of 2021Q1, Brandywine Trust Co owns 31 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRANDYWINE TRUST CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Campbell Soup Co (CPB) - 4,256,948 shares, 67.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 42,262 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.87% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 138,044 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 145,101 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 29 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio.

Brandywine Trust Co added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 107.30%. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06. The stock is now traded at around $183.761200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 16,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Trust Co sold out a holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $14.01, with an estimated average price of $11.76.