Schmeidler A R & Co Inc Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, MP Materials Corp, DISH Network Corp, Sells Universal Display Corp, Zscaler Inc, Newmont Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Schmeidler A R & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, MP Materials Corp, DISH Network Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, General Motors Co, sells Universal Display Corp, Zscaler Inc, Newmont Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schmeidler A R & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Schmeidler A R & Co Inc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $859 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SCHMEIDLER A R & CO INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/schmeidler+a+r+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SCHMEIDLER A R & CO INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 546,305 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  2. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 561,442 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,374 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 62,017 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,388 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 520,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 435,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $143.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 122,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in Uniti Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.74 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 397,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (FILL)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.14 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 130,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 543.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,141,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: General Motors Co (GM)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 87.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 392,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (TUFN)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 4420.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 809,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 82,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 66.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 288,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $226.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 38,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

Sold Out: Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC)

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of SCHMEIDLER A R & CO INC.

