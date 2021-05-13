Schmeidler A R & Co Inc Buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, MP Materials Corp, DISH Network Corp, Sells Universal Display Corp, Zscaler Inc, Newmont Corp

New Purchases: MP, DISH, XPO, AMT, UNIT, FILL, LBRDK, FWONK, MX, MSB, VSAT, HCHC, IMMR, LBTYA, IGV, N18A, SCI, SATS, ARRY, SWKS, LINC, AZZ, MOGO, CVX, WPRT, CBLI, TGT, FBP, AUD, AUD,

Added Positions: CLF, GM, TUFN, V, XLF, CHTR, UNP, LILAK, ASND, IBM, XLK, SMH, SPY, ICLN, MU, NXPI, MLM, LORL, XLV, XLI, AAWW, UIS, CMCSA, BX, SLY, MDY, TSM, VICR, SWIR, NVDA, XLP, BLK, XLY, XLU, ASML, EAST, RDHL, VECO, SHYF, ROG, MIND, JNJ, GPX, AJG, AMD,

Reduced Positions: OLED, NEM, PYPL, PEP, NET, MPC, AAPL, GOOGL, XLC, EXAS, XEL, NOC, CL, MRK, NSC, EPD, FB, AEP, XBI, IVV, XLE, ICF, GOOG, PSXP, TMUS, WY, HACK, IVW,

Sold Out: ZS, RPRX, TTD, ROK, MRNA, IYC, ELY, ED, SMSI, SI, AMLP, ITA, XHB, GHM, CEMI, ASPU,

New York, NY, based Investment company Schmeidler A R & Co Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, MP Materials Corp, DISH Network Corp, XPO Logistics Inc, General Motors Co, sells Universal Display Corp, Zscaler Inc, Newmont Corp, Royalty Pharma PLC, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schmeidler A R & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Schmeidler A R & Co Inc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $859 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 546,305 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN) - 561,442 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,374 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Lam Research Corp (LRCX) - 62,017 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 17,388 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 520,495 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.02 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $33.26. The stock is now traded at around $44.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 435,370 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.41 and $128.4, with an estimated average price of $119.97. The stock is now traded at around $143.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 122,952 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.66 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $222.76. The stock is now traded at around $245.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,488 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in Uniti Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.74 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.07. The stock is now traded at around $10.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 397,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.14 and $16.98, with an estimated average price of $15.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 130,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 543.71%. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $20.11, with an estimated average price of $16.29. The stock is now traded at around $19.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 1,141,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in General Motors Co by 87.36%. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $54.869900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 392,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd by 4420.04%. The purchase prices were between $10.25 and $18.92, with an estimated average price of $14.04. The stock is now traded at around $7.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 809,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49. The stock is now traded at around $224.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 82,963 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 66.28%. The purchase prices were between $28.82 and $34.62, with an estimated average price of $32. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 288,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 41.95%. The purchase prices were between $194.33 and $222.98, with an estimated average price of $210.02. The stock is now traded at around $226.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 38,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in Royalty Pharma PLC. The sale prices were between $42.34 and $52.82, with an estimated average price of $47.42.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $241.05 and $273.55, with an estimated average price of $254.91.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $109.18 and $185.98, with an estimated average price of $145.54.

Schmeidler A R & Co Inc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF. The sale prices were between $68.86 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $72.71.