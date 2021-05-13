Brandywine Managers, Llc Buys Twilio Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Natera Inc

New Purchases: WFC, TRHC, IONS,

Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Brandywine Managers, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Twilio Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Seer Inc, Schrodinger Inc, sells DraftKings Inc, Natera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Managers, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brandywine Managers, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+managers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 795,344 shares, 36.47% of the total portfolio. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 99,267 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50% Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 9,782 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.00% Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 70,530 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 14,361 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $37.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $282.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 9,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 197.16%. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 16,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 7,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Seer Inc by 183.45%. The purchase prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 64.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.