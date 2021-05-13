Logo
Brandywine Managers, Llc Buys Twilio Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc, Natera Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hockessin, DE, based Investment company Brandywine Managers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Twilio Inc, Berkeley Lights Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Seer Inc, Schrodinger Inc, sells DraftKings Inc, Natera Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brandywine Managers, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Brandywine Managers, Llc owns 45 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brandywine+managers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC
  1. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) - 795,344 shares, 36.47% of the total portfolio.
  2. DraftKings Inc (DKNG) - 99,267 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 50%
  3. Twilio Inc (TWLO) - 9,782 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.00%
  4. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 70,530 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio.
  5. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 14,361 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $46.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,160 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 7,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Brandywine Managers, Llc initiated holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.51 and $63.78, with an estimated average price of $55.79. The stock is now traded at around $37.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 7,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 34.00%. The purchase prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54. The stock is now traded at around $282.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 9,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkeley Lights Inc (BLI)

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Berkeley Lights Inc by 197.16%. The purchase prices were between $44.33 and $89.26, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $37.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 16,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 67.84%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 7,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Seer Inc (SEER)

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Seer Inc by 183.45%. The purchase prices were between $38.67 and $84.06, with an estimated average price of $58.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 15,366 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schrodinger Inc (SDGR)

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Schrodinger Inc by 64.04%. The purchase prices were between $64.61 and $113.09, with an estimated average price of $90.24. The stock is now traded at around $59.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 15,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Guardant Health Inc (GH)

Brandywine Managers, Llc added to a holding in Guardant Health Inc by 38.01%. The purchase prices were between $127.04 and $179.1, with an estimated average price of $151.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,799 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of BRANDYWINE MANAGERS, LLC. Also check out:

