Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Devon Energy Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells , BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

New Purchases: DVN, LPX, JEF, SR, KBH, NXST, REYN, SF, TTEC, ZUMZ, ATKR, SYNA, NWE, AYI, AAWW, BALY, UPWK, OMCL, HAIN, WMS, QUOT, IRBT, CCS, AMBA, NMRK, NARI, MDP, CWH, HYFM, VCRA, TMST, BW, MESA, AGS, RRD, REVG, AXTI, NEX, VRTV, LIVX, NPTN, CNTY, TGI, MYE, VOXX, ATO, TSQ, CNP, HYRE, AMT, TUP, VB,

BERY, BLDR, BKH, SWX, UTHR, GPK, POR, KMPR, FNB, ENR, MANT, TPH, MDU, KEY, AVT, FCN, FHN, MUSA, JELD, BCO, CCK, CBT, FMBI, BRX, SAIC, PRMW, EBS, JBL, FCNCA, REZI, BXS, NCR, WTM, AIT, BECN, JHG, FCF, FULT, KRG, NTGR, ENSG, CVA, RYN, CNO, ATGE, EXP, GEF, UBSI, KOP, TSE, GVA, PTEN, COMM, AGO, BRKL, CMC, THFF, NSIT, PDM, PRI, CLDT, CPS, ADTN, ESGR, FSP, KMT, GLT, RRC, SFNC, SYKE, VRNT, MRC, EPAC, CE, MTH, PRGS, PRIM, CLNY, DOOR, RPAI, AXL, HSC, JOUT, LBAI, HOPE, TEN, TTI, WAFD, ALEX, CGNT, CGNT, MDRX, CCMP, CTAS, ECL, EXEL, FHI, BCOR, LRCX, HZO, MKL, VIVO, DS, ORLY, PH, RBC, WRK, ROST, STC, TER, UNP, WAT, ZBRA, EBAY, FTNT, ALSN, PBF, SYF, BLD, LSXMK, YUMC, KLXE, AAP, LNT, DOX, UHAL, AME, AMGN, BRKS, CMS, KMX, CNC, LNG, CBSH, INGR, DLTR, DCI, EIX, RE, HALO, HSIC, SJM, JACK, JCI, KSU, LH, MTB, MMSI, MHK, NWL, PNW, PXD, PSA, RGEN, RSG, ROP, SHW, SNA, STMP, SCL, AXON, GL, UCTT, VRSN, WPC, GRA, WFC, CROX, SMCI, CLR, VRSK, DG, GNRC, GDOT, NLSN, RH, FEYE, TNDM, ARMK, FIVN, NVRO, WK, ETSY, EVH, NTRA, RMR, RRR, HWM, SAIL, KTB, NVST, CRNC, ARNC, IWO, Reduced Positions: RHP, ISBC, EVTC, TCBI, WCC, PEB, PRSP, TEX, MTSC, COLM, SUPN, MEDP, HY, HELE, SCS, EVR, CXP, DECK, TCF, TPIC, MATX, IGT, AMED, SHO, CALX, MTZ, OLN, FOXF, PRG, DLX, FUBO, STAY, FHB, FIX, LKFN, LRN, MMI, XEC, APPS, CIT, VPG, DBI, RAVN, SANM, TBBK, MGNI, IWN, THRM, BOH, DLB, FLEX, MNR, SNBR, SP, AMPH, HZNP, OUT, FMNB, MLHR, MSFT, CIO, AMZN, AEO, AMKR, AAPL, BRK.B, FOSL, CNR, OMI, FB, GOOG, BOOT, DFIN, GRWG, IWM, ATVI, AEIS, ALK, ANDE, AMAT, BAC, BGFV, BIIB, BSX, BRO, CRAI, CCL, CRI, XRAY, DRI, SITC, DBD, EWBC, LLY, ENTG, XOM, FFIV, PACW, HOV, HUM, HUN, IDXX, INTC, JPM, JW.A, KIRK, LANC, LNDC, LYV, MMS, MCY, MOD, MCRI, MGI, MS, NVDA, NEU, NR, ORI, ORCL, OSK, PGC, PVH, PLT, POWI, STL, PHM, QDEL, RNWK, RUTH, SPG, SHYF, STLD, TREX, UGI, UNH, UTL, UHS, WDR, WMT, WBA, ANTM, WAL, WETF, XRX, LMNR, GPRE, ATEC, LDOS, AIMC, TAST, TMUS, HI, RILY, ARI, HCHC, HEAR, AAT, GRPN, MTDR, BCOV, CSTE, RM, PSX, FRGI, NGVC, VOYA, BURL, GLPI, TACO, ATEN, OEC, KEYS, FRPT, STOR, PRTY, LILAK, LOB, BNED, VRS, VRRM, CARS, DMTK, CURO, ARLO, SCPL,

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Black Hills Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, sells , BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc, Evertec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. owns 536 stocks with a total value of $14.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

F N B Corp (FNB) - 27,756,612 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.76% Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 17,874,283 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.33% First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 19,098,062 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92% Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) - 17,651,706 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.9% TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 5,145,854 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32%

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 9,322,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,149,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,917,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 789,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,089,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 341,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 109.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,555,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 306.70%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,802,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 184.79%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,183,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Black Hills Corp by 386569.07%. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,450,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 567.90%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $194.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 606,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 17,874,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $103.68 and $150.37, with an estimated average price of $124.86.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alkermes PLC. The sale prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46.