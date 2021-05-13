Logo
Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Devon Energy Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Sells , BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, Black Hills Corp, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, sells , BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Investors Bancorp Inc, Evertec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. owns 536 stocks with a total value of $14.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fuller+%26+thaler+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.
  1. F N B Corp (FNB) - 27,756,612 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.76%
  2. Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) - 17,874,283 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.33%
  3. First Horizon Corp (FHN) - 19,098,062 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.92%
  4. Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC) - 17,651,706 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.9%
  5. TCF Financial Corp (TCF) - 5,145,854 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.32%
New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.13 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 9,322,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $56.05, with an estimated average price of $45.29. The stock is now traded at around $65.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,149,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.12 and $34.28, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $31.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,917,702 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spire Inc (SR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Spire Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.32 and $75.53, with an estimated average price of $66.71. The stock is now traded at around $75.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 789,687 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KB Home (KBH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in KB Home. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $47.37, with an estimated average price of $41.35. The stock is now traded at around $46.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 1,089,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.83 and $160.37, with an estimated average price of $130.85. The stock is now traded at around $147.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 341,433 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berry Global Group Inc by 109.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $69.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,555,555 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Builders FirstSource Inc by 306.70%. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $42.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 2,802,367 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 184.79%. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $72.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,183,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Black Hills Corp by 386569.07%. The purchase prices were between $58.97 and $67.21, with an estimated average price of $62.14. The stock is now traded at around $66.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,450,009 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 567.90%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $174.85, with an estimated average price of $166.75. The stock is now traded at around $194.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 606,793 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $15.66 and $18.58, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 17,874,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Sold Out: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $53.68 and $53.68, with an estimated average price of $53.68.

Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $103.68 and $150.37, with an estimated average price of $124.86.

Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $35.84 and $56.26, with an estimated average price of $45.22.

Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89.

Sold Out: Alkermes PLC (ALKS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alkermes PLC. The sale prices were between $18.21 and $23.2, with an estimated average price of $20.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.. Also check out:

1. FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. keeps buying
