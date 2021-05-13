Logo
Winslow Capital Management, LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Equinix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Winslow Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Snap Inc, PTC Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Equinix Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winslow Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Winslow Capital Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $23.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winslow Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winslow+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Winslow Capital Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,754,529 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 624,938 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,549,594 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 4,932,152 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 402,644 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%
New Purchase: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 3,277,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,718,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,429,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PTC Inc (PTC)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,602,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $190.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 941,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.607100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,767,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1949.77%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,026,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 272.26%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $352.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 825,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Insulet Corp (PODD)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 169.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $227.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 716,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $555.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 667,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,783,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,022,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Sold Out: Twilio Inc (TWLO)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Winslow Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

