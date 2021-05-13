Winslow Capital Management, LLC Buys Starbucks Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Sells Tesla Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Equinix Inc

New Purchases: SBUX, HLT, SNAP, PTC, SNOW, PINS, BMBL, TECH, CVNA, MS, MELI,

SBUX, HLT, SNAP, PTC, SNOW, PINS, BMBL, TECH, CVNA, MS, MELI, Added Positions: EW, CTAS, PODD, ALGN, A, NVDA, NOW, LULU, V, VEEV, MCO, WIX, ZTS, NFLX, TEL, TEAM, DOCU, ECL,

EW, CTAS, PODD, ALGN, A, NVDA, NOW, LULU, V, VEEV, MCO, WIX, ZTS, NFLX, TEL, TEAM, DOCU, ECL, Reduced Positions: AZN, SHOP, FB, PYPL, CRM, UBER, MSCI, ASML, DIS, INTU, TXN, MSFT, SQ, AMZN, IQV, MA, AAPL, NKE, UNH, GOOGL, GOOG, LIN, EL, CMG, BLL, WDAY, IWF, CSGP, GRP.U, TSEM, ATCO, ADSK,

AZN, SHOP, FB, PYPL, CRM, UBER, MSCI, ASML, DIS, INTU, TXN, MSFT, SQ, AMZN, IQV, MA, AAPL, NKE, UNH, GOOGL, GOOG, LIN, EL, CMG, BLL, WDAY, IWF, CSGP, GRP.U, TSEM, ATCO, ADSK, Sold Out: TSLA, LLY, EQIX, TWLO, TRU, RACE, ABNB, AMT, TMO,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Winslow Capital Management, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Starbucks Corp, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, Snap Inc, PTC Inc, sells Tesla Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Equinix Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Twilio Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winslow Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Winslow Capital Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $23.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winslow Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winslow+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,754,529 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 624,938 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 11,549,594 shares, 5.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Visa Inc (V) - 4,932,152 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 402,644 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.25%

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 3,277,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.67 and $127.26, with an estimated average price of $115.5. The stock is now traded at around $120.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,718,362 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.54. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 4,429,558 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.18 and $146.73, with an estimated average price of $133.28. The stock is now traded at around $125.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,602,828 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.6 and $314.29, with an estimated average price of $267.41. The stock is now traded at around $190.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 941,682 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.607100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 2,767,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp by 1949.77%. The purchase prices were between $78.68 and $90.67, with an estimated average price of $84.59. The stock is now traded at around $88.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,026,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cintas Corp by 272.26%. The purchase prices were between $318.12 and $360.04, with an estimated average price of $338.54. The stock is now traded at around $352.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 825,378 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Insulet Corp by 169.73%. The purchase prices were between $235.95 and $293.05, with an estimated average price of $268.16. The stock is now traded at around $227.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 716,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Align Technology Inc by 39.81%. The purchase prices were between $496.07 and $620.45, with an estimated average price of $553.71. The stock is now traded at around $555.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 667,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 41.77%. The purchase prices were between $114.99 and $130.12, with an estimated average price of $123.66. The stock is now traded at around $130.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,783,552 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc by 26.21%. The purchase prices were between $285.14 and $367.29, with an estimated average price of $328.51. The stock is now traded at around $309.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,022,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $315.08 and $443.49, with an estimated average price of $375.54.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $84.21 and $95.85, with an estimated average price of $90.29.

Winslow Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $187.78 and $227.01, with an estimated average price of $204.76.