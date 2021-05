Baird Financial Group, Inc. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Fiserv Inc, Sells Arthur J. Gallagher, Cable One Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Investment company Baird Financial Group, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Fiserv Inc, RBC Bearings Inc, Etsy Inc, sells Arthur J. Gallagher, Cable One Inc, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Burlington Stores Inc, Alteryx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baird Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Baird Financial Group, Inc. owns 1595 stocks with a total value of $35.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 10,748,173 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 5,459,990 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 5,332,917 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.31% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 3,634,039 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 2,062,660 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.66%

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Construction Partners Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $30.13. The stock is now traded at around $30.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 842,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.71 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $81.12. The stock is now traded at around $94.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 222,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $176.9 and $223.09, with an estimated average price of $198.51. The stock is now traded at around $246.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 50,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.19 and $177.27, with an estimated average price of $158.24. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 33,722 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 72,251 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $66.04. The stock is now traded at around $78.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 98,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $380.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 678,564 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $63.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,291,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in RBC Bearings Inc by 153.14%. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $203.62, with an estimated average price of $188.03. The stock is now traded at around $194.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 278,759 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 39.67%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 960,843 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Etsy Inc by 171.44%. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $155.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 233,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 110.01%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 589,688 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Urban Outfitters Inc. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $41.5, with an estimated average price of $32.32.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in REV Group Inc. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $13.17.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in ICU Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $197.58 and $222.54, with an estimated average price of $211.32.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $63.08 and $85.38, with an estimated average price of $73.87.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Western Asset Global Corp Defined Opp. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $17.78.

Baird Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. The sale prices were between $45.61 and $56.07, with an estimated average price of $50.9.