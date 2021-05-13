Kinneret Advisory, LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Liberty Global PLC, American National Group Inc, Sells Tiffany, Liberty Global PLC, American International Group Inc

New Purchases: LBTYK, ANAT,

New York, NY, based Investment company Kinneret Advisory, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Liberty Global PLC, American National Group Inc, sells Tiffany, Liberty Global PLC, American International Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kinneret Advisory, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Kinneret Advisory, LLC owns 265 stocks with a total value of $779 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 289,720 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,852 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,396 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,654 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 72,098 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.38 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $141.496000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28.

Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.