Kinneret Advisory, LLC Buys Sherwin-Williams Co, Liberty Global PLC, American National Group Inc, Sells Tiffany, Liberty Global PLC, American International Group Inc

For the details of Kinneret Advisory, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kinneret+advisory%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Kinneret Advisory, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 289,720 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 368,852 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,396 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 10,654 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 72,098 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio.
Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $25. The stock is now traded at around $27.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: American National Group Inc (ANAT)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.38 and $115.27, with an estimated average price of $97.44. The stock is now traded at around $141.496000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC added to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $219.85 and $253.01, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $286.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,349 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $25.28.Sold Out: American International Group Inc (AIG)
Kinneret Advisory, LLC sold out a holding in American International Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.13 and $48.44, with an estimated average price of $43.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Kinneret Advisory, LLC. Also check out:
1. Kinneret Advisory, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kinneret Advisory, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kinneret Advisory, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kinneret Advisory, LLC keeps buying