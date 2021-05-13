Oak Associates Ltd Buys JPMorgan Chase, M/I Homes Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, HP Inc, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: ABC, HUM, EPC, DCOM,
- Added Positions: JPM, MHO, CRM, TMHC, GILD, STT, ISRG, ZBH, CTSH, DLR, JAZZ, IBM, VRNT, VTRS, CRUS, CGNT, CGNT, APEI, APAM, AB, REGN, LH, RAMP, VRTX, NXGN, PRFT, ATGE, HLNE,
- Reduced Positions: XLNX, AAPL, GOOGL, KLAC, PFE, PEP, CHKP, ALC, NVS, BIIB, AMZN, ILMN, GOOG, GSK, CSCO, SCHW, TSLA, UTHR, CI, EB, LOW, CB, COHU, CRL, CAH, WK, SEDG, KLIC, KAI, TRV, RHHBY, TFC,
- Sold Out: HPQ, RE, NVO, SNY, MERC,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,875 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 51,595 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
- KLA Corp (KLAC) - 313,787 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 291,236 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,373,967 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $456.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)
Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 214,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: M/I Homes Inc (MHO)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in M/I Homes Inc by 583.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $212.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 71,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 352.32%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 102,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 39.38%. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21.Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: Mercer International Inc (MERC)
Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Mercer International Inc. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33.
