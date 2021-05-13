Oak Associates Ltd Buys JPMorgan Chase, M/I Homes Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, HP Inc, Pfizer Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Oak Associates Ltd Buys JPMorgan Chase, M/I Homes Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Xilinx Inc, HP Inc, Pfizer Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Oak Associates Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, M/I Homes Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Taylor Morrison Home Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp, sells Xilinx Inc, HP Inc, Pfizer Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Check Point Software Technologies during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oak Associates Ltd . As of 2021Q1, Oak Associates Ltd owns 135 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OAK ASSOCIATES LTD 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oak+associates+ltd+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OAK ASSOCIATES LTD
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 45,875 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 51,595 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14%
  3. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 313,787 shares, 6.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.39%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 291,236 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  5. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,373,967 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
New Purchase: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.5 and $119.06, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $119.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Humana Inc (HUM)

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $375.15 and $447.69, with an estimated average price of $398.88. The stock is now traded at around $456.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,130 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC)

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Edgewell Personal Care Co. The purchase prices were between $29.99 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $34.59. The stock is now traded at around $44.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 18,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dime Community Bancshares Inc (DCOM)

Oak Associates Ltd initiated holding in Dime Community Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.89 and $33.12, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $33.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 214,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in M/I Homes Inc by 583.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.39 and $59.18, with an estimated average price of $51.99. The stock is now traded at around $66.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,061 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 21.27%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $212.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 71,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Taylor Morrison Home Corp by 352.32%. The purchase prices were between $24 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 102,133 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC by 39.38%. The purchase prices were between $150.19 and $173.5, with an estimated average price of $164.6. The stock is now traded at around $176.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 18,050 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Oak Associates Ltd added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.36%. The purchase prices were between $118.58 and $136.38, with an estimated average price of $125.11. The stock is now traded at around $144.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 33,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: HP Inc (HPQ)

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in HP Inc. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6.

Sold Out: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $211.08 and $255.97, with an estimated average price of $238.21.

Sold Out: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S. The sale prices were between $67.06 and $75.82, with an estimated average price of $71.3.

Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Sold Out: Mercer International Inc (MERC)

Oak Associates Ltd sold out a holding in Mercer International Inc. The sale prices were between $10.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of OAK ASSOCIATES LTD . Also check out:

1. OAK ASSOCIATES LTD 's Undervalued Stocks
2. OAK ASSOCIATES LTD 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OAK ASSOCIATES LTD 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OAK ASSOCIATES LTD keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider