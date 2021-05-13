BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, United States Steel Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Sells Apple Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

New Purchases: TAK, X, VIPS, MLCO,

TAK, X, VIPS, MLCO, Reduced Positions: BABA,

BABA, Sold Out: AAPL, GLD, C, Z, UA,

Investment company BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, United States Steel Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Melco Resorts and Entertainment, sells Apple Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Citigroup Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd. As of 2021Q1, BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd owns 8 stocks with a total value of $246 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bfam+partners+%28cayman%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 800,000 shares, 42.22% of the total portfolio. iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 750,000 shares, 26.54% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 230,000 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 53,892 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.8% Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 328,690 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 328,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 77,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.

BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6.