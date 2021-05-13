BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd Buys Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, United States Steel Corp, Vipshop Holdings, Sells Apple Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

For the details of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bfam+partners+%28cayman%29+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd
- iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 800,000 shares, 42.22% of the total portfolio.
- iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 750,000 shares, 26.54% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 230,000 shares, 21.16% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 53,892 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.8%
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TAK) - 328,690 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.99. The stock is now traded at around $16.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 328,690 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: United States Steel Corp (X)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in United States Steel Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $19.7. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 126,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 77,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd initiated holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $119.63 and $199.9, with an estimated average price of $149.17.Sold Out: Under Armour Inc (UA)
BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd sold out a holding in Under Armour Inc. The sale prices were between $14.77 and $20.19, with an estimated average price of $17.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd. Also check out:
1. BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BFAM Partners (Cayman) Ltd keeps buying