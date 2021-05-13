Evoke Wealth, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, Upwork Inc

Investment company Evoke Wealth, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, Upwork Inc, , Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evoke Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Evoke Wealth, Llc owns 1166 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 368,413 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18629.69% iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,051,874 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 5,800,225 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40% iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 746,738 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.26% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 510,866 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $329.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18629.69%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 368,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.26%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 746,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 728.82%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 11,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 709.08%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 138,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,704,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 163.76%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 198,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $30.2.

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.26.