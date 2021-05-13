Evoke Wealth, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, Upwork Inc

- New Purchases: TBT, EWY, GGG, AWI, MIDD, FDS, SHC, CDW, CGW, BC, AGI, REAL, SNOW, BIPC, BOTZ, LIT, ING, JBLU, BHK, VMW, NXPI, PANW, WDAY, TEAM, SE, DASH, ALNY, DOX, AMED, AEO, BIG, SAM, BRKS, BG, CBT, LUMN, LNG, XEC, CCEP, OFC, DAR, EPR, FNB, PACW, GME, HALO, HE, HELE, MTCH, JCOM, JACK, LSTR, MMSI, NFG, NOV, NLS, NTGR, NVAX, PENN, PNW, RBC, RGEN, RVP, SLG, SGEN, SON, SCCO, STMP, SRCL, AXON, TPL, TOL, TTC, TOT, UBS, UGI, UCTT, UMPQ, WCN, WSO, HEI.A, CROX, AVXL, DEI, PRTS, CLR, LULU, G, MASI, FNV, APPS, WD5A, H, CALX, SSNC, GNMK, CPS, BWXT, IPHI, HHC, SAVE, HZNP, ENPH, PFPT, HTA, RH, FUBO, FOXF, FEYE, ESRT, GLPI, CHGG, STAY, TWOU, FIVN, SABR, ARES, NVRO, STOR, WK, NVTA, VIRT, APLE, EVH, CABO, NTRA, SYBX, AGR, PAVM, TPIC, FHB, FLGT, NTNX, YUMC, CODX, VICI, SAIL, DBX, NAKD, TENB, NIO, GH, ESTC, KTB, BBIO, TXG, NET, CRNC, RKT, DKNG, LSF, ABCL, AFRM, ARKK, ARKW, CIBR, DGS, DLS, ECH, EEMS, EWW, FM, FNDA, FNDE, FNDF, GNR, GXC, HYD, MSOS, SCHE, SCHF, SCHH, SCHM, SCHV, VBR, VSS, WPS,
- Added Positions: IVV, TIP, GOOGL, JNJ, GUNR, VTV, MSFT, ADI, SPY, AMZN, MDT, KMI, FISV, LOW, MCO, MA, PSA, UNH, VTI, ICE, GLDM, PEP, VEA, SHW, MSCI, WM, SPGI, VWO, BAX, MCD, SWKS, CL, AZO, CCI, DLTR, NKE, ORCL, GOLD, VMC, V, LIN, BDX, TJX, CARR, MTD, CME, USB, SYY, IWM, ECL, ZBRA, AAPL, LKQ, OTIS, IWB, NSC, UBER, COP, SBUX, GSG, DIS, ZM, PEY, AMGN, VRSN, PG, JPM, TDOC, EDV, IWD, ABT, AXP, EA, ABBV, DVY, EEM, EFA, VNQ, TGT, VAR, GLD, XOM, NEM, IBB, IJH, IWF, VGT, VIG, AEM, GE, NFLX, FB, IJR, IUSG, ADBE, AVB, FIS, ESS, GS, HD, INFO, NVDA, NGD, CRM, TRV, TMO, UPS, RTX, BRK.A, MIN, STAG, ZTS, ROKU, BND, IWV, VHT, CB, ASML, T, AAP, AKAM, TFC, BCE, BAC, BMRN, CMCSA, LLY, EQIX, NEE, MNST, WELL, JCI, KMB, MRK, MS, NVS, QCOM, TXN, TSCO, UL, GWW, PCK, ULTA, PM, BUD, AVGO, APTV, SPLK, NOW, GOOG, BABA, GKOS, TRTX, ALC, IWO, XLF, PLD, ACN, ATVI, AMD, A, APD, ADS, LNT, MO, AMT, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, AON, AMAT, WTRG, ADM, AJG, ADSK, BP, BLL, BK, BA, BSX, BDN, BAM, BF.B, VIAC, CHRW, CSX, CCJ, CCL, CAT, CNC, CI, C, KO, CTSH, CMA, DXC, CAG, GLW, BAP, CMI, DVA, DE, DVN, DXCM, DEO, D, DOV, DD, DUK, EWBC, EMN, ETN, EIX, EW, EMR, EQT, EQR, EL, EXC, FRT, FNF, F, BEN, FCX, GIS, GPC, GSK, GPN, GPK, HAL, PEAK, HPQ, HOLX, HUM, ITW, ILMN, TT, IP, IPG, INTU, ISRG, J, KLAC, KGC, KR, LRCX, LEN, LNC, LMT, MGA, MMC, MKC, MCK, MET, MCHP, MU, MAA, MSI, VTRS, NOC, NVO, NUE, OHI, OKE, PCG, PNC, PPL, PKG, PAYX, PFE, PXD, BKNG, PFG, PGR, O, REGN, RF, RNR, ROST, RCL, SBAC, SEIC, SPG, SONY, SO, LUV, STT, SF, SYK, SNV, TCF, TTWO, GL, TD, TSN, UAL, UNM, VTR, VRTX, VNO, WMT, WBA, ANTM, EVRG, WMB, YUM, ZION, CMG, TDG, LDOS, THM, TEL, AWK, KDP, DG, CHTR, GM, FLT, HCA, KOR, KOR, PSX, FANG, NCLH, TWTR, ALLE, AAL, CFG, LBRDK, ETSY, BKI, HPE, SQ, FTV, TWLO, LW, KREF, IR, BKR, DOCU, MRNA, DOW, CHWY, NVST, PTON, VNT, AI, DIA, GDX, IEMG, IPAY, IWN, MBB, PHO, SCHA, SIL, VAW, VIS, VPU, VT,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, IAU, VOO, ACWI, UPWK, OEF, XLI, XLB, GD, NKX, NEA, MCA, BRK.B, DSL, XLV, PCI, NAC, NLY, CHD, BIT, TSLX, NARI, BXMT, LQD, XLE, MMM, CVS, VOD, OXY, INTC, PYPL, SCHW, PGF, COST, SHOP, PLTR, TSLA, ARI, ABNB, AMJ, EVM, XLK, PFN, VCV, STZ, WFC, ADP, RHI, KMX, BMY, DLR, CRMT, DHR, IVE, CSCO, CVX, PGX, VB, VCSH, VO, VOX, VUG, BLK, ATO, AEP, XLRE, XLU, NVG, COUP, MARK, WKHS, EBAY, WY, VFC, NLOK, HLT, QRVO, KSU, IBM, DPZ, BAND, INSP, HR, DELL, SLGG, GILD, FDX, QS, EXPE,
- Sold Out: CXO, SPCE, WCC, GBX, PINS, OCUL, HAIN, HCSG, RDCM, KIE, GO, RAPT, LMND, NCNO, ANGL, BIV, FDN, HYLB, PE, PCY, TLT, UVXY, VCIT, VXX, XLC, XLP, XLY, CEMI, CEO, CHA, CHU, FRO, INO, MAT, OSUR, SINA, TIF, GBT, EHTH, ASMB, MNKKQ, AMC, CBAY, INUV, ADVM, AVGR,
For the details of EVOKE WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evoke+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of EVOKE WEALTH, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 368,413 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18629.69%
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,051,874 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 5,800,225 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 746,738 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.26%
- iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 510,866 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)
Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)
Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)
Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)
Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $329.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18629.69%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 368,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.26%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 746,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 728.82%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 11,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 709.08%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 138,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,704,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 163.76%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 198,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: (CXO)
Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)
Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)
Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)
Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $30.2.Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of EVOKE WEALTH, LLC. Also check out:
1. EVOKE WEALTH, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EVOKE WEALTH, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EVOKE WEALTH, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EVOKE WEALTH, LLC keeps buying