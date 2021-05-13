Logo
Evoke Wealth, Llc Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, Upwork Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Evoke Wealth, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, Alphabet Inc, Johnson & Johnson, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Gold Trust, Upwork Inc, , Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Evoke Wealth, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Evoke Wealth, Llc owns 1166 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EVOKE WEALTH, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/evoke+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EVOKE WEALTH, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 368,413 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18629.69%
  2. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 1,051,874 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
  3. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 5,800,225 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.40%
  4. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 746,738 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 59.26%
  5. iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 510,866 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7%
New Purchase: PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT)

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr. The purchase prices were between $16.47 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.01 and $96.22, with an estimated average price of $90.92. The stock is now traded at around $89.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 54,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Graco Inc (GGG)

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Graco Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,818 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI)

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.11 and $96.35, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $104.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 45,599 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: The Middleby Corp (MIDD)

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in The Middleby Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.16 and $170.31, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $169.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,745 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Evoke Wealth, Llc initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.35 and $335.44, with an estimated average price of $316.41. The stock is now traded at around $329.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,379 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18629.69%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.77%. The holding were 368,413 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 59.26%. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $127.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 746,738 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 728.82%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2233.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 11,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 709.08%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89. The stock is now traded at around $170.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 138,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index by 40.71%. The purchase prices were between $32.8 and $37.59, with an estimated average price of $35.39. The stock is now traded at around $39.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 1,704,432 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Evoke Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 163.76%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $138.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 198,956 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: (CXO)

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Sold Out: Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE)

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.21 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Sold Out: WESCO International Inc (WCC)

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.

Sold Out: Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX)

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $35.42 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.77.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $27.49 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $30.2.

Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

Evoke Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of EVOKE WEALTH, LLC. Also check out:

