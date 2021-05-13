Logo
Fiduciary Management Inc Buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Dover Corp, Arch Capital Group, Sells Accenture PLC, Chubb, TJX Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fiduciary Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Dover Corp, Arch Capital Group, LGI Homes Inc, sells Accenture PLC, Chubb, TJX Inc, PACCAR Inc, Ryder System Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Management Inc . As of 2021Q1, Fiduciary Management Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fiduciary+management+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,727,189 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
  2. Masco Corp (MAS) - 9,408,534 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
  3. Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 212,523 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 9,153,955 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
  5. Dollar General Corp (DG) - 2,384,770 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%
New Purchase: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 6,508,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,591,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,716,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $172.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 186,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Sold Out: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $7.38 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22.

Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.



