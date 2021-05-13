Fiduciary Management Inc Buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Dover Corp, Arch Capital Group, Sells Accenture PLC, Chubb, TJX Inc

- New Purchases: FMS, DOV, ACGL, LGIH,
- Added Positions: PGR, DG, UL, SNN, PLXS, NVT, HSIC, PAHC,
- Reduced Positions: CB, TJX, BKNG, PCAR, ETN, TRN, R, RHI, AVY, BRK.B, GHC, UNH, DGX, SONY, TRS, AWI, PPG, IPG, ARW, SCHW, HLI, ZION, NSRGY, DLTR, XRAY, KW, WRB, DCI, EXPD, FLS, PHG, HHC, AIT, NTRS, CDK, NPO, SLB, PRI, WTM, WWD, MAN, MAS, PEP, G, NSIT, HII, CSL, FCFS, AOS, FCN, TIGO, BRC,
- Sold Out: ACN, TV, PAG, IVE, IJS, IWD, VONV,
These are the top 5 holdings of FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,727,189 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54%
- Masco Corp (MAS) - 9,408,534 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 212,523 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 9,153,955 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- Dollar General Corp (DG) - 2,384,770 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%
Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 6,508,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dover Corp (DOV)
Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,591,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,716,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LGI Homes Inc (LGIH)
Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $172.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 186,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.Sold Out: Grupo Televisa SAB (TV)
Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $7.38 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.5.Sold Out: Penske Automotive Group Inc (PAG)
Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88.Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.
