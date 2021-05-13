Fiduciary Management Inc Buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Dover Corp, Arch Capital Group, Sells Accenture PLC, Chubb, TJX Inc

New Purchases: FMS, DOV, ACGL, LGIH,

Investment company Fiduciary Management Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Fresenius Medical Care AG. KGaA, Dover Corp, Arch Capital Group, LGI Homes Inc, sells Accenture PLC, Chubb, TJX Inc, PACCAR Inc, Ryder System Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiduciary Management Inc . As of 2021Q1, Fiduciary Management Inc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $13.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 2,727,189 shares, 5.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.54% Masco Corp (MAS) - 9,408,534 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 212,523 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.83% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 9,153,955 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% Dollar General Corp (DG) - 2,384,770 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.13%

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA. The purchase prices were between $33.93 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $37.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 6,508,172 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Dover Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.49 and $139.9, with an estimated average price of $127.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 1,591,087 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.41 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $35.58. The stock is now traded at around $39.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 3,716,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc initiated holding in LGI Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $151.7, with an estimated average price of $120.12. The stock is now traded at around $172.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 186,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Grupo Televisa SAB. The sale prices were between $7.38 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $8.5.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. The sale prices were between $57.47 and $85.03, with an estimated average price of $69.88.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The sale prices were between $58.96 and $66.86, with an estimated average price of $63.22.

Fiduciary Management Inc sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.