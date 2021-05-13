Logo
Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advanced+research+investment+solutions%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 18,316 shares, 27.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.02%
  2. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 56,106 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  3. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 45,000 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,710 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.82%
  5. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 5,750 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.11%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.189200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 132.02%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.47%. The holding were 18,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 513.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 5,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 101.28%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 20,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.358300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ADVANCED RESEARCH INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS, LLC keeps buying
