Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc Buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: VTI, SCHP, VYM, IJK,

VTI, SCHP, VYM, IJK, Added Positions: VIG, VWO, AAPL, GLDM, EDV, TSLA,

Investment company Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc owns 69 stocks with a total value of $10 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 18,316 shares, 27.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 132.02% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 56,106 shares, 9.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 45,000 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,710 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.82% Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV) - 5,750 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.11%

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $212.189200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.43 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $61.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.32%. The holding were 3,760 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 144 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $80.08, with an estimated average price of $76.95. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 4 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 132.02%. The purchase prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82. The stock is now traded at around $154.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.47%. The holding were 18,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 513.40%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $51.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 5,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.82%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 101.28%. The purchase prices were between $16.73 and $19.41, with an estimated average price of $17.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 20,529 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Advanced Research Investment Solutions, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.358300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-03-31.