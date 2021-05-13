Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Vipshop Holdings, Malibu Boats Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

New Purchases: MBUU, THO, MC, PII, GNTX, PATK, PRFT, CBRE, SWKS, NAVI, SNBR, ATKR, CUBI, UFPI, LPX, KLIC, TKR, ABG, SLM, KFRC, PUMP,

MBUU, THO, MC, PII, GNTX, PATK, PRFT, CBRE, SWKS, NAVI, SNBR, ATKR, CUBI, UFPI, LPX, KLIC, TKR, ABG, SLM, KFRC, PUMP, Added Positions: VIPS, INFY, ATHM, GOOGL, TPX, WAL, HOLX, QRVO,

VIPS, INFY, ATHM, GOOGL, TPX, WAL, HOLX, QRVO, Reduced Positions: JD, TSM, BIDU, BABA, QGEN, DG, ALXN, SNPS, ALL, LMT, GNRC, UNH, SFM, AAPL, PKI, AMZN, MSFT, LOW, TMO, TROW, ADUS, MCK, ICE, ABBV, PFSI, SAIC, FB, ZBRA, JHG, TSCO, LITE, AEIS, URI, UTHR, AB, ANTM, IBP, DFS, FOXF, APAM, AN, BERY, JNJ, AJG, AZO, AMAT, BLK, BMY, CI, DHI, DECK, EME, GRMN, HELE, JPM, TER, KLAC, MKSI, ORLY, ODFL, PHM, RS, STT, TGT, EBS, REGN, AMGN,

JD, TSM, BIDU, BABA, QGEN, DG, ALXN, SNPS, ALL, LMT, GNRC, UNH, SFM, AAPL, PKI, AMZN, MSFT, LOW, TMO, TROW, ADUS, MCK, ICE, ABBV, PFSI, SAIC, FB, ZBRA, JHG, TSCO, LITE, AEIS, URI, UTHR, AB, ANTM, IBP, DFS, FOXF, APAM, AN, BERY, JNJ, AJG, AZO, AMAT, BLK, BMY, CI, DHI, DECK, EME, GRMN, HELE, JPM, TER, KLAC, MKSI, ORLY, ODFL, PHM, RS, STT, TGT, EBS, REGN, AMGN, Sold Out: EDU, VRTX, AIMC,

London, X0, based Investment company Origin Asset Management LLP Current Portfolio ) buys Vipshop Holdings, Malibu Boats Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Moelis, Polaris Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Qiagen NV, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Origin Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Origin Asset Management LLP owns 114 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Origin Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/origin+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,268,296 shares, 29.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,686,381 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.58% Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 5,548,666 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93% Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 1,999,300 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.56% Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 250,800 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.23%

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $129.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.467900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 133.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,999,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $166.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $51.41 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $58.06.