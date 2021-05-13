Logo
Origin Asset Management LLP Buys Vipshop Holdings, Malibu Boats Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Sells JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Origin Asset Management LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Vipshop Holdings, Malibu Boats Inc, Thor Industries Inc, Moelis, Polaris Inc, sells JD.com Inc, Baidu Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Qiagen NV, Dollar General Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Origin Asset Management LLP. As of 2021Q1, Origin Asset Management LLP owns 114 stocks with a total value of $978 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Origin Asset Management LLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/origin+asset+management+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Origin Asset Management LLP
  1. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,268,296 shares, 29.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 1,686,381 shares, 20.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.58%
  3. Infosys Ltd (INFY) - 5,548,666 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.93%
  4. Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS) - 1,999,300 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 133.56%
  5. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 250,800 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.23%
New Purchase: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Malibu Boats Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $91.94, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $83.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 17,860 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Thor Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.8 and $152.2, with an estimated average price of $121.31. The stock is now traded at around $129.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Moelis & Co (MC)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Moelis & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.93 and $57.96, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.467900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 17,967 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Polaris Inc (PII)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $121.88. The stock is now traded at around $134.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Perficient Inc (PRFT)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Perficient Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.45 and $62.65, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 11,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

Origin Asset Management LLP initiated holding in Gentex Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd by 133.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.42 and $45.58, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $23.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 1,999,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc by 66.36%. The purchase prices were between $26.4 and $39.47, with an estimated average price of $32.38. The stock is now traded at around $36.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 50,388 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Western Alliance Bancorp by 51.85%. The purchase prices were between $59.04 and $99.65, with an estimated average price of $82.73. The stock is now traded at around $102.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 20,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Qorvo Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58. The stock is now traded at around $166.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)

Origin Asset Management LLP added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 26.27%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $76.03. The stock is now traded at around $62.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 29,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $19.68, with an estimated average price of $17.5.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56.

Sold Out: Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC)

Origin Asset Management LLP sold out a holding in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The sale prices were between $51.41 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $58.06.



