Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Buys Osisko Gold Royalties, The Eastern Co, Sandstorm Gold, Sells SEACOR Holdings Inc, Corning Inc, SilverCrest Metals Inc

- New Purchases: OR, EML, TRC, PHYS, BCML,
- Added Positions: SAND, AEM, KL,
- Reduced Positions: GLW, SILV, EBC, HL, HTBI, EBMT, ESSA, CSCO, PAAS, FNWB, SFBC, SEB, HFBL, BRT, KGC, EMX, GDX, CEF, MUX, WMT,
- Sold Out: CKH, NGD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Oppenheimer & Close, LLC
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 57,725 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13%
- BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) - 538,120 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) - 541,409 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 104,441 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33%
- ENGlobal Corp (ENG) - 1,069,100 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 122,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: The Eastern Co (EML)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in The Eastern Co. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 25,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tejon Ranch Co (TRC)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 31,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BayCom Corp (BCML)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in BayCom Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 234,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SEACOR Holdings Inc (CKH)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.85.Sold Out: New Gold Inc (NGD)
Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in New Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81.
