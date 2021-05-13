Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Buys Osisko Gold Royalties, The Eastern Co, Sandstorm Gold, Sells SEACOR Holdings Inc, Corning Inc, SilverCrest Metals Inc

New Purchases: OR, EML, TRC, PHYS, BCML,

OR, EML, TRC, PHYS, BCML, Added Positions: SAND, AEM, KL,

SAND, AEM, KL, Reduced Positions: GLW, SILV, EBC, HL, HTBI, EBMT, ESSA, CSCO, PAAS, FNWB, SFBC, SEB, HFBL, BRT, KGC, EMX, GDX, CEF, MUX, WMT,

GLW, SILV, EBC, HL, HTBI, EBMT, ESSA, CSCO, PAAS, FNWB, SFBC, SEB, HFBL, BRT, KGC, EMX, GDX, CEF, MUX, WMT, Sold Out: CKH, NGD,

New York, NY, based Investment company Oppenheimer & Close, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Osisko Gold Royalties, The Eastern Co, Sandstorm Gold, Tejon Ranch Co, Sprott Physical Gold Trust, sells SEACOR Holdings Inc, Corning Inc, SilverCrest Metals Inc, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Hecla Mining Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Oppenheimer & Close, LLC owns 49 stocks with a total value of $87 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Oppenheimer & Close, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/oppenheimer+%26+close%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 57,725 shares, 10.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% BRT Apartments Corp (BRT) - 538,120 shares, 10.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) - 541,409 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 104,441 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.33% ENGlobal Corp (ENG) - 1,069,100 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $13.38, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 122,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in The Eastern Co. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $31.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 25,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Tejon Ranch Co. The purchase prices were between $14.22 and $17.78, with an estimated average price of $16.49. The stock is now traded at around $15.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 31,506 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.26 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.505000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 38,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC initiated holding in BayCom Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,302 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Sandstorm Gold Ltd by 50.21%. The purchase prices were between $6.04 and $7.66, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $8.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 234,920 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 62.19%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in SEACOR Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.16 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.85.

Oppenheimer & Close, LLC sold out a holding in New Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $1.51 and $2.35, with an estimated average price of $1.81.