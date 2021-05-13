Logo
Retirement Income Solutions, Inc Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Income Solutions, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Income Solutions, Inc's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+income+solutions%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Income Solutions, Inc
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 147,489 shares, 21.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 114,904 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 123,874 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 55,918 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 266,596 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $87.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $214.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Income Solutions, Inc. Also check out:

1. Retirement Income Solutions, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Income Solutions, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Income Solutions, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Income Solutions, Inc keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider