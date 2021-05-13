Retirement Income Solutions, Inc Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

New Purchases: SMH, CINF, VB,

SMH, CINF, VB, Added Positions: IJH, IWD, SPMD, EEMA, SPYX, AMZN, EFA, AAPL, IWM, EEM, SPYV, PBW, GOOG, HON, GOOGL, MRK, DTE,

IJH, IWD, SPMD, EEMA, SPYX, AMZN, EFA, AAPL, IWM, EEM, SPYV, PBW, GOOG, HON, GOOGL, MRK, DTE, Reduced Positions: IWF, MINT, SPYG, SPLG, GLD, BRK.B, MDY, VO, DIS, MMM, LRCX, LMBS, ORCL, PEP, ZOM,

IWF, MINT, SPYG, SPLG, GLD, BRK.B, MDY, VO, DIS, MMM, LRCX, LMBS, ORCL, PEP, ZOM, Sold Out: TLT,

Investment company Retirement Income Solutions, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund, Cincinnati Financial Corp, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Retirement Income Solutions, Inc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $267 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 147,489 shares, 21.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 114,904 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 123,874 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.97% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 55,918 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 266,596 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93. The stock is now traded at around $226.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc initiated holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79. The stock is now traded at around $119.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund by 25.10%. The purchase prices were between $88.24 and $99.52, with an estimated average price of $93.57. The stock is now traded at around $87.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,617 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.31%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $214.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Retirement Income Solutions, Inc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.