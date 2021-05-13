NexWave Capital Partners LLC Buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Equity Residential, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Acadia Realty Trust

New Purchases: EXPE, NNN, EMQQ, ABNB, ORCC, SRC, KIM, HDV, VYM, DVY, C, JPM, LADR, BKNG,

EXPE, NNN, EMQQ, ABNB, ORCC, SRC, KIM, HDV, VYM, DVY, C, JPM, LADR, BKNG, Added Positions: BXMT, EQR, STWD, ESS, UDR, AIRC, MGP, EWW, AMZN, MS, PYPL, JBGS, MAR, GBDC, XLF, AAPL,

BXMT, EQR, STWD, ESS, UDR, AIRC, MGP, EWW, AMZN, MS, PYPL, JBGS, MAR, GBDC, XLF, AAPL, Reduced Positions: EWZ, JBLU, SPY, NVDA, ICLN, MSFT, JETS,

EWZ, JBLU, SPY, NVDA, ICLN, MSFT, JETS, Sold Out: AGNC, AKR, DOC, VTWO, IJS, FRT, ROIC, BYM, MYN, NYF,

Investment company NexWave Capital Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Equity Residential, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc, UDR Inc, sells AGNC Investment Corp, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Acadia Realty Trust, Physicians Realty Trust, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NexWave Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, NexWave Capital Partners LLC owns 47 stocks with a total value of $76 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NexWave Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nexwave+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Equity Residential (EQR) - 155,991 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.13% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 276,768 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.79% Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 295,000 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.38% Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 20,320 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.52% UDR Inc (UDR) - 114,334 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.09%

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 7,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 26,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $56.420900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 42,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 92.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 276,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Equity Residential by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 155,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 84.38%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.523000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46. The stock is now traded at around $289.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 20,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in UDR Inc by 52.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 114,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 382.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 27,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $13.7 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.44.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.

NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54.