NexWave Capital Partners LLC Buys Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, Equity Residential, Starwood Property Trust Inc, Sells AGNC Investment Corp, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, Acadia Realty Trust

- New Purchases: EXPE, NNN, EMQQ, ABNB, ORCC, SRC, KIM, HDV, VYM, DVY, C, JPM, LADR, BKNG,
- Added Positions: BXMT, EQR, STWD, ESS, UDR, AIRC, MGP, EWW, AMZN, MS, PYPL, JBGS, MAR, GBDC, XLF, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: EWZ, JBLU, SPY, NVDA, ICLN, MSFT, JETS,
- Sold Out: AGNC, AKR, DOC, VTWO, IJS, FRT, ROIC, BYM, MYN, NYF,
- Equity Residential (EQR) - 155,991 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.13%
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 276,768 shares, 11.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 92.79%
- Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 295,000 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.38%
- Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) - 20,320 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 50.52%
- UDR Inc (UDR) - 114,334 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.09%
NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $123.21 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $153.77. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 7,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: National Retail Properties Inc (NNN)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in National Retail Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.65 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $45.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 26,944 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $61.75 and $80.95, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $56.420900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 12,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 3,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.31 and $14.29, with an estimated average price of $13.62. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 42,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.14 and $44.48, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 12,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc by 92.79%. The purchase prices were between $25.94 and $32.55, with an estimated average price of $29.08. The stock is now traded at around $30.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.42%. The holding were 276,768 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Equity Residential (EQR)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Equity Residential by 43.13%. The purchase prices were between $57.05 and $75.06, with an estimated average price of $66.22. The stock is now traded at around $74.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 155,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc by 84.38%. The purchase prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65. The stock is now traded at around $24.523000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc by 50.52%. The purchase prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $259.46. The stock is now traded at around $289.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 20,320 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: UDR Inc (UDR)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in UDR Inc by 52.09%. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $45.6, with an estimated average price of $41.38. The stock is now traded at around $46.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 114,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 382.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $41.23. The stock is now traded at around $44.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 27,825 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16.Sold Out: Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Acadia Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $13.7 and $21.39, with an estimated average price of $17.44.Sold Out: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $16.73 and $18.6, with an estimated average price of $17.75.Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund. The sale prices were between $77.85 and $94.52, with an estimated average price of $88.Sold Out: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
NexWave Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54.
