SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Linde PLC, Sells Range Resources Corp, Antero Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc

- New Purchases: PXD, LIN,
- Added Positions: TRQ,
- Reduced Positions: RRC, AR, PDCE, SQM, LNG, RIO,
- Sold Out: COP, NEM, BRY,
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells

These are the top 5 holdings of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC
- Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 12,776,545 shares, 30.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.14%
- Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 11,716,950 shares, 27.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.88%
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 5,020,301 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85%
- PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 1,446,123 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.13%
- Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 102,332 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 102,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.Sold Out: Berry Corp (bry) (BRY)
SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Berry Corp (bry). The sale prices were between $3.64 and $6.33, with an estimated average price of $4.91.
Here is the complete portfolio of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC.
