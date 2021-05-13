SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Linde PLC, Sells Range Resources Corp, Antero Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc

New Purchases: PXD, LIN,

PXD, LIN, Added Positions: TRQ,

TRQ, Reduced Positions: RRC, AR, PDCE, SQM, LNG, RIO,

RRC, AR, PDCE, SQM, LNG, RIO, Sold Out: COP, NEM, BRY,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Linde PLC, sells Range Resources Corp, Antero Resources Corp, PDC Energy Inc, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC. As of 2021Q1, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC owns 9 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sailingstone+capital+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Range Resources Corp (RRC) - 12,776,545 shares, 30.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.14% Antero Resources Corp (AR) - 11,716,950 shares, 27.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.88% Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ) - 5,020,301 shares, 18.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85% PDC Energy Inc (PDCE) - 1,446,123 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 56.13% Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD) - 102,332 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. New Position

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $151.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 102,332 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 19,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $54.38 and $65.24, with an estimated average price of $59.81.

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold out a holding in Berry Corp (bry). The sale prices were between $3.64 and $6.33, with an estimated average price of $4.91.