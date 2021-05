Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund

Investment company Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Duke Energy Corp, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund. As of 2021Q1, Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owns 1348 stocks with a total value of $40 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HEALTHCARE OF ONTARIO PENSION PLAN TRUST FUND's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/healthcare+of+ontario+pension+plan+trust+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,834,681 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.28% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 18,203,500 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.20% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 9,745,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.96% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 9,604,000 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,689,342 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.76%

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,135,197 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in Tencent Music Entertainment Group. The purchase prices were between $19.37 and $31.79, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $14.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 6,767,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in iQIYI Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.55 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $23.16. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,400,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in Motorola Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.61 and $189.6, with an estimated average price of $178.49. The stock is now traded at around $196.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 714,059 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.78 and $142.7, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $20.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund initiated holding in Farfetch Ltd. The purchase prices were between $47.72 and $73.35, with an estimated average price of $61.31. The stock is now traded at around $36.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 77.20%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $214.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 18,203,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 79.96%. The purchase prices were between $299.56 and $336.03, with an estimated average price of $319.4. The stock is now traded at around $320.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 9,745,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 35.28%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $411.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 11,834,681 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.80%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 4,663,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 3862.49%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $103.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 4,411,237 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 278.57%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2268.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 187,999 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $30.9 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $34.07.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69.

Healthcare Of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79.