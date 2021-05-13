Van Eck Associates Corp Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Charles Schwab Corp, American Express Co

New York, NY, based Investment company Van Eck Associates Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Intel Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Qualcomm Inc, sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Charles Schwab Corp, American Express Co, Tiffany, U.S. Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Van Eck Associates Corp. As of 2021Q1, Van Eck Associates Corp owns 1203 stocks with a total value of $36.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Newmont Corp (NEM) - 39,677,313 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 88,560,757 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04% Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 8,980,309 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 7,227,419 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.19% Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 22,260,521 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $386.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 171,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,156,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,786,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,201,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 91,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $286.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 66,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $109.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,227,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $545.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,153,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,472,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,874,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,141,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 187.25%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 467,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $11.94.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.

Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.