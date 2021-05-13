Van Eck Associates Corp Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, NVIDIA Corp, Intel Corp, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Charles Schwab Corp, American Express Co

- New Purchases: TYL, OZON, NOV, MP, ACN, TXG, CRSP, GAU, SQ, SPCE, VSTA, BLDP, CMCL, CHKP, F, TWTR, ROKU, ALUS, DOX, AON, CCL, BAP, STX, UAL, APPS, H, GM, 9MIB, NCLH, COTY, WIX, AAL, ETSY, TDOC, TWLO, TTD, SNAP, DBX, PINS, WTRU, BYND, UBER, FSLY, NET, PTON, NKLA, ARRY, SKLZ, AAON, ALGN, AMED, AVD, AIRC, ARW, AUDC, AN, OZK, BWA, SAM, BC, VIAC, CCMP, CAMT, CSL, CNC, LUMN, CRNT, CIEN, CRUS, CBSH, CBU, CIG, ELP, CGEN, CAG, COO, GLW, CRESY, CFR, CW, DECK, DSGX, DLB, EXP, EWBC, DISH, EME, ENTG, EFX, EXPO, FCN, FFIN, FDP, GNTX, GBCI, HAE, THG, LHX, HELE, HPQ, ICUI, INFO, ITT, CSR, ITRN, JCI, LH, LANC, LSTR, LEN, LNC, MTG, MGA, MANH, TGTX, MMS, MRCY, MTH, MSA, MHK, TAP, MORN, NATI, NTAP, NYT, NEU, OTEX, OSK, POWI, PRU, ROLL, RADA, RDN, RDWR, RGEN, ROK, RCL, SAIA, SLG, SLM, SPNS, SGMS, SIGI, SSD, SSYS, TARO, TECH, TPL, TSEM, TREX, URI, UTHR, UFPI, UHS, WDFC, WAB, WSO, WAL, WDC, WSM, WWD, PERI, DK, OC, LBTYK, EBS, WFG, TNET, DISCK, JBT, LOPE, LEA, DQ, SSNC, PRI, FAF, LYB, AGRO, HCA, ARCO, HZNP, VER, PRLB, CSTE, GMED, QLYS, LOOP, PBF, AENZ, FOXF, PINC, ESNT, ALLE, ATHM, ALLY, AY, GLOB, AXTA, BPMC, BLD, OLLI, HLI, HPE, KNSL, VVV, VST, ATH, SGH, ZKIN, ZLAB, NEXA, EQH, CANG, ARCE, DELL, FOXA, FVRR, AMCR, AFYA, NOVA, SNDL, INMD, BIPC, FROG, VNT, CLII, AIV, HYFM, IEMG, SMB,
- Added Positions: TSM, NVDA, INTC, AMD, QCOM, NEM, FB, ASML, TXN, GOLD, GOOGL, NOC, SLB, ADBE, AVGO, CERN, D, ROP, NOW, HAL, FNV, ADI, MU, PFE, AMZN, COP, DVN, PXD, EXK, MRK, U, KLAC, K, LMT, CRM, ZTS, MO, BIIB, EQT, MSFT, FTI, PM, NXPI, LBRT, BMY, WPM, VEEV, BKR, BLKB, BA, GD, GILD, MDT, TTWO, YUM, GWRE, CMP, IDXX, TS, VLO, XLNX, ZBH, BABA, AAPL, AZPN, BRK.B, CDNS, STZ, EA, HP, MRVL, ON, STM, SWKS, RTX, MMX, SE, DKNG, ADM, BK, LNG, KO, CMCSA, GE, MXIM, NVAX, PLUG, TER, MELI, TROX, YNDX, ZNGA, QRVO, BGNE, ELAN, LTHM, T, ATVI, NLY, BLK, CLF, VALE, COST, JPM, JNJ, MCD, OII, PENN, NTR, TSCO, WMT, DIS, WU, AGNC, LAC, TSLA, SLCA, ENPH, SHOP, SILV, YUMC, SOI, MRNA, ZM, AGCO, PLD, AXTI, ALB, AMT, AINV, BCPC, BHC, CF, CVS, COG, BXMT, CSCO, SID, CREE, DE, DRQ, EMR, XOM, NEE, FCEL, GS, IONS, LVS, MGM, MRO, MT, NBR, NFLX, NG, NUE, OXY, PTEN, PKX, PG, SA, SGEN, SCCO, TGT, TTC, MUX, UNH, OLED, VZ, VRTX, WFC, USAS, TX, MHD, MA, EDU, FSLR, BBDC, AQN, V, OCSL, STWD, GBDC, NMFC, MOS, TCPC, NRZ, CNHI, GOOG, TSLX, FSK, CZR, GSBD, PYPL, PUMP, CGBD, PLL, VICI, CHX, NIO, CTVA, OCFT, NEEPP, NEEPP, NEEPQ, MMM, AOS, ADES, ALE, ABT, AKR, AFL, A, ADC, APD, ALX, ARE, ATI, LNT, HES, AEE, ACC, AEP, AWR, AMP, APH, ANDE, APA, WTRG, ABR, ARCH, AZN, ATO, ADSK, ADP, AVB, AVY, AVA, BNS, BDX, BIO, BKH, BXP, BSX, BYD, BDN, BF.B, CBRE, CEVA, GIB, CHRW, CMS, CALM, CWT, CM, CNI, CNQ, CP, CMD, CSWC, CRS, CWST, CNP, FIS, CHE, CME, CHD, CHDN, CI, CTAS, CGNX, CTSH, CMC, CNX, ED, CPRT, INGR, OFC, CUZ, CVA, ENLC, CCI, TCOM, CMI, DHI, DCP, DSPG, DHR, SITC, DRH, DLR, UFS, DCI, DUK, DRE, BOOM, DX, EGP, ECL, EIX, EW, OVV, ENB, ERF, ETR, EPR, EQIX, ELS, EQR, ERIE, ESS, EL, EXAS, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FFIV, FMC, FDS, FICO, FAST, FRT, FNF, FR, FE, FISV, FSP, GRMN, RHP, BPYU, GIS, GGB, GTY, ROCK, GLAD, GPN, GOL, GSS, GPK, EQC, MNST, HAS, HE, PEAK, WELL, HR, HEI, HSIC, HSY, HIW, HD, HON, HRL, SVC, HST, HUM, PWFL, IBM, IDA, IEX, ITW, IMO, CEQP, ICE, IP, INTU, ISRG, IRM, TRQ, JBHT, JKHY, KRC, KMB, KIM, KRG, KEP, MDLZ, LTC, SR, LXP, LECO, LNN, LPSN, MGEE, CLI, MMP, MGIC, MFC, MKTX, MMC, MAS, SPGI, MET, MTD, MAA, MNR, MPWR, MS, MUR, VTRS, NVR, NFG, NHI, NEOG, NEWT, NI, NKE, ES, NTRS, NWN, NWE, OIS, ODFL, OMC, OKE, ORCL, PCG, PNM, PPL, PSB, PKG, PEP, PKI, PBR, PDCE, PPC, PNW, PCH, LIN, BKNG, PGR, PSEC, PEG, PSA, PHM, DGX, QDEL, RES, RPT, RRC, RYN, REG, REGN, RS, RSG, RMD, RIO, RHI, WRK, RCI, ROL, RY, SBAC, POOL, SEIC, SJW, SIVB, SCHN, SEB, SRE, DHC, SHW, LSI, SBUX, STLD, SRCL, STE, SYK, SUI, SLF, SHO, TROW, SKT, TU, TTEK, TMO, TD, TRP, CUBE, UDR, X, UHT, VAR, VTR, VRNT, VNO, GWW, WRE, WCN, WM, WAT, WRI, WST, EVRG, WY, WMB, WEC, WOR, WYNN, XEL, HEI.A, FTS, MFL, MUE, MUA, LEO, MFM, NUV, IQI, IIM, MMU, PMO, MYD, MYF, MYI, MQY, MQT, MVT, NXP, PMM, VMO, DMF, KTF, MVF, CXE, MEN, AFB, MUI, NZF, NAD, NVG, NEA, BFK, BLE, EVN, EIM, PMX, PMF, NMZ, DSM, POR, BTA, TECK, HTGC, DEI, CSIQ, MLCO, CQP, BR, PNNT, CLR, LULU, MASI, AWK, MAIN, TWO, SATS, GAIN, ROIC, PSTI, KW, HBM, IGT, UUUU, CPG, BCLI, GORO, GSV, IRDM, VFF, NUW, EOT, MTT, OPI, IVR, SLRC, NEV, FTNT, CLNY, PEB, CVE, CHTR, TRNO, PDM, HPP, TAL, NOAH, SBRA, BAH, AAT, INN, KMI, HII, STAG, RLJ, RYI, FDUS, ORC, SXC, PFLT, XYL, REGI, MTDR, VIPS, RPAI, PSX, HTA, MMD, BTT, SRC, NID, ABBV, RDHL, NIQ, QIWI, AHH, DOC, REXR, PSXP, AMH, IRT, VEDL, ESRT, QTS, AR, GLPI, CXP, BRX, GRP.U, OGS, VRNS, TPVG, PAYC, CTRE, ANET, TMST, WMS, CYBR, W, SHLX, PGRE, UE, DEA, XHR, KRNT, NXRT, NSA, UNIT, CHCT, APLE, GNL, CABO, NVCR, FCPT, AGR, MGP, AA, IIPR, PK, HWM, ORLA, HCC, WTTR, URGN, SAFE, AFIN, JBGS, AQUA, ILPT, COLD, WHD, EPRT, IFFT, GH, BCSF, NFE, AEPPL, GOTU, DCUE, SOLN, NEEPO, DTP, ETNB, SWT, ELAT, GFLU, FSKR, LMND, PCGU, AEPPZ, CGNT, CGNT, EWC, EWU, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: KL, AU, KGC, AEM, PAAS, RGLD, SCHW, GFI, BTG, AXP, SSRM, USB, AMAT, JW.A, BAC, PII, AUY, RUN, SEDG, EGO, PVG, BVN, HMY, HL, MCHP, AGI, FCX, AG, EQX, OR, CDE, SRPT, AMGN, IAG, LRCX, FSM, LAUR, BILI, HUYA, NGD, SVM, SAND, HASI, DRD, ORA, MTA, SBSW, AYI, ALXN, ABC, ARCC, CVX, CLB, LLY, HDB, ILMN, KSU, KEX, LPX, LOW, MCK, MPW, MBT, PRGO, EQNR, TEVA, GTLS, IPGP, JAZZ, MAG, IQV, JD, CTLT, TME, ORCC, BNTX, PDBC, ABM, CB, ALL, ALNY, AMRN, ECOL, AIG, AZO, TFC, BIDU, BMO, BMRN, BG, CSX, CPT, CCJ, CPB, COF, CAH, CAT, CRL, C, CLH, CCOI, CNS, CL, NNN, SBS, DTE, DLTR, DD, EOG, ERJ, EPD, FHI, FELE, BEN, GPS, GSK, HFC, HUBB, INCY, INFY, IFF, ITRI, SJM, JNPR, KR, LB, MFA, MSM, MAC, MIC, MEOH, NYMT, NSC, NVO, ORLY, OHI, TLK, PNC, PDCO, PAYX, QGEN, O, RWT, ROST, SAFM, SNY, SSL, SMED, SNA, SO, TRV, SPWR, SU, SYY, TJX, RIG, UNP, UPS, WPC, WBA, WTS, ANTM, YPF, ET, VKI, BKN, NXQ, VKQ, VGM, OIA, NBH, BYM, MHI, MAV, EVR, SQM, TMUS, CIM, ARR, GPL, HCCI, TAK, ERII, PMT, ARI, DG, OIBR.C, EFC, VEON, BWXT, MMYT, TRGP, KOR, KOR, GLDG, ACRE, PNR, FANG, MPLX, CONE, RC, ETX, GWPH, FI, PAGP, LADR, STOR, BZUN, CWEN, KHC, GDS, AZUL, AM, KREF, JHG, CLNC, BE, ETRN, QFIN, FUTU, TIGR, DOW, JMIA, HHR, LINX, GFL, BRMK, CARR, OTIS, API, AGG, BND, EPP, EWL, EWY, EZU, GDX, GLDM, IAU, IGF, IWD, IWN, IWO, MOO, OIH, PICK, VOO, VWO, XLE,
- Sold Out: TIF, PE, NO8, CXO, WPX, JKS, PML, AIV, AIV, CBD, WIMI, WB, 50AA, WXC1, GEIA, CIXX, CZZ, TEL, WNS, BBK, MUS, TCP, SXT, MOH, EV, DXCM, DVA,
These are the top 5 holdings of VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 39,677,313 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 88,560,757 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.04%
- Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV) - 8,980,309 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.95%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 7,227,419 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.19%
- Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 22,260,521 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.16%
Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $379.56 and $477.05, with an estimated average price of $432.71. The stock is now traded at around $386.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 171,772 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Ozon Holdings PLC (OZON)
Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Ozon Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $43.49 and $66.64, with an estimated average price of $55.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,156,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: NOV Inc (NOV)
Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in NOV Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.29, with an estimated average price of $14.5. The stock is now traded at around $16.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,786,788 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)
Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.14 and $49.44, with an estimated average price of $36.94. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,201,185 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $173.08. The stock is now traded at around $138.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 91,281 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Van Eck Associates Corp initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.46. The stock is now traded at around $286.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 66,390 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 55.19%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $109.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 7,227,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 48.26%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $545.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,153,998 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Intel Corp by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,472,074 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 49.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.96 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $73.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,874,035 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 76.92%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $128.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,141,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Van Eck Associates Corp added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 187.25%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 467,727 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Parsley Energy Inc (PE)
Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in Parsley Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $14.15 and $16.93, with an estimated average price of $15.88.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NO8)
Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $10.01 and $14.21, with an estimated average price of $11.94.Sold Out: (CXO)
Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: (WPX)
Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)
Van Eck Associates Corp sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.08 and $72.31, with an estimated average price of $56.23.
