Blair William & Co Buys CarMax Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF

Investment company Blair William & Co Current Portfolio ) buys CarMax Inc, Oak Street Health Inc, iRhythm Technologies Inc, Aon PLC, Trimble Inc, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, Square Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blair William & Co. As of 2021Q1, Blair William & Co owns 1715 stocks with a total value of $26.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLAIR WILLIAM & CO's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blair+william+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,671,284 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 6,796,319 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 261,284 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.92% IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX) - 1,390,196 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 2,225,860 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.46%

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Oak Street Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $64.99, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,089,318 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 510,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $185.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 41,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The purchase prices were between $756.56 and $1703.78, with an estimated average price of $1120.36. The stock is now traded at around $1643.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,503 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Holicity Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.16 and $21.25, with an estimated average price of $13.83. The stock is now traded at around $9.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 420,188 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 161,678 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 47.93%. The purchase prices were between $93.3 and $135.83, with an estimated average price of $121.78. The stock is now traded at around $121.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 1,851,658 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in iRhythm Technologies Inc by 134.31%. The purchase prices were between $127 and $268.46, with an estimated average price of $179.11. The stock is now traded at around $76.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 498,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 99.92%. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 837,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Aon PLC by 33.27%. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $220.25. The stock is now traded at around $251.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 554,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $53.85, with an estimated average price of $50.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,505,403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co added to a holding in American Express Co by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $154.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 582,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in HMS Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $36.11 and $36.98, with an estimated average price of $36.73.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.51.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $52.89, with an estimated average price of $27.98.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $63.45 and $76.93, with an estimated average price of $68.98.

Blair William & Co sold out a holding in WESCO International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.98 and $93.23, with an estimated average price of $84.1.