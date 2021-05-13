Sit Investment Associates Inc Buys Putnam Premier Income Trust, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, Sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Merck Inc, Voya Prime Rate Trust

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sit Investment Associates Inc Buys Putnam Premier Income Trust, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, Sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Merck Inc, Voya Prime Rate Trust

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Sit Investment Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Putnam Premier Income Trust, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, M&T Bank Corp, Templeton Global Income Fund, sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Merck Inc, Voya Prime Rate Trust, Conagra Brands Inc, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Investment Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 513 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sit+investment+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 8,786,459 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 779,502 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57%
  3. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) - 7,170,066 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 397,957 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  5. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) - 4,967,539 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $163.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 77,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 168,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit (IGD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $5.7, with an estimated average price of $5.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 829,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.395800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 230,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.671900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,675,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (VTA)

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 72.98%. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,616,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 175.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,897,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 137.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,344,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc (MHD)

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc by 4763.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 518,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Siemens AG (SIEGY)

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Siemens AG by 337.35%. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $83.55, with an estimated average price of $78.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 124,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC (DUC)

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Sold Out: Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg (NFJ)

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc (MUS)

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Sold Out: Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc (MUH)

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

Sold Out: DTFTax-Free Income Inc (DTF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc. The sale prices were between $14.11 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SIT INVESTMENT ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider