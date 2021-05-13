Sit Investment Associates Inc Buys Putnam Premier Income Trust, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, Sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Merck Inc, Voya Prime Rate Trust

New Purchases: MTB, RTX, LNT, LIN, IGD, EFF, TWLO, WAL, NBIX, HASI, INT, NCNO, IID, EFR, PINS, VITL, ARRY, STLA, FCX, MYF, HYT, ASG, KLAC, SE, HYFM, GUT, JCO, NEP, EVY, NCA, ROST, PEG, FLEX,

PPT, VTA, JPC, GIM, MHD, SIEGY, TSI, MOS, CSL, A, BHP, NKE, WIW, NMY, MIN, IGA, PIM, DSL, IIVI, GOOGL, INSI, DBL, JPI, PRG, IIM, TEL, ICUI, JPS, AFT, IHIT, J, NVDA, PG, NEA, BBF, BTZ, ATVI, ADI, AON, KNX, MDT, OLN, PEP, MTN, NAD, EVG, DEX, ABBV, AIF, NSTG, KIO, AZZ, ABT, ACN, APD, AMT, AZN, ERIC, SWKS, TECH, RCS, IQI, BSE, EFT, FMY, V, FSD, RNG, IRTC, IHTA, AMP, TFC, TCOM, DOV, EXP, ETN, GRMN, JNJ, MKSI, MCD, ONB, PH, TJX, TSM, UNH, HEES, VLT, MGF, WEA, IGI, KMF, JSD, ISD, ARDC, JGH, PYPL, TPIC, JPT, ADBE, BAX, STZ, COST, CR, DXCM, EXAS, MSM, PDCO, PBCT, PKI, STE, DGICA, KSM, BFY, KYN, G, NYV, DG, JRI, NOW, CTR, FEI, APAM, MIE, FPL, BABA, GER, GDS, DOCU, Reduced Positions: MRK, PPR, FTF, CAG, QCOM, NRK, SYF, D, HIO, KO, GS, VZ, AAPL, FAM, ADX, KEYS, LMT, TSN, SNY, HON, DGX, MUJ, VKQ, GDV, AFG, AMAT, CVS, MRVL, DSU, SPE, NVG, NXJ, CHGG, BMY, NOC, GLO, TDOC, DE, MSFT, PHT, GLQ, NBB, PACB, DOC, YETI, MMM, BLK, ECL, O, STRA, VGM, VMO, FB, EL, HD, TT, PFE, SCI, TROW, TMO, DHF, MCR, BAH, FPF, CB, AME, MDLZ, MS, NSRGY, SMG, SHW, SBUX, TGT, WEC, DHY, GAM, MYJ, MFT, VPV, BKT, HYB, LMAT, JLS, HYI, IVH, GOOG, NEE, HELE, LOGI, MET, RHHBY, CRM, TRP, UNP, MFL, LEO, CIK, JHS, PMO, MQT, JMM, FLC, BHK, ENX, PMF, EAD, EGF, DSM, AGD, AOD, TAL, CG, ANET, HUBS, TEAM, OPP, GOLF, EPRT, AES, AEE, AVY, AXS, BCO, CMC, COP, GPC, HRC, IFF, SR, MDC, MDU, SPGI, MSI, NYCB, NXST, PSA, RELX, SLGN, THO, USB, WMT, WM, MHN, VBF, MYI, MIY, NQP, KTF, JQC, BSD, BYM, FMN, FEN, BTA, ADDYY, TFII, HCI, DMO, SAFRY, ACP, HCA, BGB, DOOO, SPNT, TLND,

Minneapolis, MN, based Investment company Sit Investment Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Putnam Premier Income Trust, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund, M&T Bank Corp, Templeton Global Income Fund, sells DUFF & PHELPS UTILITYRPORATE BOND TRUST INC, Merck Inc, Voya Prime Rate Trust, Conagra Brands Inc, Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sit Investment Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 513 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV) - 8,786,459 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 779,502 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.57% Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) - 7,170,066 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 397,957 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) - 4,967,539 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.82 and $162.13, with an estimated average price of $147.34. The stock is now traded at around $163.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 77,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $84.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 132,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.16 and $54.64, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 168,917 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.33. The stock is now traded at around $298.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,671 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunit. The purchase prices were between $5.17 and $5.7, with an estimated average price of $5.44. The stock is now traded at around $5.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 829,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc initiated holding in EV Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.47 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $16.395800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 230,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $4.62 and $4.87, with an estimated average price of $4.73. The stock is now traded at around $4.671900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 14,675,913 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 72.98%. The purchase prices were between $10.7 and $11.37, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,616,458 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 175.92%. The purchase prices were between $9.05 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $9.22. The stock is now traded at around $9.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,897,288 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund by 137.04%. The purchase prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51. The stock is now traded at around $5.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 3,344,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund Inc by 4763.96%. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $16.17. The stock is now traded at around $16.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 518,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc added to a holding in Siemens AG by 337.35%. The purchase prices were between $71.82 and $83.55, with an estimated average price of $78.95. The stock is now traded at around $85.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 124,710 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY & CORPORATE BOND TRUST INC. The sale prices were between $9.76 and $10.67, with an estimated average price of $10.25.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Allianzgi NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strateg. The sale prices were between $13.22 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $13.62.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $171.51 and $203.08, with an estimated average price of $187.59.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $12.93 and $13.72, with an estimated average price of $13.3.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund II , Inc. The sale prices were between $14.66 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $15.09.

Sit Investment Associates Inc sold out a holding in DTFTax-Free Income Inc. The sale prices were between $14.11 and $14.9, with an estimated average price of $14.41.