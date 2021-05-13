Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Ansys Inc, Vail Resorts Inc

New Purchases: LUMN, SAIA, MRVI, LCY, CCOI, GATX, QQQ, IGSB,

Thomasville, GA, based Investment company Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vertiv Holdings Co, Morningstar Inc, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Ansys Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 365,149 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,379 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 2,100,906 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 317,289 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66% CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 1,868,739 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 801,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.26 and $232.16, with an estimated average price of $203.79. The stock is now traded at around $235.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.786300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 1163.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 157,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 179.19%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 371,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 62.55%. The purchase prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56. The stock is now traded at around $247.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 511.48%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92.