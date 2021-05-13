Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Ansys Inc, Vail Resorts Inc

- New Purchases: LUMN, SAIA, MRVI, LCY, CCOI, GATX, QQQ, IGSB,
- Added Positions: DNMR, RSP, VRT, BRK.B, MORN, GLD, XOP, WMS, CDW, CDAY, GDDY, ENTG, BRO, ULTA, VZ, CLVT, VIG, GDX, TSCO, WMT, PRG, SO, MSFT, KHC, IBM, PAYX, PFE, SSNC, IVV, ABBV, SHAK, MPW, STE, KKR, CSX, T,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, MLM, MTN, FRC, SPY, CINF, PKI, AAPL, J, EXPD, LYV, WSM, TTC, SCI, TENB, JNJ, IJR, ITOT, EVBG, VCSH, KO, JPM, DGRO, TJX, FDX, UNP, DG,
- Sold Out: ANSS, HRC, CSGP, HEI, TSLA, FOUR, PEP, GOOGL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 365,149 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,379 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 2,100,906 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 317,289 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
- CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 1,868,739 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 801,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Saia Inc (SAIA)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.26 and $232.16, with an estimated average price of $203.79. The stock is now traded at around $235.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.786300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 1163.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 157,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 179.19%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 371,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Morningstar Inc (MORN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 62.55%. The purchase prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56. The stock is now traded at around $247.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 511.48%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92.
