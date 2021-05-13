Logo
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Ansys Inc, Vail Resorts Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Thomasville, GA, based Investment company Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Lumen Technologies Inc, Danimer Scientific Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Vertiv Holdings Co, Morningstar Inc, sells Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Ansys Inc, Vail Resorts Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owns 131 stocks with a total value of $557 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southeast+asset+advisors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 365,149 shares, 16.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,379 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  3. Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) - 2,100,906 shares, 8.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.54%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 317,289 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.66%
  5. CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 1,868,739 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.41. The stock is now traded at around $14.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 801,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Saia Inc (SAIA)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.26 and $232.16, with an estimated average price of $203.79. The stock is now traded at around $235.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,718 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.8 and $38.49, with an estimated average price of $33.15. The stock is now traded at around $37.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Landcadia Holdings III Inc (LCY)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Landcadia Holdings III Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.89 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.47. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 35,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.786300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. initiated holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.95 and $68.76, with an estimated average price of $61.18. The stock is now traded at around $76.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danimer Scientific Inc (DNMR)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Danimer Scientific Inc by 1163.45%. The purchase prices were between $22.41 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $40.88. The stock is now traded at around $16.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 157,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 179.19%. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 32,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co by 37.00%. The purchase prices were between $18.07 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 371,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Morningstar Inc (MORN)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in Morningstar Inc by 62.55%. The purchase prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.56. The stock is now traded at around $247.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 17,672 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 511.48%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $170.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,224 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF by 34.44%. The purchase prices were between $58.78 and $90.72, with an estimated average price of $76.04. The stock is now traded at around $81.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 60,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Sold Out: Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $94.84 and $111.38, with an estimated average price of $104.26.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.

Sold Out: Heico Corp (HEI)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Heico Corp. The sale prices were between $116.13 and $138.78, with an estimated average price of $128.49.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $64.2 and $97.85, with an estimated average price of $77.92.



Here is the complete portfolio of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.. Also check out:

1. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. keeps buying
insider

insider