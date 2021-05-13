Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Sells Globe Life Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Southfield, MI, based Investment company Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Bank of America Corp, sells Globe Life Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Southwest Airlines Co, Trane Technologies PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC owns 1003 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 364,887 shares, 14.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 132,076 shares, 13.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 118.86% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 115,428 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68% Yum Brands Inc (YUM) - 176,049 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 380,751 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 126.96%

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $220 and $281.36, with an estimated average price of $247.59. The stock is now traded at around $222.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Flagstar Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $51.12, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $44.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $52.85, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,753 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 118.86%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.15%. The holding were 132,076 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 126.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 380,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 111.75%. The purchase prices were between $161.68 and $186.97, with an estimated average price of $177.07. The stock is now traded at around $172.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 43,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 52.17%. The purchase prices were between $139.33 and $172.03, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $171.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,199 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 364.36%. The purchase prices were between $29.65 and $38.99, with an estimated average price of $34.49. The stock is now traded at around $41.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 28,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 36.68%. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $161.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 13,728 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $12.72, with an estimated average price of $12.58.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novavax Inc. The sale prices were between $112.98 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $200.73.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $24.97 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MFS Charter Income Trust. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $9.03, with an estimated average price of $8.68.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.07 and $82.92, with an estimated average price of $82.61.