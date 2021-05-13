Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: EZA, EWU, RSP, MT, AGYS, PTON, OTEX, XSD, PLTR, IRDM, IVZ, IWO, TRIP, CNQ, XT, PACB, KOMP, CLF, OC, ALLY, LAD, LB, FIZZ, MOS, MPWR, MFC, MHK, MD, KBE, XPO, WFG, VEEV, UCTT, TRI, TME, TECK, TPR, PENN, SE, ROIC, RDFN, RRC, PVH, TQQQ, PLUG, PDD, GSHD, CRWD, FANG, CREE, DISH, CPRI, DKNG, FSLY, CZR, GPS, SAM, BILL, CELH, AR, HA, IIVI, AVXL, INDY, KIM, AEM, CMA, CVNA, ZION, SPWR, RUN, BNGO, AEYE, LNC, SWN, CLR, RAD, DK, DISCK, PNW, FCEL, GNW, GL, NI, NWSA, NWL, IACA, AOS, LTHM,
- Added Positions: IVV, AAPL, VGK, MCHI, MSFT, DIS, BABA, V, MLM, MMM, GS, ATVI, CMG, MA, MS, GLW, BAC, LUV, GM, BRK.B, IGF, PBR, SPG, EA, IXG, VCSH, FLOT, IXC, ORCL, ADBE, GOOG, IYR, QCOM, LULU, BMRN, XOM, FDX, ACWI, IVE, LOW, MAR, MRNA, FFIV, TLT, MCD, SLB, TXN, USB, BKNG, XLE, SLV, SHOP, HBAN, IPG, LEMB, EWZ, EWG, ITUB, JD, NEE, ROKU, TGT, ZM, ABBV, AAL, BSX, CL, FIS, FSLR, INTC, IBM, SHY, MELI, SQ, SBUX, XLK, TDOC, AMGN, ADI, LRCX, LVS, NSC, PPG, PLD, TFC, UAA, UAL, AYX, AU, CPB, CHRW, CVS, DHI, PNQI, EFA, LDOS, ROST, SO, ABEV, AMP, ANTM, BBY, BP, BMY, CABO, CDNS, CAT, CVX, CI, KO, CAG, CPRT, CMI, ENPH, ETSY, GIS, FXI, HEWJ, ILF, JPM, KHC, XLB, NDAQ, NEM, POOL, PHM, DGX, BIL, XBI, SPLK, STLD, TTWO, VWO, VGT, WBA, ALB, ALXN, AMX, AXP, AWK, APH, BUD, ADSK, GOLD, BCE, BXP, AVGO, CM, CDAY, CERN, CTXS, CTSH, XLP, CS, DVA, DUK, EMN, EIX, ENB, NVST, FAST, FLT, FBHS, GNRC, IDXX, XLI, ICE, INTU, ISRG, IGM, IGV, EMB, EWY, TUR, IBB, KGC, KR, LBRDA, LYFT, MKTX, MTD, TAP, MDLZ, NIO, NCLH, OXY, PAYX, PEP, PKI, PM, PINS, PSA, QRVO, RF, SWKS, SNAP, SEDG, TROW, TRP, TMO, TJX, TTD, UPS, VTRS, WM, WST, WPM, XEL, ABMD, AAP, APD, ALK, ARE, ALGN, ALL, AEE, AEP, ANET, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BTG, BKR, BMA, BYND, BIO, BAH, BR, BF.B, BG, CNP, SCHW, CTAS, CLX, COO, COUP, CSX, XRAY, DVN, DLR, DFS, DG, DLTR, DOV, DOW, DTE, DD, ECL, EQIX, EQR, ESS, RE, EVRG, ES, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FITB, FRC, FMC, FTS, FCX, GPC, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, HES, HLT, HOLX, HST, HWM, IEX, INFO, ILMN, IR, IFF, IP, IQV, HEZU, IXN, EWJ, EWT, IYW, KEYS, KLAC, LH, LEN, LYV, LKQ, LMT, MTB, MGA, MPC, MMC, MRVL, MTCH, MKC, MCHP, MU, MAA, MNST, MSCI, NTAP, NTRS, NOC, NRG, OKTA, OKE, ORLY, OTIS, PCAR, PANW, PH, PPL, PGR, PTC, RJF, O, RMD, SRE, SHW, SNA, DIA, STT, SLF, SIVB, TDY, TFX, TER, TMUS, TDG, TRV, TRMB, UDR, ULTA, MTN, VTR, WRB, WAT, WEC, WEN, WRK, WHR, WMB, GWW, XYL, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, NFLX, NVDA, EEM, C, IWM, PYPL, TSLA, IAU, FEZ, PFE, CRM, BBD, VALE, LQD, WFC, ADS, SHV, BA, TWTR, AMZN, CHTR, XLF, AMAT, CDW, ITW, AAXJ, YUM, GOOGL, UBER, BIDU, GE, HUBS, AGG, JNJ, PG, TSM, TEVA, TSCO, JKHY, PAYC, NOW, XOP, WAB, WYNN, A, AKAM, CNI, CP, CNC, DAL, EXI, RTX, SPGI, GLD, VIPS, ABT, CAH, CHD, CLDR, STZ, EBAY, FDS, GILD, HRL, KEY, MRO, MCK, ODFL, SCCO, SYF, XLU, VRTX, ZTS, T, BIIB, BIP, CMCSA, COP, XLY, CCI, DHR, DPZ, EFX, EL, GT, XLV, HD, HPQ, ICLN, TIP, NDSN, PXD, REGN, SWK, TLND, VZ, AGCO, AIG, ABC, ARMK, ATH, BLL, BAX, BDX, BB, BLK, BFAM, BC, CCL, CX, CF, CMS, COST, DE, DXCM, DISCA, LLY, ERJ, EOG, F, GD, GGB, INCY, K, KMI, MAN, MET, MGM, NYT, NKE, PD, PSX, PINC, TWLO, UHS, VLO, VFC, VIAC, WDC, WDAY, XRX, YPF, ZBRA, AGNC, MO, AMT, AME, APO, ADM, BK, BKI, BX, BRFS, COF, CG, CBOE, CHGG, CME, CGNX, BVN, BAP, CCK, DRI, EW, EMR, FE, FLIR, GSK, GPN, GMED, GWRE, HAL, HCA, HQY, HPE, HUM, EEMV, EWW, KMB, L, LUMN, MOMO, MCO, MSI, PEN, PRU, PEG, RL, ROK, SBAC, SM, SYK, TLRY, TLRY, URI, VAR, VMC, WELL, WEX, WY,
- Sold Out: TCOM, BMO, MDLA, SAP, VPL, SNY, TOT, TAL, MOH, RDS.A, KSS, EWH, XME, X, CHPM, GDX, BBBY, M, PBA, RNR, SNOW, SSRM, TIF, NOK, AA, MAC, KL, RING, ING, FMX, QCLN, DAN, CRH, CXO, CCJ, CAR, XHB, GPRO, CPG,
For the details of BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/banco+bilbao+vizcaya+argentaria%2C+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,579,798 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.53%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,196,783 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 707,017 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,915 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74%
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,504,022 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 148,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 174,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ArcelorMittal SA (MT)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 134,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Agilysys Inc (AGYS)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Agilysys Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.680500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Open Text Corp (OTEX)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 316.15%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 707,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,579,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 207.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,241,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.13%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 590,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 407,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $208.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 283,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.Sold Out: Bank of Montreal (BMO)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49.Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.
Here is the complete portfolio of BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.. Also check out:
1. BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. keeps buying