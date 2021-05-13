Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: EZA, EWU, RSP, MT, AGYS, PTON, OTEX, XSD, PLTR, IRDM, IVZ, IWO, TRIP, CNQ, XT, PACB, KOMP, CLF, OC, ALLY, LAD, LB, FIZZ, MOS, MPWR, MFC, MHK, MD, KBE, XPO, WFG, VEEV, UCTT, TRI, TME, TECK, TPR, PENN, SE, ROIC, RDFN, RRC, PVH, TQQQ, PLUG, PDD, GSHD, CRWD, FANG, CREE, DISH, CPRI, DKNG, FSLY, CZR, GPS, SAM, BILL, CELH, AR, HA, IIVI, AVXL, INDY, KIM, AEM, CMA, CVNA, ZION, SPWR, RUN, BNGO, AEYE, LNC, SWN, CLR, RAD, DK, DISCK, PNW, FCEL, GNW, GL, NI, NWSA, NWL, IACA, AOS, LTHM,

IVV, AAPL, VGK, MCHI, MSFT, DIS, BABA, V, MLM, MMM, GS, ATVI, CMG, MA, MS, GLW, BAC, LUV, GM, BRK.B, IGF, PBR, SPG, EA, IXG, VCSH, FLOT, IXC, ORCL, ADBE, GOOG, IYR, QCOM, LULU, BMRN, XOM, FDX, ACWI, IVE, LOW, MAR, MRNA, FFIV, TLT, MCD, SLB, TXN, USB, BKNG, XLE, SLV, SHOP, HBAN, IPG, LEMB, EWZ, EWG, ITUB, JD, NEE, ROKU, TGT, ZM, ABBV, AAL, BSX, CL, FIS, FSLR, INTC, IBM, SHY, MELI, SQ, SBUX, XLK, TDOC, AMGN, ADI, LRCX, LVS, NSC, PPG, PLD, TFC, UAA, UAL, AYX, AU, CPB, CHRW, CVS, DHI, PNQI, EFA, LDOS, ROST, SO, ABEV, AMP, ANTM, BBY, BP, BMY, CABO, CDNS, CAT, CVX, CI, KO, CAG, CPRT, CMI, ENPH, ETSY, GIS, FXI, HEWJ, ILF, JPM, KHC, XLB, NDAQ, NEM, POOL, PHM, DGX, BIL, XBI, SPLK, STLD, TTWO, VWO, VGT, WBA, ALB, ALXN, AMX, AXP, AWK, APH, BUD, ADSK, GOLD, BCE, BXP, AVGO, CM, CDAY, CERN, CTXS, CTSH, XLP, CS, DVA, DUK, EMN, EIX, ENB, NVST, FAST, FLT, FBHS, GNRC, IDXX, XLI, ICE, INTU, ISRG, IGM, IGV, EMB, EWY, TUR, IBB, KGC, KR, LBRDA, LYFT, MKTX, MTD, TAP, MDLZ, NIO, NCLH, OXY, PAYX, PEP, PKI, PM, PINS, PSA, QRVO, RF, SWKS, SNAP, SEDG, TROW, TRP, TMO, TJX, TTD, UPS, VTRS, WM, WST, WPM, XEL, ABMD, AAP, APD, ALK, ARE, ALGN, ALL, AEE, AEP, ANET, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AVB, AVY, BTG, BKR, BMA, BYND, BIO, BAH, BR, BF.B, BG, CNP, SCHW, CTAS, CLX, COO, COUP, CSX, XRAY, DVN, DLR, DFS, DG, DLTR, DOV, DOW, DTE, DD, ECL, EQIX, EQR, ESS, RE, EVRG, ES, EXC, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FITB, FRC, FMC, FTS, FCX, GPC, HIG, HAS, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, HES, HLT, HOLX, HST, HWM, IEX, INFO, ILMN, IR, IFF, IP, IQV, HEZU, IXN, EWJ, EWT, IYW, KEYS, KLAC, LH, LEN, LYV, LKQ, LMT, MTB, MGA, MPC, MMC, MRVL, MTCH, MKC, MCHP, MU, MAA, MNST, MSCI, NTAP, NTRS, NOC, NRG, OKTA, OKE, ORLY, OTIS, PCAR, PANW, PH, PPL, PGR, PTC, RJF, O, RMD, SRE, SHW, SNA, DIA, STT, SLF, SIVB, TDY, TFX, TER, TMUS, TDG, TRV, TRMB, UDR, ULTA, MTN, VTR, WRB, WAT, WEC, WEN, WRK, WHR, WMB, GWW, XYL, ZBH, Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, NFLX, NVDA, EEM, C, IWM, PYPL, TSLA, IAU, FEZ, PFE, CRM, BBD, VALE, LQD, WFC, ADS, SHV, BA, TWTR, AMZN, CHTR, XLF, AMAT, CDW, ITW, AAXJ, YUM, GOOGL, UBER, BIDU, GE, HUBS, AGG, JNJ, PG, TSM, TEVA, TSCO, JKHY, PAYC, NOW, XOP, WAB, WYNN, A, AKAM, CNI, CP, CNC, DAL, EXI, RTX, SPGI, GLD, VIPS, ABT, CAH, CHD, CLDR, STZ, EBAY, FDS, GILD, HRL, KEY, MRO, MCK, ODFL, SCCO, SYF, XLU, VRTX, ZTS, T, BIIB, BIP, CMCSA, COP, XLY, CCI, DHR, DPZ, EFX, EL, GT, XLV, HD, HPQ, ICLN, TIP, NDSN, PXD, REGN, SWK, TLND, VZ, AGCO, AIG, ABC, ARMK, ATH, BLL, BAX, BDX, BB, BLK, BFAM, BC, CCL, CX, CF, CMS, COST, DE, DXCM, DISCA, LLY, ERJ, EOG, F, GD, GGB, INCY, K, KMI, MAN, MET, MGM, NYT, NKE, PD, PSX, PINC, TWLO, UHS, VLO, VFC, VIAC, WDC, WDAY, XRX, YPF, ZBRA, AGNC, MO, AMT, AME, APO, ADM, BK, BKI, BX, BRFS, COF, CG, CBOE, CHGG, CME, CGNX, BVN, BAP, CCK, DRI, EW, EMR, FE, FLIR, GSK, GPN, GMED, GWRE, HAL, HCA, HQY, HPE, HUM, EEMV, EWW, KMB, L, LUMN, MOMO, MCO, MSI, PEN, PRU, PEG, RL, ROK, SBAC, SM, SYK, TLRY, TLRY, URI, VAR, VMC, WELL, WEX, WY,

Investment company Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, The Walt Disney Co, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Netflix Inc, NVIDIA Corp, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a.. As of 2021Q1, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. owns 745 stocks with a total value of $5.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,579,798 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,196,783 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.92% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 707,017 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 316.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 42,915 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 1,504,022 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.85%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.74 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $46.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 148,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 174,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $125.12 and $142.17, with an estimated average price of $134.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,747 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in ArcelorMittal SA. The purchase prices were between $21.01 and $29.17, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $32.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 134,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Agilysys Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.79 and $62.91, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.680500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. initiated holding in Open Text Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.26 and $49.49, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 46,398 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 316.15%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 707,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 28.53%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $125.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,579,798 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 207.40%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $63.69, with an estimated average price of $62. The stock is now traded at around $66.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 1,241,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF by 227.13%. The purchase prices were between $79.33 and $97.19, with an estimated average price of $87.69. The stock is now traded at around $76.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 590,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $178.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 407,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 49.51%. The purchase prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98. The stock is now traded at around $208.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 283,834 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $37.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $26.84 and $47.5, with an estimated average price of $37.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Bank of Montreal. The sale prices were between $74.31 and $89.94, with an estimated average price of $81.49.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.82.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.a. sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.