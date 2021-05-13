Korea Investment CORP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: UBER, UBS, IVV, ALC, STLA, QGEN, LOGI, RJF, WFG, RACE, SE, GRMN, IQ, DQ, CNHI, FUTU, PANW, PLUG, BCE, DB, IPGP, KL, EWH, VNET, ICL, WB, SCCO, BB, JOBS, BLDP, GOTU, DOYU, LI, LU,

Seoul, M5, based Investment company Korea Investment CORP Current Portfolio ) buys Uber Technologies Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Deere, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc, Illumina Inc, TAL Education Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Korea Investment CORP. As of 2021Q1, Korea Investment CORP owns 714 stocks with a total value of $31.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,811,060 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,537,493 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 283,579 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 256,882 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 251,398 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27%

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,668,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,542,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 521,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 93,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,345,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 393,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 96.20%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,192,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 66.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,423,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Deere & Co by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 431,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $216.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,929,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 498.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,633,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 374,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.

Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.