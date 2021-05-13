Korea Investment CORP Buys Uber Technologies Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: UBER, UBS, IVV, ALC, STLA, QGEN, LOGI, RJF, WFG, RACE, SE, GRMN, IQ, DQ, CNHI, FUTU, PANW, PLUG, BCE, DB, IPGP, KL, EWH, VNET, ICL, WB, SCCO, BB, JOBS, BLDP, GOTU, DOYU, LI, LU,
- Added Positions: ADI, AMAT, DE, UPS, FCX, NVDA, EL, JNJ, ALB, WORK, SCHW, KO, CCI, BNS, F, GPN, INFO, MS, MSI, PFE, PXD, VRTX, APD, BIDU, BKNG, WYNN, DFS, NXPI, NLY, CME, DUK, IT, HAL, ORLY, PH, RCI, RCL, VIPS, BKR, TME, ALXN, AMP, APH, ALV, BMO, GIB, CM, CAH, CAT, C, CLX, FMC, GPC, ICE, IP, MPWR, NDSN, PSA, RHI, TJX, TSN, WEC, YUM, FTS, VMW, MSCI, BAH, EPAM, ALLY, IR, ZM, XPEV, AES, AMD, AFL, ALGN, AFG, IVZ, AON, ATO, BK, GOLD, BDX, CBRE, CCJ, CNI, LUMN, CERN, CINF, CTXS, CL, ED, STZ, COST, DTE, DPZ, ECL, ETR, FDS, FAST, FISV, GE, WELL, IMO, IFF, IPG, MU, ES, PCAR, PCG, PFG, PRU, QCOM, DGX, RSG, RMD, RY, SBAC, SIVB, SWKS, SBUX, STT, BX, KKR, NOAH, FRC, XYL, CDW, ALLE, SYF, LBRDK, ETSY, FSV, ZLAB, ROKU, EQH, NIO, PINS, DADA, BEKE, ADM, BRO, BG, KMX, XRAY, EIX, FFIV, FITB, HSY, HPQ, HRL, IBM, LKQ, MKL, MKTX, NVR, OHI, OMC, OTEX, PNW, PEG, WRK, SLB, SJR, TTWO, TYL, WPC, GWW, ZBH, ZION, WU, LDOS, AQN, CVE, ST, FLT, GWRE, CG, ZTS, FWONK, BKI, TRU, GDS, LW, ATH, DOCU, PDD, NET,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, AAPL, MSFT, TSLA, ILMN, TAL, FB, ROP, FIS, GM, VZ, SHOP, SWK, SYY, DIS, KLAC, UNP, PYPL, BA, EXC, GOOGL, SPGI, NOC, UNH, GOOG, T, BRK.B, PG, TMO, ADBE, INTC, SRE, BIIB, BLK, MDT, CRM, USB, MRK, NFLX, ADSK, BAC, CVX, CSCO, LMT, LOW, TD, DAL, ABT, BBY, DHR, EOG, LLY, HUM, ISRG, JPM, SHW, WY, XEL, BABA, A, AXP, CMCSA, EW, GD, INTU, MCD, SNPS, TER, XLNX, MA, OC, PM, NOW, BF.B, CSX, CI, CMI, EQIX, FE, HD, LEN, MGA, RPM, RTX, EBAY, MELI, KDP, FBHS, PNR, ABBV, DOW, PLD, AMGN, CHKP, CPRT, EMR, GIL, GILD, LHX, JCI, MMC, MAS, NSC, PEP, ROST, SLF, TGT, EVRG, TMUS, LULU, DG, CHTR, KMI, AXTA, GDDY, CB, ACN, AKAM, AMT, ANSS, AVY, BAX, BWA, BAM, COG, CP, CTAS, CSGP, CTSH, CAG, CREE, CCK, EA, ENB, ELS, NEE, FDX, GS, HIG, ITW, JKHY, KSU, K, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LH, LVS, LYV, MAR, MRVL, MET, MTD, MCHP, MHK, TAP, NKE, PNC, PTC, PAYX, PHM, SPG, NLOK, TXN, VLO, VTR, WM, WFC, WST, TEL, CIXX, AVGO, HCA, APTV, ENPH, PSX, WDAY, IQV, CFG, KEYS, FTV, COUP, MDB, FOX, CARR, IAC, ILF, SRPT, ATVI, AAP, ARE, LNT, UHAL, AIG, AZO, TFC, BXP, BSX, BMY, CVS, CDNS, COF, CE, CNC, COO, GLW, DVA, DXCM, D, DD, DRE, EMN, ESS, EXPD, GIS, HAS, HOLX, HST, MTCH, IDXX, TT, KEY, KNX, LRCX, LNC, MLM, MXIM, MCK, MAA, NRG, NBIX, NWL, NI, NUE, ODFL, ORCL, PPG, LIN, REGN, RF, RNR, RBA, ROK, SIRI, LUV, SUI, TROW, TEVA, TXT, TRP, URI, VNO, VMC, WMT, WAT, ANTM, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WWE, AUY, ZBRA, CMG, EDU, MLCO, AWK, FNV, VRSK, HTHT, CBOE, LYB, MPC, HZNP, NWSA, WIX, JD, MOMO, QRVO, SQ, TWLO, VST, YUMC, INVH, HUYA, ELAN, PLAN, RPRX, EPOL, EWT, RSX, AOS, ABMD, AEM, Y, ALL, ALNY, HES, AEE, AEP, ABC, AME, WTRG, ACGL, AJG, AIZ, BLL, BIO, BMRN, CAE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CPT, CPB, CNQ, CCL, CNP, LNG, CHD, CCEP, CGNX, BVN, BAP, TCOM, DHI, DRI, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, DOV, EFX, EXPE, EXR, FICO, FRT, BEN, PEAK, HSIC, IEX, INCY, IRM, IONS, JBHT, SJM, J, JLL, JNPR, KGC, LII, MTB, MKC, MOH, MCO, NDAQ, NTES, NTAP, NTRS, ON, OXY, OKE, PKG, PAAS, PKI, RL, NTR, O, REG, ROL, POOL, STX, SEE, SGEN, XPO, WPM, SNA, TRV, STLD, STE, SU, TEO, TDY, TFX, TRI, GL, TRMB, UGI, UDR, VFC, MTN, VRSN, WAB, WBA, WCN, WDC, YPF, L, TECK, LBTYK, BR, PODD, MASI, ULTA, BTG, AGNC, DISCK, RGA, FTNT, LEA, GNRC, PBA, HII, APO, MOS, ZG, SPLK, YY, VOYA, RNG, BURL, VEEV, ATHM, HLT, PAYC, ZEN, GLOB, CTLT, CYBR, HUBS, QSR, SEDG, BZUN, TDOC, KHC, RUN, Z, RGNX, NVCR, HPE, BGNE, HCM, LSXMK, ZTO, OKTA, ATUS, ACMR, ZS, DBX, BILI, CDAY, MRNA, DELL, FOXA, TW, AVTR, CTVA, AMCR, TXG, KC, DKNG, SNOW,
- Sold Out: VWO, MO, CXO, PPL, TIF, TDG, PTON, ARW, PRGO, TU, DISH, ANET, EZA, CVNA, CHWY, DDOG, BEPC, LSXMA, PPD, LBTYA, VTRS,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,811,060 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.48%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,537,493 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 283,579 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 256,882 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 251,398 shares, 1.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.27%
Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.11 and $63.18, with an estimated average price of $55.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 2,668,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $14.29 and $16.1, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,542,057 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Alcon Inc (ALC)
Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.32 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.85. The stock is now traded at around $66.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 521,925 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $412.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 93,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.19. The stock is now traded at around $17.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,345,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Korea Investment CORP initiated holding in Qiagen NV. The purchase prices were between $46.25 and $56.02, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $46.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 393,928 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 96.20%. The purchase prices were between $144.06 and $163.8, with an estimated average price of $153.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 1,192,479 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 66.94%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $120.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,423,313 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Deere & Co (DE)
Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Deere & Co by 62.82%. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $378.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 431,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $216.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,929,724 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc by 498.86%. The purchase prices were between $25.79 and $38.08, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $41.660100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,633,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Korea Investment CORP added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $235.85 and $295.74, with an estimated average price of $274.06. The stock is now traded at around $291.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 374,103 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.Sold Out: (CXO)
Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)
Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $518.59 and $619.89, with an estimated average price of $589.07.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Korea Investment CORP sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.02.
