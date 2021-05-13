Ckw Financial Group Buys Starbucks Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc

New Purchases: LLY, DNMR, COP, SKLZ, UPST, ABNB, FVRR, ZS, CRSP, EDIT, SIVB, FLGT, NIO, NML, MIE, NCLH, RIO,

LLY, DNMR, COP, SKLZ, UPST, ABNB, FVRR, ZS, CRSP, EDIT, SIVB, FLGT, NIO, NML, MIE, NCLH, RIO, Added Positions: IVV, IEFA, ACWI, SBUX, AAPL, DSU, AGG, PINS, PKO, HYG, HYS, SNY, NVDA, GSK, FISV, DELL, FTEC, EMB, EFAV, EEMV, AOR, AOA, ACWX, TSLA, CHTR, WMB, RTX, DD, CMCSA,

IVV, IEFA, ACWI, SBUX, AAPL, DSU, AGG, PINS, PKO, HYG, HYS, SNY, NVDA, GSK, FISV, DELL, FTEC, EMB, EFAV, EEMV, AOR, AOA, ACWX, TSLA, CHTR, WMB, RTX, DD, CMCSA, Reduced Positions: ALEX, JNJ, AMGN, CVS, SPY, BAC, QQQ, IYW, IBM, BRK.B, HPQ, FDX, TFC, JCI, MCHP, BKNG, UNH, TEL, T, GOOG, SCHW, COF, SHYG,

ALEX, JNJ, AMGN, CVS, SPY, BAC, QQQ, IYW, IBM, BRK.B, HPQ, FDX, TFC, JCI, MCHP, BKNG, UNH, TEL, T, GOOG, SCHW, COF, SHYG, Sold Out: TMO, TTD, ADSK, JD, PSN, AZN, CXO, NOV,

Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Ckw Financial Group Current Portfolio ) buys Starbucks Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, Danimer Scientific Inc, sells Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, CVS Health Corp, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ckw Financial Group. As of 2021Q1, Ckw Financial Group owns 189 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ckw+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 716,483 shares, 51.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,480,560 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 975,875 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 147,971 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 134,070 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 2500.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 89.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.607100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc by 204.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 165.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.