Ckw Financial Group Buys Starbucks Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Honolulu, HI, based Investment company Ckw Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys Starbucks Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ConocoPhillips, Danimer Scientific Inc, sells Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Amgen Inc, CVS Health Corp, The Trade Desk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ckw Financial Group. As of 2021Q1, Ckw Financial Group owns 189 stocks with a total value of $554 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ckw+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CKW FINANCIAL GROUP
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 716,483 shares, 51.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.95%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,480,560 shares, 19.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 975,875 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 147,971 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 134,070 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.8. The stock is now traded at around $195.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.71 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $30.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zscaler Inc (ZS)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Zscaler Inc. The purchase prices were between $165.75 and $226.48, with an estimated average price of $199.11. The stock is now traded at around $160.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiverr International Ltd (FVRR)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Fiverr International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $192.77 and $323.1, with an estimated average price of $246.34. The stock is now traded at around $157.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 192 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,314 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Ckw Financial Group initiated holding in Upstart Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.99 and $164.87, with an estimated average price of $77.09. The stock is now traded at around $83.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 2500.00%. The purchase prices were between $96.81 and $111.34, with an estimated average price of $105. The stock is now traded at around $110.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 89.98%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.03. The stock is now traded at around $52.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Pinterest Inc by 58.00%. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.607100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc (DSU)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Blackrock Debt Strategies Fund Inc by 204.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $11, with an estimated average price of $10.72. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund by 165.74%. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $26.49, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Ckw Financial Group added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 133.33%. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.68. The stock is now traded at around $113.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The sale prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79.

Sold Out: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The sale prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $78.71 and $106.88, with an estimated average price of $91.81.

Sold Out: Parsons Corp (PSN)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in Parsons Corp. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $40.44, with an estimated average price of $37.85.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Ckw Financial Group sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $47.16 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $50.29.



