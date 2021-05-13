William Blair Investment Management, Llc Buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Dynatrace Inc, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Steris PLC, MongoDB Inc

New Purchases: DT, STPK, LESL, CERT, PEGA, WK, QTWO, BFLY, CELH, CPNG, DEN, GOOS, INMD, KRNT, PRCH, DIN, WMG, MMYT, PLAN, VSPR, ICLK, VCEL, XLF, XLE, GMED, AVNS, BDC, AKR, AZUL, NGMS, INDA, MDRX, DIS, HUM,

DT, STPK, LESL, CERT, PEGA, WK, QTWO, BFLY, CELH, CPNG, DEN, GOOS, INMD, KRNT, PRCH, DIN, WMG, MMYT, PLAN, VSPR, ICLK, VCEL, XLF, XLE, GMED, AVNS, BDC, AKR, AZUL, NGMS, INDA, MDRX, DIS, HUM, Added Positions: CRL, RYAAY, ACHC, ABMD, CNI, MSFT, BFAM, MA, BURL, TMX, NFE, HHR, TECH, ZEN, CCK, VIRT, NATI, LMT, INSP, WIX, LXFR, UNH, VRRM, AMZN, HDB, MAR, OMI, COST, EL, EEFT, ZTS, FTV, ACN, SBUX, SYK, UNP, PRO, HQY, PFGC, VERX, EWZ, AMD, BCO, FIS, INTU, LRCX, MMSI, WTFC, BWXT, COR, GWRE, BPMC, IWO, ADBE, AIN, AVY, BLL, BRKS, BLDR, CCMP, CCJ, CWST, KO, COLB, CRY, DCO, EXP, EWBC, ECPG, ELS, CIGI, HNGR, INSM, LHCG, AXGN, LECO, LFUS, NKE, SKY, TXN, SPB, WNS, OC, CDXS, PLOW, LPLA, APO, AERI, KN, OEC, UPLD, SHOP, PAE, CLVT, IAA, HCAT, KC, LPRO, RSI, PLD, AMSWA, BLK, PRMW, DLB, ECL, FMC, NEE, FORR, ISRG, JLL, LPSN, PDFS, LIN, ROP, TMO, USPH, WINA, FOLD, ERII, HASI, VOYA, VEEV, ALLE, WSC, CHX, SITM, MEG, EMB, IWP,

TSM, STE, MDB, TDY, ETSY, BAH, SE, MELI, SPY, ULTA, MMS, HZNP, PEN, LGND, MLM, DAR, TAL, HALO, CYBR, ANET, TFX, AAP, VCYT, PODD, ALRM, CREE, HELE, NICE, TXG, LAD, TWST, ABT, YNDX, BOOT, BJ, RVLV, BPFH, BRC, CNMD, BAP, SCI, WAL, LULU, APTV, GLOB, PYPL, TME, ATVI, CNO, CW, DECK, ROCK, ITGR, HWC, THG, EHC, IDXX, INFY, MCRI, PAR, MD, RDN, SBCF, SIGI, UNF, WTS, GTLS, DEI, CDNA, ICLR, MUSA, OGS, BLD, PSTG, TEAM, COLD, STNE, ECH, ADC, ALG, BANR, BKH, CRS, CRI, CASY, CVCO, CPK, CHDN, CNX, ESE, EFX, FNB, FCN, FSS, PACW, BANC, HR, HIW, HFC, HMN, IDA, JJSF, VIAV, KBH, LYV, MTX, NXST, OCFC, PDCE, AVNT, RNST, SAIA, SASR, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, SSD, LSI, SHO, UMPQ, HOMB, AROC, TRNO, QNST, GNRC, FAF, AAT, RXN, FB, NBHC, WDAY, CADE, WHD, MNRL, GDYN, LQD, ASML, A, ALGN, AON, AJG, CDNS, CNC, CSGP, DPZ, EXAS, GBCI, ASR, IBN, IPAR, JW.A, MTD, MCHP, NVR, NTES, NVO, ROK, SBAC, SIVB, TTWO, VMC, EPAM, RNG, GOOG, BABA, Z, PDD, JNK, XLU, Sold Out: SEDG, MBB, PRG, TRHC, GNMK, LAUR, SLP, FND, COUP, MCHI, AGYS, SMMC, PE, CAG, MGLN, EPI, PRSP, HRMY, NXPI, IPG, EFA, IWF,

Investment company William Blair Investment Management, Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Dynatrace Inc, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp, Leslies Inc, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Steris PLC, MongoDB Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Blair Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, William Blair Investment Management, Llc owns 364 stocks with a total value of $30.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 10,338,901 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,426,450 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.43% BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) - 7,461,456 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,926,538 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 3,816,219 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.28%

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,138,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,782,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,316,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,839,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 981,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,173,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 657.70%. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $318.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 992,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 9150.30%. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,971,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 77.47%. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,803,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Abiomed Inc by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16. The stock is now traded at around $265.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 937,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,550,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $361.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 755,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Laureate Education Inc. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07.