William Blair Investment Management, Llc Buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Dynatrace Inc, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Steris PLC, MongoDB Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company William Blair Investment Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Dynatrace Inc, Star Peak Energy Transition Corp, Leslies Inc, sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Steris PLC, MongoDB Inc, Teledyne Technologies Inc, Etsy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, William Blair Investment Management, Llc. As of 2021Q1, William Blair Investment Management, Llc owns 364 stocks with a total value of $30.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/william+blair+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 10,338,901 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,426,450 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.43%
  3. BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) - 7,461,456 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,926,538 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%
  5. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 3,816,219 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.28%
New Purchase: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,138,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,782,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,316,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Certara Inc (CERT)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,839,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 981,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Workiva Inc (WK)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,173,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 657.70%. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $318.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 992,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 9150.30%. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,971,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 77.47%. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,803,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Abiomed Inc by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16. The stock is now traded at around $265.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 937,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,550,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $361.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 755,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.

Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.

Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.

Sold Out: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)

William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Laureate Education Inc. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07.



WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies
WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
Stocks that WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying
