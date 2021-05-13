William Blair Investment Management, Llc Buys Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Dynatrace Inc, Sells SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Steris PLC, MongoDB Inc

- New Purchases: DT, STPK, LESL, CERT, PEGA, WK, QTWO, BFLY, CELH, CPNG, DEN, GOOS, INMD, KRNT, PRCH, DIN, WMG, MMYT, PLAN, VSPR, ICLK, VCEL, XLF, XLE, GMED, AVNS, BDC, AKR, AZUL, NGMS, INDA, MDRX, DIS, HUM,
- Added Positions: CRL, RYAAY, ACHC, ABMD, CNI, MSFT, BFAM, MA, BURL, TMX, NFE, HHR, TECH, ZEN, CCK, VIRT, NATI, LMT, INSP, WIX, LXFR, UNH, VRRM, AMZN, HDB, MAR, OMI, COST, EL, EEFT, ZTS, FTV, ACN, SBUX, SYK, UNP, PRO, HQY, PFGC, VERX, EWZ, AMD, BCO, FIS, INTU, LRCX, MMSI, WTFC, BWXT, COR, GWRE, BPMC, IWO, ADBE, AIN, AVY, BLL, BRKS, BLDR, CCMP, CCJ, CWST, KO, COLB, CRY, DCO, EXP, EWBC, ECPG, ELS, CIGI, HNGR, INSM, LHCG, AXGN, LECO, LFUS, NKE, SKY, TXN, SPB, WNS, OC, CDXS, PLOW, LPLA, APO, AERI, KN, OEC, UPLD, SHOP, PAE, CLVT, IAA, HCAT, KC, LPRO, RSI, PLD, AMSWA, BLK, PRMW, DLB, ECL, FMC, NEE, FORR, ISRG, JLL, LPSN, PDFS, LIN, ROP, TMO, USPH, WINA, FOLD, ERII, HASI, VOYA, VEEV, ALLE, WSC, CHX, SITM, MEG, EMB, IWP,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, STE, MDB, TDY, ETSY, BAH, SE, MELI, SPY, ULTA, MMS, HZNP, PEN, LGND, MLM, DAR, TAL, HALO, CYBR, ANET, TFX, AAP, VCYT, PODD, ALRM, CREE, HELE, NICE, TXG, LAD, TWST, ABT, YNDX, BOOT, BJ, RVLV, BPFH, BRC, CNMD, BAP, SCI, WAL, LULU, APTV, GLOB, PYPL, TME, ATVI, CNO, CW, DECK, ROCK, ITGR, HWC, THG, EHC, IDXX, INFY, MCRI, PAR, MD, RDN, SBCF, SIGI, UNF, WTS, GTLS, DEI, CDNA, ICLR, MUSA, OGS, BLD, PSTG, TEAM, COLD, STNE, ECH, ADC, ALG, BANR, BKH, CRS, CRI, CASY, CVCO, CPK, CHDN, CNX, ESE, EFX, FNB, FCN, FSS, PACW, BANC, HR, HIW, HFC, HMN, IDA, JJSF, VIAV, KBH, LYV, MTX, NXST, OCFC, PDCE, AVNT, RNST, SAIA, SASR, SMTC, SXT, SLGN, SSD, LSI, SHO, UMPQ, HOMB, AROC, TRNO, QNST, GNRC, FAF, AAT, RXN, FB, NBHC, WDAY, CADE, WHD, MNRL, GDYN, LQD, ASML, A, ALGN, AON, AJG, CDNS, CNC, CSGP, DPZ, EXAS, GBCI, ASR, IBN, IPAR, JW.A, MTD, MCHP, NVR, NTES, NVO, ROK, SBAC, SIVB, TTWO, VMC, EPAM, RNG, GOOG, BABA, Z, PDD, JNK, XLU,
- Sold Out: SEDG, MBB, PRG, TRHC, GNMK, LAUR, SLP, FND, COUP, MCHI, AGYS, SMMC, PE, CAG, MGLN, EPI, PRSP, HRMY, NXPI, IPG, EFA, IWF,
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 10,338,901 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.48%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,426,450 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.43%
- BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT) - 7,461,456 shares, 1.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,926,538 shares, 1.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.53%
- Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 3,816,219 shares, 1.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.28%
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Dynatrace Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.97 and $56.11, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $44.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 4,138,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Leslies Inc (LESL)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Leslies Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.93 and $31.34, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,782,720 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (STPK)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.9 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $32.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 5,316,309 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Certara Inc (CERT)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Certara Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.58 and $39, with an estimated average price of $33.36. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 4,839,715 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Pegasystems Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.38 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $131.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 981,383 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Workiva Inc (WK)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc initiated holding in Workiva Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.51 and $114.68, with an estimated average price of $99.14. The stock is now traded at around $87.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,173,654 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 657.70%. The purchase prices were between $249.67 and $299.48, with an estimated average price of $278.21. The stock is now traded at around $318.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 992,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Ryanair Holdings PLC by 9150.30%. The purchase prices were between $95.07 and $117.08, with an estimated average price of $107.66. The stock is now traded at around $114.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,971,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (ACHC)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Acadia Healthcare Co Inc by 77.47%. The purchase prices were between $49.54 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $63.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 4,803,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Abiomed Inc (ABMD)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Abiomed Inc by 65.37%. The purchase prices were between $285.92 and $355.13, with an estimated average price of $320.16. The stock is now traded at around $265.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 937,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc by 26.18%. The purchase prices were between $151.77 and $181.69, with an estimated average price of $164.99. The stock is now traded at around $132.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,550,964 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 22.27%. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $361.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 755,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $246.71 and $365.97, with an estimated average price of $302.05.Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15.Sold Out: PROG Holdings Inc (PRG)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $58.62, with an estimated average price of $49.96.Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $34.5 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $47.81.Sold Out: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $13.42 and $24.17, with an estimated average price of $18.65.Sold Out: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
William Blair Investment Management, Llc sold out a holding in Laureate Education Inc. The sale prices were between $13.01 and $14.91, with an estimated average price of $14.07.
