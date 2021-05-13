Davis Selected Advisers Buys Viatris Inc, Coupang Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Carrier Global Corp

New Purchases: CPNG, VRM, TAL, FWONK, FWONA, FERG, UDR, VICI, RHP, SIX,

CPNG, VRM, TAL, FWONK, FWONA, FERG, UDR, VICI, RHP, SIX, Added Positions: VTRS, BABA, EDU, CI, USB, BIDU, WFC, MKL, INTC, JD, ESS, SPG, MTB, HOLI, NTB, BXP, TFC, AVB, DWLD, DFNL, Y, STT, SLG, NVS, EQR, EQIX,

VTRS, BABA, EDU, CI, USB, BIDU, WFC, MKL, INTC, JD, ESS, SPG, MTB, HOLI, NTB, BXP, TFC, AVB, DWLD, DFNL, Y, STT, SLG, NVS, EQR, EQIX, Reduced Positions: RTX, AMAT, CARR, GOOG, JPM, AMZN, COF, BRK.A, GOOGL, FB, BK, DGX, TXN, AXP, JCI, CPT, ETN, CB, CCI, WELL, PSA, TRNO, COR, NOAH, REXR, VTR, MSFT, EXR, TCOM, ARE, OC, LBTYK, ROIC, CVS, BRX, LTRPA, IQ, CIH, AKR,

RTX, AMAT, CARR, GOOG, JPM, AMZN, COF, BRK.A, GOOGL, FB, BK, DGX, TXN, AXP, JCI, CPT, ETN, CB, CCI, WELL, PSA, TRNO, COR, NOAH, REXR, VTR, MSFT, EXR, TCOM, ARE, OC, LBTYK, ROIC, CVS, BRX, LTRPA, IQ, CIH, AKR, Sold Out: QRVO, APTV, RKT, YRD, IVE, EGP, OTIS, IWV,

Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Davis Selected Advisers Current Portfolio ) buys Viatris Inc, Coupang Inc, Vroom Inc, Cigna Corp, TAL Education Group, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Qorvo Inc, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis Selected Advisers. As of 2021Q1, Davis Selected Advisers owns 111 stocks with a total value of $22.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Chris Davis 's stock buys and sells,



go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chris+davis/current-portfolio/portfolio

Chris Davis

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 15,827,375 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 40,917,419 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 9,766,030 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.62% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 578,616 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73% U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 18,170,271 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,857,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,892,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,247,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 779,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 695,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $129.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 145,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 252.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 41,289,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $264.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,160,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 131.42%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 216,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 152,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 102.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 74,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 141,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Yiren Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $4.49.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $132.47 and $146.85, with an estimated average price of $140.17.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 59.98%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.29%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 4,434,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 33.62%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 9,766,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 24.87%. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 16,379,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 52.54%. The sale prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 62,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 35.47%. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $179.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 53,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 26.55%. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 204,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.