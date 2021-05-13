Logo
Davis Selected Advisers Buys Viatris Inc, Coupang Inc, Vroom Inc, Sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Carrier Global Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tucson, AZ, based Investment company Davis Selected Advisers (Current Portfolio) buys Viatris Inc, Coupang Inc, Vroom Inc, Cigna Corp, TAL Education Group, sells Raytheon Technologies Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Qorvo Inc, Aptiv PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Davis Selected Advisers. As of 2021Q1, Davis Selected Advisers owns 111 stocks with a total value of $22.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Chris Davis 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chris+davis/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Chris Davis
  1. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 15,827,375 shares, 8.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 40,917,419 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
  3. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 9,766,030 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.62%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 578,616 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.73%
  5. U.S. Bancorp (USB) - 18,170,271 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.69%
New Purchase: Coupang Inc (CPNG)


Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Coupang Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.29 and $50.45, with an estimated average price of $46.22. The stock is now traded at around $32.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 2,857,142 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vroom Inc (VRM)


Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Vroom Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.61 and $50.93, with an estimated average price of $40.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,892,267 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TAL Education Group (TAL)


Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in TAL Education Group. The purchase prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46. The stock is now traded at around $46.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,247,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONK)


Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $43.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 779,542 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Formula One Group (FWONA)


Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Liberty Formula One Group. The purchase prices were between $35.53 and $42.72, with an estimated average price of $39.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 695,909 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ferguson PLC (FERG)


Davis Selected Advisers initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $117.65 and $126.66, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $129.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 145,011 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 252.09%. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 41,289,579 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cigna Corp (CI)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $203.27 and $247.55, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $264.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,160,391 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 131.42%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 216,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 152,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 102.46%. The purchase prices were between $47.18 and $60.17, with an estimated average price of $54.8. The stock is now traded at around $60.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 74,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Davis Selected Advisers added to a holding in Boston Properties Inc by 21.04%. The purchase prices were between $89.59 and $108.59, with an estimated average price of $97.48. The stock is now traded at around $106.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 141,530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Qorvo Inc (QRVO)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $162.9 and $186.03, with an estimated average price of $175.58.

Sold Out: Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Aptiv PLC. The sale prices were between $127.96 and $156.99, with an estimated average price of $145.59.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $19.35 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $22.33.

Sold Out: Yiren Digital Ltd (YRD)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in Yiren Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.11 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $4.49.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03.

Sold Out: EastGroup Properties Inc (EGP)

Davis Selected Advisers sold out a holding in EastGroup Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $132.47 and $146.85, with an estimated average price of $140.17.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 59.98%. The sale prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.29%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 4,434,513 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 33.62%. The sale prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.05%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 9,766,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 24.87%. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.98%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 16,379,299 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Camden Property Trust by 52.54%. The sale prices were between $95.54 and $113.05, with an estimated average price of $104.03. The stock is now traded at around $122.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 62,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 35.47%. The sale prices were between $146.77 and $175.03, with an estimated average price of $160.26. The stock is now traded at around $179.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 53,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reduced: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Davis Selected Advisers reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 26.55%. The sale prices were between $59.79 and $74.55, with an estimated average price of $67.16. The stock is now traded at around $72.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Davis Selected Advisers still held 204,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Author's Avatar

insider