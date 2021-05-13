Logo
ARK Investment Management LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Tesla Inc, Square Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company ARK Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Tesla Inc, Square Inc, Shopify Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pinterest Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ARK Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, ARK Investment Management LLC owns 283 stocks with a total value of $50.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Catherine Wood 's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/catherine+wood/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Catherine Wood
  1. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,785,523 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.94%
  2. Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 14,424,180 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.16%
  3. Square Inc (SQ) - 10,978,316 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.01%
  4. Roku Inc (ROKU) - 4,997,644 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05%
  5. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 10,032,650 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.80%
New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)


ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 7,793,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)


ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,157,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)


ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,375,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)


ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,179,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)


ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,012,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)


ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 276,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 84.16%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $132.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 14,424,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 5,785,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 55.01%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 10,978,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 123.14%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,073,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 214.36%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,002,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 126.80%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,127,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.

Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.

Sold Out: Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.

Sold Out: TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in TCS Group Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $32.9 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $48.07.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Catherine Wood. Also check out:


1. Catherine Wood's Undervalued Stocks

2. Catherine Wood's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Catherine Wood's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Catherine Wood keeps buying
