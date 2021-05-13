ARK Investment Management LLC Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Tesla Inc, Square Inc, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Splunk Inc, CRISPR Therapeutics AG

- New Purchases: TWTR, PCAR, DKNG, BMY, SKLZ, LMT, TDY, BFLY, 13T1, CMLF, ABBV, VUZI, ONEM, SEER, EXPCU, AONE, BILL, ACIC, DM, SPFR, EMCO, INCR, ARD, KMTUF, LHX, THLEF, KRNT, ITGMF, ECP, HAML, ITMMF, MGIC, MLTM, PLSN, ROBOF, DRIO, ENLV, FROG, SEDG, IWF, EADSF, KODK, SPY, BA, GRMN, HEI, RTP, PYR, SPR,
- Added Positions: TDOC, TSLA, SQ, SHOP, ZM, BIDU, U, TXG, EXAS, Z, NVSEF, SPOT, PLTR, REGN, TER, TWLO, FATE, BEAM, SE, JD, DOCU, VRTX, SI, TAK, BLI, BEKE, OPEN, IOVA, IRDM, VEEV, ACCD, TRMB, SNPS, NTDOY, IONS, ICE, NVDA, SRPT, RHHBY, INCY, SDGR, PDD, KTOS, ADPT, GBTC, ZZHGF, TTD, PTON, KMTUY, ADYYF, CDXS, YHEKF, NXPI, MGA, GOOG, TCEHY, DE, INTU, NNDM, WDAY, YAHOF, CSTL, DDD, MPNGF, NIU, RAVN, ANSS, MELI, ESLT, DCYHF, CAT, WKHS, ADYEY, MASS, RNSHF, CDNA, GH, TMO, AVAV, ALTR, ADSK, GWRE, HDB, HPQ, DASTF, MSFT, PTC, SAUHF, TWST, FRIIF, RPTX, FSLY, ISRG, SCHW, TEAM, CRWD, BYDDY, NET, BAINF, BABA, XONE, FARO, HUBS, SLGRF, SPCE, SURF, AJRD, ALGN, AME, GE, OERLF, KALU, BDGXF, LECO, SMAWF, BZQIF, MOG.A, DANE, HLTEF, PTNR, NICE, NUVA, MTRX, RDHL, SYK, TEVA, UCTT, UPS, XLNX, HXGBF, CELJF, FATLF, MDT, SPNS, ALLT, AUDC, CAMT, CHKP, CYBR, FVRR, ITRN, NVMI, RDWR, TARO, TSEM, URGN, WIX, INMD, PERI, RADA, ARNC, MGDDF, KMDA, BTAVF, GMDA, PYPD, SILC, MKTX, API, KAKZF, ATI, CRS, DD, EMN, HXL, SGLFF, HENOF, TRYIF, MMM, XRX, KDSKF, ARKAF, SDVKF, EVKIF, CRNT, EVGN, YAHOY, VLPNF, GILT, ARKK, ARKG,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, SPLK, CRSP, PYPL, PINS, PSTG, PACB, GOOGL, NVTA, ROKU, EDIT, FB, NTLA, TREE, PRLB, VCYT, PD, MTLS, TWOU, LSPD, MCRB, WORK, NFLX, AAPL, NSTG, CLLS, PSNL, ADBE, SSYS, CGEN, AMZN, CERS, ARCT, VRSK, SYRS, HUYA, ONVO, ZS, AQB, SNAP, HON, PSTI, LC, PHR, MPNGY, SBHGF, BVXV, IBKR,
- Sold Out: CRM, FLIR, OKTA, LGVW, TCS, ILMN, ROK, AYLA, SMEGF, JDHIF,
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,785,523 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.94%
- Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) - 14,424,180 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 84.16%
- Square Inc (SQ) - 10,978,316 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.01%
- Roku Inc (ROKU) - 4,997,644 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 10,032,650 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.80%
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.18 and $77.63, with an estimated average price of $61.29. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 7,793,240 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.72 and $99.6, with an estimated average price of $93.81. The stock is now traded at around $94.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,157,652 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.86 and $71.98, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $40.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,375,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,179,919 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Skillz Inc (SKLZ)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Skillz Inc. The purchase prices were between $18 and $43.72, with an estimated average price of $28.87. The stock is now traded at around $13.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,012,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
ARK Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 276,755 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 84.16%. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $132.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 14,424,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 39.94%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $571.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 5,785,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Square Inc (SQ)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 55.01%. The purchase prices were between $201.87 and $276.57, with an estimated average price of $234.55. The stock is now traded at around $197.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 10,978,316 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 123.14%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 1,073,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 214.36%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 3,002,347 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
ARK Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 126.80%. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 5,127,543 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.Sold Out: Okta Inc (OKTA)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Okta Inc. The sale prices were between $208.51 and $291.78, with an estimated average price of $251.97.Sold Out: Longview Acquisition Corp (LGVW)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Longview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $17.17 and $24, with an estimated average price of $20.43.Sold Out: TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in TCS Group Holding PLC. The sale prices were between $32.9 and $61.8, with an estimated average price of $48.07.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
ARK Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55.
