Golden State Equity Partners Buys Apple Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Arbor Realty Trust Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Golden State Equity Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Arbor Realty Trust Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund, Sabre Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Golden State Equity Partners. As of 2021Q1, Golden State Equity Partners owns 156 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Golden State Equity Partners's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/golden+state+equity+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Golden State Equity Partners
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,906 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.36%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,647 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.02%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,641 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.46%
  4. Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX) - 49,467 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.52%
  5. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 63,272 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 125.78%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.91 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $52.16. The stock is now traded at around $51.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 61,333 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $91.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 25,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 13,051 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 17,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carnival Corp (CCL)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in Carnival Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $25.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 36,970 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Golden State Equity Partners initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $65.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 15,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in Apple Inc by 47.36%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 99,906 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 125.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 63,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 107.58%. The purchase prices were between $77.18 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $83.02. The stock is now traded at around $80.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 41,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.47%. The purchase prices were between $53.12 and $58.18, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 61,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (ACIM)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in by 57.07%. The purchase prices were between $48.86 and $52.85, with an estimated average price of $51.31. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 67,232 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Golden State Equity Partners added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 273.01%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Arbor Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $13.82 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $15.45.

Sold Out: DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $18.16, with an estimated average price of $17.31.

Sold Out: Sabre Corp (SABR)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Sold Out: Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc. (DPG)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $12.01 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $13.1.

Sold Out: Target Corp (TGT)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Target Corp. The sale prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.23.

Sold Out: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)

Golden State Equity Partners sold out a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The sale prices were between $16.5 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $19.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Golden State Equity Partners. Also check out:

1. Golden State Equity Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. Golden State Equity Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Golden State Equity Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Golden State Equity Partners keeps buying
insider

insider