Greenhaven Associates Inc Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Sells Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, Deere

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Greenhaven Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short S&P500, sells Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, Deere, Ford Motor Co, D.R. Horton Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhaven Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 22 stocks with a total value of $3.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 2,666,847 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97% Lennar Corp (LEN) - 7,025,222 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 2,783,465 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 5,694,264 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.32% Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 5,355,780 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $48, with an estimated average price of $37.75.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.