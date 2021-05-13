Greenhaven Associates Inc Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Sells Citigroup Inc, Morgan Stanley, Deere

- New Purchases: SH,
- Reduced Positions: MS, DE, DHI, GS, LEN, PHM, CF, BG, SCHW, BRK.B, OC, ALV,
- Sold Out: C, F, ADNT, PWR, FDX,
For the details of GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhaven+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 2,666,847 shares, 22.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.97%
- Lennar Corp (LEN) - 7,025,222 shares, 18.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87%
- Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 2,783,465 shares, 16.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 5,694,264 shares, 11.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.32%
- Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 5,355,780 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $16.76 and $18.21, with an estimated average price of $17.35. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $57.99 and $75.18, with an estimated average price of $66.7.Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)
Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.Sold Out: Adient PLC (ADNT)
Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $48, with an estimated average price of $37.75.Sold Out: Quanta Services Inc (PWR)
Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in Quanta Services Inc. The sale prices were between $68.25 and $88.85, with an estimated average price of $79.59.Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:
1. GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying