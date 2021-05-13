DRH Investments, Inc. Buys The Kroger Co, GoDaddy Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, UFP Technologies Inc, Apple Inc

Added Positions: KR, GDDY, GD, CSX, CBOE, UNP, HII,

KR, GDDY, GD, CSX, CBOE, UNP, HII, Reduced Positions: UFPT,

UFPT, Sold Out: ATVI, AAPL, GOOGL,

Investment company DRH Investments, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys The Kroger Co, GoDaddy Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, UFP Technologies Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DRH Investments, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, DRH Investments, Inc. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DRH Investments, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/drh+investments%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) - 95,863 shares, 15.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 86,413 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.68% General Dynamics Corp (GD) - 100,694 shares, 14.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.92% CSX Corp (CSX) - 186,322 shares, 13.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11% The Kroger Co (KR) - 452,207 shares, 12.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 529.53%

DRH Investments, Inc. added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 529.53%. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.16. The stock is now traded at around $36.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.54%. The holding were 452,207 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRH Investments, Inc. added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 554.81%. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $92.85, with an estimated average price of $80.56. The stock is now traded at around $79.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.63%. The holding were 170,382 shares as of 2021-03-31.

DRH Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $88 and $103.81, with an estimated average price of $94.17.

DRH Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47.

DRH Investments, Inc. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.