Whalerock Point Partners, Llc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Clorox Co, Albemarle Corp

- New Purchases: PRU, SPG, LEN.B, DOW, CARR, ZBH, SCHE,
- Added Positions: VZ, AMZN, LMT, NVDA, MSFT, GOOGL, V, TMO, MA, JNJ, UNP, AAPL, CRM, EL, DUK, CVX, COST, JPM, TXN, DIS, PYPL, ADBE, HON, PM, ABBV, HD, CMCSA, BAC, ABT, MRK, KO, T, TJX, NKE, CSCO, TWLO, TSLX,
- Reduced Positions: ADP, PFE, PEP, MCD, NEE, D, PG, TGT, ALB, UNH, WMT, CVS, TSM, FTEC, XOM, BDX, DD, EPD, IJH,
- Sold Out: CLX, HCHC, SNPW,
These are the top 5 holdings of WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,921 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,823 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
- Visa Inc (V) - 45,045 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,538 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,392 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.31%
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN.B)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.87 and $82.93, with an estimated average price of $70.16. The stock is now traded at around $77.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 57.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 70,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $241.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.Sold Out: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.07 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.71.Sold Out: Sun Pacific Holding Corp (SNPW)
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.08.
