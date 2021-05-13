Logo
Whalerock Point Partners, Llc Buys Verizon Communications Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Sells Dominion Energy Inc, Clorox Co, Albemarle Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Providence, RI, based Investment company Whalerock Point Partners, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Verizon Communications Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Simon Property Group Inc, Lennar Corp, sells Dominion Energy Inc, Clorox Co, Albemarle Corp, HC2 Holdings Inc, Sun Pacific Holding Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Whalerock Point Partners, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Whalerock Point Partners, Llc owns 134 stocks with a total value of $227 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/whalerock+point+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 142,921 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 46,823 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.18%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 45,045 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,538 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,392 shares, 3.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.31%
New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.4 and $93.87, with an estimated average price of $85.53. The stock is now traded at around $105.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,170 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.81 and $121.01, with an estimated average price of $104.39. The stock is now traded at around $117.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lennar Corp (LEN.B)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Lennar Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.87 and $82.93, with an estimated average price of $70.16. The stock is now traded at around $77.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $68.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,484 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.52 and $42.36, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,228 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $165.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,250 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 57.17%. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 70,876 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 24.44%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 8,708 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 39.31%. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $102.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $162.11 and $188.99, with an estimated average price of $173.81. The stock is now traded at around $178.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 21.98%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $253.25. The stock is now traded at around $241.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,414 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 40.25%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $501.64, with an estimated average price of $467.93. The stock is now traded at around $474.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 784 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $178.17 and $222.18, with an estimated average price of $192.39.

Sold Out: HC2 Holdings Inc (HCHC)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in HC2 Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $3.07 and $4.35, with an estimated average price of $3.71.

Sold Out: Sun Pacific Holding Corp (SNPW)

Whalerock Point Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $0 and $0.2, with an estimated average price of $0.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of WHALEROCK POINT PARTNERS, LLC. Also check out:

