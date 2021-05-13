McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Momo Inc, iQIYI Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Momo Inc, iQIYI Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Momo Inc, iQIYI Inc, China Yuchai International, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. owns 369 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mccarthy+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 145,176 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  2. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 289,767 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
  3. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 391,029 shares, 15.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44%
  4. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 163,834 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,265 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Ilustrato Pictures International Inc (ILUS)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.08. The stock is now traded at around $0.072000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 991,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gogo Inc (GOGO)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 621.18%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: Momo Inc (MOMO)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Momo Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.25.

Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

Sold Out: China Yuchai International Ltd (CYD)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in China Yuchai International Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

Sold Out: ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.



Here is the complete portfolio of McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider