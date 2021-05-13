McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Momo Inc, iQIYI Inc

New Purchases: PLTR, ILUS, BND, SQ, FOLD, SPOT, MRK, ISRG, GOGO, AMRN, NEP, BB, AVB, ET, SPG, WDLF, ANET, PK, PTON, PPC, PAA, VXIT, REG, 15XC, ANTM, AMT, SNDL, MAC, UATG, AB, BHF, NI, MPLX, MET, 3KJB, MMP, CLI, BMRN, INND, INCY, BLPG, FE, EQIX, ENZC, EPD, CXW, SAVA,

Investment company McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Palantir Technologies Inc, Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Momo Inc, iQIYI Inc, China Yuchai International, Carnival Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McCarthy Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. owns 369 stocks with a total value of $125 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 145,176 shares, 17.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 289,767 shares, 16.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 391,029 shares, 15.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 163,834 shares, 8.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.99% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,265 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.5. The stock is now traded at around $18.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,615 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.17, with an estimated average price of $0.08. The stock is now traded at around $0.072000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 991,875 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.04 and $87.46, with an estimated average price of $85.79. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 735 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gogo Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.27 and $15.56, with an estimated average price of $11.93. The stock is now traded at around $11.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,621 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.2 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,415 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $78.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 49.47%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $286.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,203 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 621.18%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $214.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,839 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 67.19%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 856 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 35.93%. The purchase prices were between $16.02 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.09. The stock is now traded at around $17.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,782 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 38.06%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Momo Inc. The sale prices were between $13.66 and $20.08, with an estimated average price of $16.25.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $29.79, with an estimated average price of $23.54.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in China Yuchai International Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $16.67.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The sale prices were between $27.43 and $38.48, with an estimated average price of $32.74.

McCarthy Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $98.24 and $120.96, with an estimated average price of $112.12.