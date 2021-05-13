Gladius Capital Management LP Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Boeing Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, The Home Depot Inc

New Purchases: EFA, CCX, CCX, COST, NKE, PFE, PEP, QCOM, BMY, T, SBUX, TSLA, MDT,

EFA, CCX, CCX, COST, NKE, PFE, PEP, QCOM, BMY, T, SBUX, TSLA, MDT, Added Positions: IWM, BA, GLD, AAPL, AMZN, WMT, MRK, PG, EEM, CRM, TMO, NEE, ADBE, NFLX, UPS,

IWM, BA, GLD, AAPL, AMZN, WMT, MRK, PG, EEM, CRM, TMO, NEE, ADBE, NFLX, UPS, Reduced Positions: SPY, FB, MCD, AMGN, LMT, NVDA, D, BSX, VZ,

SPY, FB, MCD, AMGN, LMT, NVDA, D, BSX, VZ, Sold Out: XLY, XLV, HD, CAT, DE, XLC, TLT, INTC, MSFT, QQQ, UNP, GOOG, ABT, MA,

Chicago, IL, based Investment company Gladius Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Boeing Co, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Apple Inc, sells Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, The Home Depot Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gladius Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Gladius Capital Management LP owns 37 stocks with a total value of $443 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gladius Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gladius+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 560,946 shares, 50.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.63% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 262,803 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 168.58% Boeing Co (BA) - 170,242 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 147.63% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,292,475 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 316,428 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.39 and $76.92, with an estimated average price of $75.3. The stock is now traded at around $78.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 152,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Churchill Capital Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.99 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.23. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.07. The stock is now traded at around $133.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,853 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.18. The stock is now traded at around $379.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,093 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $40.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 168.58%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $215.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.22%. The holding were 262,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Boeing Co by 147.63%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 170,242 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 1181.99%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $171.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 79,419 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1897.15%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $124.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 32,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 47.56%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3161.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 107.91%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $138.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 29,923 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $155.58 and $172.94, with an estimated average price of $166.14.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Home Depot Inc. The sale prices were between $250.93 and $305.25, with an estimated average price of $275.66.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $180.63 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $206.87.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94.

Gladius Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $64.97 and $75.91, with an estimated average price of $71.04.