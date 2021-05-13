Winning Points Advisors, LLC Buys Cronos Group Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells NantKwest Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

- New Purchases: KMB, RTX,
- Added Positions: AAPL, CRON, LOW, VOO, BIF, JPM, MO, DIS, MRK, ABT, BLK, SMG, UBS, PFE, ABBV, JNJ, PM, CMCSA, PEP, FTAI, VZ,
- Reduced Positions: CVX, HD, EVG,
- Sold Out: NK, BABA, GLD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Winning Points Advisors, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,637 shares, 18.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 225,114 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 40,582 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,110 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 76,598 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cronos Group Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $7.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 209,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.
