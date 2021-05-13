Logo
Winning Points Advisors, LLC Buys Cronos Group Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells NantKwest Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Winning Points Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cronos Group Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells NantKwest Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, SPDR Gold Shares ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Winning Points Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Winning Points Advisors, LLC owns 64 stocks with a total value of $131 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Winning Points Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/winning+points+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Winning Points Advisors, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 195,637 shares, 18.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
  2. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 225,114 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
  3. Target Corp (TGT) - 40,582 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,110 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 76,598 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.52%
New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.33 and $139.05, with an estimated average price of $132.72. The stock is now traded at around $133.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Winning Points Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.5 and $79.57, with an estimated average price of $72.98. The stock is now traded at around $83.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cronos Group Inc (CRON)

Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cronos Group Inc by 26.24%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $15.55, with an estimated average price of $10.62. The stock is now traded at around $7.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 209,175 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 59.21%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $200.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,627 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Winning Points Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.27%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $377.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,933 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: NantKwest Inc (NK)

Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Winning Points Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.



Here is the complete portfolio of Winning Points Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

