Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC Buys Lufax Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, ICICI Bank, Sells Bank of America Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Investment company Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Lufax Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, ICICI Bank, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, sells Bank of America Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 234,200 shares, 24.38% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,201 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.84% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 63,262 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18% WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 130,506 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21% iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 232,700 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.06%

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 24,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 74,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 75,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 324,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd by 302.90%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 372,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 305.10%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 33,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 132.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 342,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 275,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 282.46%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 232,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49.