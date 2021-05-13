Logo
Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC Buys Lufax Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, ICICI Bank, Sells Bank of America Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lufax Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, ICICI Bank, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF, sells Bank of America Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC owns 170 stocks with a total value of $381 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windsor+creek+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 234,200 shares, 24.38% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 43,201 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.84%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 63,262 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
  4. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) - 130,506 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.21%
  5. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ) - 232,700 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.06%
New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 24,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.6 and $46.4, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $38.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 74,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $33.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 75,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.65 and $29.22, with an estimated average price of $27.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Nokia Oyj. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 324,823 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.47 and $72.35, with an estimated average price of $65.45. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 18,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Lufax Holding Ltd by 302.90%. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $17.44, with an estimated average price of $15.38. The stock is now traded at around $10.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 372,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 305.10%. The purchase prices were between $117.91 and $135.06, with an estimated average price of $125.96. The stock is now traded at around $138.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 33,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ICICI Bank Ltd by 132.89%. The purchase prices were between $14.32 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $16.37. The stock is now traded at around $16.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 342,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd by 53.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.49 and $23.37, with an estimated average price of $18.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 275,990 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 282.46%. The purchase prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31. The stock is now traded at around $127.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 19,253 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 26.06%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $38.61, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 232,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H. The sale prices were between $27.82 and $28.78, with an estimated average price of $28.35.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64.

Sold Out: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Corteva Inc. The sale prices were between $38.35 and $47.91, with an estimated average price of $44.24.

Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $35.78 and $43.93, with an estimated average price of $39.85.

Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $71.83 and $95.48, with an estimated average price of $84.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Windsor Creek Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

