Qci Asset Management Inc Buys Regions Financial Corp, Zoetis Inc, Illumina Inc, Sells Discovery Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Intel Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Qci Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Regions Financial Corp, Zoetis Inc, Illumina Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Chevron Corp, sells Discovery Inc, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Intel Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Qci Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q1, Qci Asset Management Inc owns 151 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qci+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QCI ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 627,431 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.55%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 269,639 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,066 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.14%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 186,432 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 22,575 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.15%
New Purchase: Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $22.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 1,033,549 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $144 and $169.39, with an estimated average price of $158.57. The stock is now traded at around $170.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 134,504 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $420.55. The stock is now traded at around $373.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 32,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $108.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 103,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $116.57 and $155.01, with an estimated average price of $137.18. The stock is now traded at around $93.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,741 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Qci Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.71 and $65.66, with an estimated average price of $62.49. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 56.10%. The purchase prices were between $84.71 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.56. The stock is now traded at around $106.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 282,446 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 44.64%. The purchase prices were between $1886.09 and $2461.78, with an estimated average price of $2219.81. The stock is now traded at around $2207.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 13,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Manning & Napier Inc (MN)

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in Manning & Napier Inc by 555.44%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $6.78. The stock is now traded at around $7.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 892,726 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.10%. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $107.97, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 221,606 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM)

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa by 23.98%. The purchase prices were between $49.34 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $49.56. The stock is now traded at around $49.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 454,039 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Qci Asset Management Inc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $114.92 and $117.49, with an estimated average price of $116.27. The stock is now traded at around $116.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 157,177 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Qci Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79.



