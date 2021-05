Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Stantec Inc, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp

Vancouver, A1, based Investment company Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Current Portfolio ) buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Suncor Energy Inc, Stantec Inc, TELUS Corp, Baidu Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Facebook Inc, NVIDIA Corp, T-Mobile US Inc, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q1, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owns 968 stocks with a total value of $18 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connor%2C+clark+%26+lunn+investment+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 11,349,015 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 14,530,207 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.98% Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 5,801,365 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 589,569 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.56% Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) - 1,157,654 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.83%

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $203.97 and $339.91, with an estimated average price of $261.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 192,883 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,060,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.71 and $31.38, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,060,448 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05. The stock is now traded at around $38.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 434,517 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in HP Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.11 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $27.6. The stock is now traded at around $32.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 512,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.13 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $72.86. The stock is now traded at around $84.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 205,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Suncor Energy Inc by 133.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.72 and $23.53, with an estimated average price of $19.57. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,997,739 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 103.00%. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $45.4, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,115,612 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Stantec Inc by 155.31%. The purchase prices were between $32.09 and $43.5, with an estimated average price of $38.48. The stock is now traded at around $44.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,240,405 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in TELUS Corp by 24.89%. The purchase prices were between $19.91 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $20.77. The stock is now traded at around $21.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,125,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Rogers Communications Inc by 35.92%. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 2,919,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. added to a holding in Cameco Corp by 142.99%. The purchase prices were between $12.37 and $19.28, with an estimated average price of $15.37. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,616,807 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Docebo Inc. The sale prices were between $39.01 and $63.13, with an estimated average price of $49.53.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.88 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $41.25 and $62.4, with an estimated average price of $51.04.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Baker Hughes Co. The sale prices were between $20.09 and $25.15, with an estimated average price of $22.77.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $10.78 and $16.83, with an estimated average price of $13.52.