Spark Investment Management LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Carnival Corp, Halliburton Co, SecureWorks Corp

- New Purchases: PINS, ASAN, RRD, FOSL, AFRM, SPTN, REV, PBI, BBW,
- Added Positions: GS, FB, NFLX, ESTC, ZM, SHOP, SPOT, ABNB, ENPH, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: CCL, HAL, GE, BA, R, MMM, DE, TTD, ADP,
- Sold Out: SCWX, EVTC, FFIN, ZG, TFSL, GGG, SAGE, WAT, HEI.A, PM, ABST, SEE, ABBV, ENR, BDX, CLBK, HMTV, PGEN, TXMD, CCO,
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 88,570 shares, 17.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.45%
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 66,000 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.40%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 61,200 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 54,500 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,159 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio.
Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)
Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)
Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $3.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 221,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)
Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Fossil Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.54 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SpartanNash Co (SPTN)
Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SpartanNash Co. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $22.2, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 88,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 93.83%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Elastic NV by 189.02%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 273.33%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: SecureWorks Corp (SCWX)
Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SecureWorks Corp. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $14.48.Sold Out: Evertec Inc (EVTC)
Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Evertec Inc. The sale prices were between $34.7 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $37.63.Sold Out: First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)
Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $35.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $43.5.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)
Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)
Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.47.Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)
Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98.
