Spark Investment Management LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Sells Carnival Corp, Halliburton Co, SecureWorks Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Spark Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc, Elastic NV, Pinterest Inc, sells Carnival Corp, Halliburton Co, SecureWorks Corp, General Electric Co, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spark Investment Management LLC. As of 2021Q1, Spark Investment Management LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spark Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spark+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spark Investment Management LLC
  1. Facebook Inc (FB) - 88,570 shares, 17.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.45%
  2. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 66,000 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.40%
  3. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 61,200 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 54,500 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio.
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,159 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Pinterest Inc (PINS)

Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Asana Inc (ASAN)

Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Asana Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.16 and $41.49, with an estimated average price of $34.64. The stock is now traded at around $28.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.99%. The holding were 104,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD)

Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in R.R.Donnelley & Sons Co. The purchase prices were between $2.19 and $4.61, with an estimated average price of $3.16. The stock is now traded at around $4.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 221,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)

Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Fossil Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.54 and $23.66, with an estimated average price of $14.02. The stock is now traded at around $11.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 55,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $97.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SpartanNash Co (SPTN)

Spark Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SpartanNash Co. The purchase prices were between $17.07 and $22.2, with an estimated average price of $18.94. The stock is now traded at around $20.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 15,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 56.40%. The purchase prices were between $265 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $311.25. The stock is now traded at around $358.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 66,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.28. The stock is now traded at around $305.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 88,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 93.83%. The purchase prices were between $493.33 and $586.34, with an estimated average price of $530.86. The stock is now traded at around $486.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 15,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)

Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Elastic NV by 189.02%. The purchase prices were between $105.98 and $171.29, with an estimated average price of $142.45. The stock is now traded at around $103.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 47,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 273.33%. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $369.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 11,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Spark Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1212.21. The stock is now traded at around $1047.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: SecureWorks Corp (SCWX)

Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SecureWorks Corp. The sale prices were between $13.2 and $15.85, with an estimated average price of $14.48.

Sold Out: Evertec Inc (EVTC)

Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Evertec Inc. The sale prices were between $34.7 and $39.85, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Sold Out: First Financial Bankshares Inc (FFIN)

Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in First Financial Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $35.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $43.5.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $122.88 and $203.79, with an estimated average price of $155.09.

Sold Out: TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)

Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in TFS Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.45 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $19.47.

Sold Out: Graco Inc (GGG)

Spark Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Graco Inc. The sale prices were between $65.61 and $76.69, with an estimated average price of $70.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spark Investment Management LLC. Also check out:

