Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Dine Brands Global Inc, Sells Heidrick & Struggles International Inc, China Mobile, The Michaels Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Invenomic Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Dine Brands Global Inc, Centene Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, sells Heidrick & Struggles International Inc, China Mobile, The Michaels Inc, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc, Belden Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Invenomic Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q1, Invenomic Capital Management LP owns 108 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Invenomic Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/invenomic+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Invenomic Capital Management LP
  1. H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 350,575 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
  2. Travelzoo (TZOO) - 389,442 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
  3. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 174,693 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 326.15%
  4. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 174,693 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 326.15%
  5. Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 919,010 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.37%
New Purchase: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 44,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 59,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Triple-S Management Corp (GTS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Triple-S Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 99,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 90,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $130.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: TimkenSteel Corp (TMST)

Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in TimkenSteel Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $7.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 196,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 326.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 174,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 326.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 174,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 808.39%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 1612.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 86,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 389.54%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 73,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 115.40%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 86,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The sale prices were between $28.91 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.

Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74.

Sold Out: Belden Inc (BDC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Belden Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $45.46.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.



