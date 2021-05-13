Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Dine Brands Global Inc, Sells Heidrick & Struggles International Inc, China Mobile, The Michaels Inc

- New Purchases: DIN, CNC, GTS, EQC, GPC, TMST, CVEO, MET, EGO, LUMN, HLF, USM, ORCL, TGLS, ULH, CPLP, SENEA, NOC, SLGN, SFE, RVI, AGFS, ORN, SRGA, VEON, BIOX, BSVN,
- Added Positions: BCEI, BCEI, LMT, FE, LAZ, TAP, CAH, BBCP, KGC, AAWW, UHS, VNOM, UGI, BHC, DHIL, RGA, HYRE, TROX, FBP, HBB, HRB, TEN, BWA, CBT, FANG, PRU, KOP, WFC, RLGT, VHI, CSTE, HRTG, GER, CX, INT, TZOO, CNR, HWCC, TBI,
- Reduced Positions: ATGE, DISCK, NCR, CMRE, XPER, WW, FLMN, GCO, CAL, SPOK, CSCO, JCOM, TESS, IRIX, LRN, CLS, CR, RYI, T, MG, GRA, SBH, SANM, CPRI, C, TECK, PMD, TDS, VLO, SRTS, ZEUS, USAP, OI, GSV, EQT, IBM, SRAX,
- Sold Out: HSII, CHL, MIK, SKT, BDC, VTRS, INTC, MATW, VIAC, CMTL, LEA, GS, NTUS, BCOR, RLH, GRPN, SII, VRA, INGN, OEC, VSAT, UFI, PLCE, HMHC, CSGS, FDX, ALOT, GILT, KSS, TWI, ATRO, BIOL, BHR, WDR, EEX, PFIE, DS, NATR, TDC, LIVN, DISCA, PKE, NC, SPLP, FDP, DT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Invenomic Capital Management LP
- H&R Block Inc (HRB) - 350,575 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98%
- Travelzoo (TZOO) - 389,442 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) - 174,693 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 326.15%
- Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) - 919,010 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.37%
Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $77.69. The stock is now traded at around $93.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 44,212 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87. The stock is now traded at around $68.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 59,072 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Triple-S Management Corp (GTS)
Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Triple-S Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.02 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 99,785 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $29.25, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $27.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 90,521 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $93.88 and $118.55, with an estimated average price of $106.36. The stock is now traded at around $130.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 20,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: TimkenSteel Corp (TMST)
Invenomic Capital Management LP initiated holding in TimkenSteel Corp. The purchase prices were between $4.84 and $11.99, with an estimated average price of $7.44. The stock is now traded at around $14.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 196,766 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc by 326.15%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 174,693 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 808.39%. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $342.99. The stock is now traded at around $387.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 10,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in FirstEnergy Corp by 1612.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.51 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $32.64. The stock is now traded at around $37.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 86,119 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Lazard Ltd by 389.54%. The purchase prices were between $38.69 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $42.52. The stock is now traded at around $45.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 73,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Invenomic Capital Management LP added to a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co by 115.40%. The purchase prices were between $44.01 and $54.99, with an estimated average price of $48.51. The stock is now traded at around $58.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 86,556 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Heidrick & Struggles International Inc (HSII)
Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. The sale prices were between $28.91 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $33.97.Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)
Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.Sold Out: The Michaels Companies Inc (MIK)
Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in The Michaels Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.13 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $17.63.Sold Out: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (SKT)
Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $14.74.Sold Out: Belden Inc (BDC)
Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Belden Inc. The sale prices were between $40.6 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $45.46.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Invenomic Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33.
