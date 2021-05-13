Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC Buys Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Vaxcyte Inc, Sells Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc

- New Purchases: KYMR, ELAT, LYTS, GILD, HURC, IFFT, NUE, XPER, NVEC, UNB, GRTS, CWH,
- Added Positions: PCVX, MOS, FRT, FF, AEL, ERIC, SWBI, DVN, EPC, BAC, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: FAX, NLY, CMO, CLNY, BCX, DEN, GORO, EOG, IMKTA, VST, WBA, SHYF, RA, MYE, MGPI, ALTA, HIG, RCKY, NWL, STC, MIXT, UGI, SNA, NPK, HII, KHC, OMC,
- Sold Out: AGNC, T, GOLD, AVRO, ANAB, FLIR,
- VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 353,693 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio.
- Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) - 750,000 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.83%
- Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) - 1,016,241 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio.
- New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 531,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio.
- Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) - 349,101 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio.
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 30,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAT)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: LSI Industries Inc (LYTS)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in LSI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Hurco Companies Inc (HURC)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hurco Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vaxcyte Inc by 140.55%. The purchase prices were between $18.66 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: FutureFuel Corp (FF)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 38.22%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $14.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: Avrobio Inc (AVRO)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avrobio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6.Sold Out: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.
