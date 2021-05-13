Logo
Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC Buys Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Vaxcyte Inc, Sells Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 13, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Kymera Therapeutics Inc, Elanco Animal Health Inc, Vaxcyte Inc, LSI Industries Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc, sells Aberdeen Asia-pacific Income Fund Inc, AGNC Investment Corp, Annaly Capital Management Inc, AT&T Inc, Capstead Mortgage Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC owns 70 stocks with a total value of $71 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+mutual+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC) - 353,693 shares, 15.24% of the total portfolio.
  2. Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) - 750,000 shares, 9.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.83%
  3. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (EDD) - 1,016,241 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio.
  4. New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) - 531,000 shares, 8.39% of the total portfolio.
  5. Western Asset Emg Markets Debt Fund Inc (EMD) - 349,101 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.64 and $85.46, with an estimated average price of $60.3. The stock is now traded at around $45.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 30,327 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.66 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $48.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: LSI Industries Inc (LYTS)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in LSI Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.09 and $10.78, with an estimated average price of $9.32. The stock is now traded at around $7.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 29,085 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 3,385 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Hurco Companies Inc (HURC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Hurco Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.6 and $38.47, with an estimated average price of $32.34. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,010 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Vaxcyte Inc by 140.55%. The purchase prices were between $18.66 and $29.16, with an estimated average price of $25.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,227 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Mosaic Co (MOS)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in The Mosaic Co by 57.61%. The purchase prices were between $23.67 and $34.24, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,455 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.27 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $96.54. The stock is now traded at around $111.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,880 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: FutureFuel Corp (FF)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in FutureFuel Corp by 38.22%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.68, with an estimated average price of $14.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,080 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $32.46, with an estimated average price of $29.78. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 28.75%. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $13.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,285 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AGNC Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $15.31 and $17.02, with an estimated average price of $16.16.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $27.89 and $30.73, with an estimated average price of $29.27.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Sold Out: Avrobio Inc (AVRO)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avrobio Inc. The sale prices were between $10.54 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $13.6.

Sold Out: AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in AnaptysBio Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $35.23, with an estimated average price of $25.4.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Penn Mutual Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $51.87 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.34.



